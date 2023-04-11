Gamethread: White Sox at Twins

The White Sox (5-6) are looking to build on yesterday’s victory over the Twins (6-4). Target Field has been a tough place overall for the South Siders, but with another strong pitching performance, they can improve to 2-0 there this season.

Lance Lynn, 35, will start on the mound for the White Sox. Lynn is coming off a horrible performance against the Giants, who were not fooled by anything he threw. During that game, San Francisco scored eight runs (all earned) against Lynn, who left the game after 4 2⁄ 3 innings. Lynn enters tonight’s game with a 9.00 ERA and an 8.80 FIP in 10 innings, so he wants to right the ship sooner rather than later.

Pablo López, 27, will start for Minnesota. López, a right-handed pitcher, is off to an excellent start to the young season, with a 0.73 ERA and a 3.07 FIP in 12 1⁄ 3 innings. This will be his first career start against the White Sox. Last year, López had a 3.75 ERA and a 3.71 FIP in 180 innings, rendering him a 2.8-fWAR pitcher.

Here are the starting lineups:

Earlier, the White Sox announced that Tim Anderson is estimated to miss 2-4 weeks as he recovers from his left knee sprain. Especially as one of the most valuable players on the team, Anderson will be missed while he is out. We all hope for a quick recovery for the talented shortstop. In the meantime, Lenyn Sosa, who has been crushing the ball in Triple-A, will be joining the MLB roster. Best of luck to Sosa, who looks to make a positive impact at the highest level.

Tonight’s game is scheduled to begin at 6:40 p.m. Central. As usual, NBC Sports Chicago will televise the game, and WMVP 1000 AM will have the radio coverage. Can the White Sox return to .500? We will find out soon.