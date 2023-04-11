Bird App Recap: Twins 4, White Sox 3 (10 innings)

I hate to bring up the bad news first, but if you’re reading this, you’re used to it.
Anderson is estimated to miss 2-4 weeks after suffering the injury in yesterday’s series opener at the Twins.— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 11, 2023
Here is your lineup for the evening.
Tonight's #WhiteSox starters vs. the Twins: pic.twitter.com/vMRHRB7AJW— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 11, 2023
With a few errors, we’ve got runners in scoring position and no outs.
What’s that saying about having luck.. wow. #WhiteSox— Nick Murawski (@Nick_GGTB) April 11, 2023
Andrew Vaughn makes it 2-0, with an RBI double.
ANDY V be hitting— whitest sox u'know (@flannelGoddess) April 11, 2023
Alas, nothing gold can stay. The Twins tied it up right away.
Of course Buxton ties the game. Can't stand that dude. #SoxKiller— Noah Adamek (@NoahAdamek) April 11, 2023
Seconded, Buzz.
I hate Minnesota— Buzz (@BuzzOnTap) April 11, 2023
Lance Lynn did not have the best first inning.
he’s actually throwing a little harder but that average…woof pic.twitter.com/pDoPwkZVPh— janice ✨ (@scuriiosa) April 12, 2023
Um ...
Dewey defeats Truman? pic.twitter.com/RUHxcZeCSm— Brandon Warne (@Brandon_Warne) April 11, 2023
Minnesota takes the lead, 3-2.
my lance Lynn concern level is at 9.5/10 https://t.co/6956uSgeAE— Adam the dont stare directly at the sun worm (@trislerstudz) April 12, 2023
You know, Tommy isn’t wrong.
Absolutely no one in the White Sox organization understands the concept of a backup plan or adjustments— Kindableu (@kindableu) April 12, 2023
Maybe if I start posting mean tweets the White Sox will do something?
I think they might have to look REALLY hard https://t.co/r5EUinzpTG— Payton (@SoxBearPayton) April 12, 2023
Oh, this is a little too on the nose.
TA doing commercials for the personal injury lawyer is the most accurate thing I’ve ever seen. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/2doOdk7MIu— Melissa Sage-Bollenbach (@soxmom72) April 12, 2023
Just one, White Sox.
I just need a singular home run— Al (@baseballgalal) April 12, 2023
We have a new pitcher in the game and ... well ...
Keynan Middleton struck out the side in his White Sox debut, touched 97 mph and got whiffs on both his slider and changeup. It was a strong first impression.— James Fegan (@JRFegan) April 12, 2023
Props to Pablo Lopez, honestly.
If I was at the game in Minnesota, I would have stood and given a round of applause to Lopez. That was a damn game from him. Respect.— Stress Freehon (@StressFreehon) April 12, 2023
It’s a singular run! We’re back in it, friends!
#WhiteSox 3 @ #MNTwins 3 [T9-0o]:— Home Run Tracker (@DingerTracker) April 12, 2023
Luis Robert Jr. homers (5): fly ball to CF (solo)
Hit: 400ft, 102.3mph, 24°
Pitch: 88.5mph Curveball (RHP Jhoan Duran, 1)
Send your good vibes and well wishes to Luis Robert Jr.
Please avoid the cavalcade of injuries, Luis Robert Jr. (and thank you for the timely homer).— Asinwreck (@asinwreck) April 12, 2023
Ties make everyone a little nervous, and maybe a little pessimistic, too.
which twins player breaks our hearts tonight?— Cardboard White Sox (@SoxCardboard) April 12, 2023
But in ReyLo we trust, right?
ReyLo putting 101 on the black and dotting the corner with 100 is such a damn cheat code pic.twitter.com/nAgHHFJfZ2— mayor of section 509 (@BovHahn) April 12, 2023
The Sox are cooking! Actual defense! Now we’re on to extras.
Did the white sox just turn a successful relay??????— stoop kiid (@stoopkiid93) April 12, 2023
It’s nice to have a competent right fielder: Oscar!— Kelly McCarthy (@mcKmarth) April 12, 2023
Romy González once again struggles at the plate.
Why is Romy on this team again?— Jon (@jonklemke) April 12, 2023
Romy is a perfect replacement for the broken playing hurt version of Leury we got last year. A+ role filling.— Rudy (& Tessie) - (& ) (@CoveysBurner) April 12, 2023
For every decent defensive play, the White Sox must end in something stupid. That’s the law.
a walkoff error really pic.twitter.com/AtRP05ZRjp— CJ (let’s go brandon johnson) (@CeeJayLoman) April 12, 2023
