White Sox Minor League Update: April 11, 2023

Charlotte Knights

If you listen to our latest farm podcast before reading this, you might think I’m an idiot for talking about how encouraging the Charlotte Knights pitching staff was after this game. Because of the poor performances for the first eight innings (yeah, I said first eight), the Knights basically bullpened this game. Now, there is a bit of a theme here, Nate Fisher, J.B. Olson, and Garrett Davila went six innings combined. They each went two innings, allowed three hits and two runs, and walked three. The only differences from Cronin over his two innings in the seventh and eighth were one more run, and substituting a hit for a walk. If there is a silver lining from the staff, Franklin German (the guy actually on the 40-man roster) had a good ninth inning with a couple Ks.

On the other hand, the offense still looked good from the box score. However, the production came almost purely from Zach Remillard. He had not one ...

ZACH, BACK, BACK, GONE!



2nd of the game for Zach Remillard! pic.twitter.com/380CnP1qWg — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) April 12, 2023

But two homers on the night, as he finished his day 3-for-5.

Carlos Pérez added a homer of his own, already his third on the season. With Jake Burger and now Lenyn Sosa in Chicago, the infield from right to left was, Laz Rivera, Erik González, Yolbert Sánchez, and Remillard. We will see if that is the lineup of choice going forward.

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Zach: 3-for-5, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Evan Skoug: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 2 K

Birmingham Barons

It was not a good day for the Birmingham Barons, from the batter’s box to the mound. Now, at least Birmingham could have done some damage at the plate — they had ample chances. They worked 11 walks, but their five measly hits could not push through more than two runs. With those 11 walks, a lot of guys look like they had good days. Six of the nine batters in the lineup reached base multiple times. That includes Taylor Snyder’s three-walk day. Luis Mieses and Adam Hackenberg had the only two runs batted in, with Hackenberg’s coming first.

Hack drops one in to drive in Shaw. He gets caught trying to stretch a double. #Barons trail 7-1. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/X6aIMNTDUb — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) April 12, 2023

That was it, pretty close to a duck snort if you ask me, and then the Mieses RBI was a ground out in the ninth. So, not great contact, even on run production. You simply cannot lose a game where the lineup comes away with double-digit walks, but the Barons somehow didn’t just lose, but were blown out.

The pitching had their own walk problems, issuing nine on the day. Hunter Dollander allowed the most with four, and no surprise here, the Trash Pandas took advantage. Two teams could not squander all the walks, and it was Jax who cashed in. Clean innings were hard to come by after that, up until the ninth with Caleb Freeman. It was Freeman’s second scoreless inning of the young year. He does look like he has better control, for whatever two innings are worth. If he is more like the pre-injury Freeman from 2021, that would be a big boost to the reliever depth in the minors.

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? Travis Snyder: 0-for-1, 1 R, 3 BB, 0 K

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? Hunter Dollander: 3 IP, 5 ER, 4 H, 4 BB, 2 K

Winston-Salem Dash

highlights from @WSDashBaseball win over Brooklyn in Home Opener featuring some great defense, a couple of strikeouts from @JonathanCannon_

and a 2-run HR courtesy of Liodel Chapelli. @WFMY #wfmysports @AngeloDeAngelo pic.twitter.com/wUZ7dRnRPy — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) April 12, 2023

Oh, lookey here, a 2022 high draft pick going five innings of two-run ball? That’s Jonathan Cannon for you, and he did it in a very Cannony way. First, not a ton of strikeouts, just three. Second, eight ground outs versus just one fly out, oh very Cannon. The fifth inning is where he started to falter, and where both runs, including a solo homer, came around in getting his final three outs of the day. Maybe he should have been pulled after the fourth, but he still left the game with 76 pitches, he needed to get in a full day’s work. Here is an on-site, quick scouting report as well:

Jonathan Cannon has a little more juice than he did at the end of last year, sitting 95 and touching 97 early with a good (if inconsistent) slider. interested to see if he can maintain it — Ben Spanier (@b_span2) April 11, 2023

The pitcher, or maybe a better term pitch, of the day belonged to Tristan Stivors, another 2022 draftee. He came in to closer it out and was using his curve to great effect in getting his first save of the year.

If you did watch the video all the way through, you did see it was Liodel Chapelli Jr.’s big day today as well. He went 2-for-4 with his first dinger Stateside — hopefully one of many. On the downside, since his fielding at second is in question, he also collected his first error. Chapelli provided the majority of the offense, but DJ Gladney did rip a double to score two in the fifth to get the Dash to that five-spot on the scoreboard.

A couple of other notes, Terrell Tatum did not come away with a hit, but he did walk twice and steal two bags, one after each walk. He somehow failed to score today. Wes Kath walked once today, too; however, he punched out thrice. Typical day for Kath, it seems. For those noting where prospects are playing, Wilfred Veras was in right field today, and doubled for his lone hit.

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Jonathan Cannon: 5 IP, 2 ER, 3 H, 2 BB, 3 K

Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Ivan Gonzalez: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 0 K

Kannapolis Cannon Ballers

It was the tale of two Connor McCulloughs today on the mound, and that ended up dooming the Cannon Ballers. He looked good, dare I say great, for those first six outs.

Five strikeouts through two innings is pretty, pretty good. The next five outs, McCullough ran into trouble, with three runs allowed and a homer to help him get there. Emerson Talavera did right the ship for the next couple of innings, getting seven scoreless outs, but the lack of pitching depth did come back to bite Kannapolis. The offense was not putting together enough hits to really deserve a good, all-around bullpen anyway.

The Kannapolis bats reached base 11 times, and they only scored two runs. Part of that, and the one extra-base hit on the day, came from Luis Pineda:

Luis Pineda doubles and Laureano comes in to score. #Ballers up 2-0. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/dDhsY8YSfy — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) April 12, 2023

The other reason the CBs only put together one inning with runs is that they went 0-for-8 outside of the two opportunities in the third inning. A lot of balls were in play, as strikeouts (six) were not the issue or the five walks. The Cannon Ballers put together good plate appearances overall, it was a case of too many grounders. The team had 14 ground outs to just two fly outs.

Individually, there were some good performances. Jordan Sprinkle had two hits on the day. Tim Elko drove in the first run of the game; of course, all three of hits were singles. Drake Logan added a couple of walks, to round of some more 2022 draftees.

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers MVP? Jordan Sprinkle: 2-for-5, 0 BB, 0 K

