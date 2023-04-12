Bird App Recap: Twins 3, White Sox 1

To start, here is your White Sox lineup. Get your complaints out now.

Courtney starts us off.

It’s a sad time when you are dreading a Lucas Giolito start. — Courtney Finnicum (@courtney883) April 12, 2023

Luis Robert Jr. bats second and goes for extra bases right away, landing on second.

Luis Robert Jr is superhuman — Brian Knights (@BrianKnights3) April 12, 2023

Andrew Vaughn walked, but you know, death, taxes, White Sox stranding runners.

0-2 with RISP to start todays game — Michael Ricciotti (@Be_Like_Mike31) April 12, 2023

Lucas Giolito actually had a great first inning!

No matter what happens in this game… we’ll always have that 1st inning from Gio. What a difference. #WhiteSox — Nick Murawski (@Nick_GGTB) April 12, 2023

And a second inning!

Did I just see 96 from Gio? That’ll play. — Man-Soo Lee (@palehose05) April 12, 2023

Mhmm.

If only he could get run support from his team. The White Sox once again left runners on.

The Twins decided to make things interesting by hitting the ball out to Gavin Sheets, who tripped over his own feet.

The first baseman in right field strategy strikes again — Brandon Stokes (@ChiSoxStokes) April 12, 2023

No one:

Sheets trying to catch a fly ball: pic.twitter.com/kf6LSUuEAR — Liddle Tina (@liddle_ktina) April 12, 2023

The energy in the ballpark was fully zapped after a terrible HBP. Hopefully, Kyle Farmer is OK.

Kyle Farmer hit in face by a Lucas Giolito pitch. He's on his feet, towel covering side of head, after being down. Walks off slowly. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) April 12, 2023

Ethan Katz headed to the mound to check on Gio, who is certainly distressed after the pitch had gone wrong.

Giolito looks like he wants to cry and I don't blame him — Tim Jackson (@TimJacksonSays) April 12, 2023

Andrew Vaughn bobbles the ball, making it 1-0, Twins.

Another defensive mistake. That’s White Sox baseball!! — Joe Crede is the (@JoeCrede) April 12, 2023

The offense isn’t any better, though.

Missed pitch violation and a called strike on a ball 4 inches off the plate — White Sox (@southside_page) April 12, 2023

The umps? Also not great.

lol so not only did the ump call a ball a strike, he also missed Sonny Gray's pitch clock violation. nice! a new way to get screwed! — Ricky Tan (@SportsByRick) April 12, 2023

Meanwhile, it’s 1-0 still as we head to the seventh and Jason Benetti remains my favorite.

Benetti with the Alkaline Trio reference in the broadcast. Just the best. — Dave Melton (@DMelt57) April 12, 2023

Is this the Lucas Giolito edition of the Bird App Recap? Maybe.

Lucas Gioltio. Back? Sitting 94 with late life. — Adam (@thestatcastera) April 12, 2023

But hey, he’s been great! And the earned run will stand despite the fact that it should be an error.

Lucas Giolito: 6 IP, 5 H, ER, 2 BB, 7 K, HBP, 65 of 108 pitches for strikes, with 13 swinging strikes.



The earned run doesn’t seem particularly deserved in his best outing of his three so far this year. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) April 12, 2023

Sadly, our bullpen stays bad (excluding just a few).

Rick Renteria ➡️ Jimmy Cordero

Tony La Russa ➡️ Jose Ruiz

Pedro Grifol ➡️ Jake Diekman — Mike (@ChiSoxFanMike) April 12, 2023

Byron Buxton collides with Lenyn Sosa and is called out. But, whew.

This game isn't for the faint of heart. Byron Buxton is walking off under his own power. — Ryan McGuffey (@RyanMcGuffey) April 12, 2023

While WST seems to be respectful, we can always count on this guy to be insufferable.

Everything ted says is dumber than what he previously said https://t.co/uL0kYiSbmR — Matt Carlson (@mattcarlson53) April 12, 2023

Sorry, Casey.

Please for the love of everything do not let hanser hit in the ninth. — Casey Boguslaw (@caseyboguslaw) April 12, 2023

Oh, and it’s 2-0 now.

Aaron Bummer is a bummer — emo Carmela Soprano (@marjraguso) April 12, 2023

3-0.

Me after watching another year of an injury riddled Sox team do nothing pic.twitter.com/Gi7Pf1V9hS — Johnny Cueto Lego (@Baseballjerko) April 12, 2023

After a GIDP, Lenyn Sosa is left to keep the White Sox in the game.

Lenyn Sosa bomb!!! — Clinton Cole (@cdcole55) April 12, 2023

The White Sox lost, but at least it wasn’t a shutout.