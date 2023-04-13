 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Visiting Dugout Episode 5 — Baltimore Orioles

Chrystal O’Keefe talks to Dream about the O’s!

By Chrystal O'Keefe
Can you believe the White Sox are heading to their fifth series already? Time flies when you’re not having fun.

I had the wonderful opportunity to talk to Dream from FTNBets about the super-fun Baltimore Orioles.

  • Where does Dream see the O’s sitting by midseason, and again in September
  • How does Dream feel going into this first series
  • Keys for the O’s to take this series
  • The biggest threat on the O’s right now (hint: it’s my favorite baseball name)
  • Rules, rules, rules — are we in favor?
  • How the season might just go

Find Dream on Twitter, and follow along at FTNBets.

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Or, you can watch the podcast on the Sox Populi YouTube channel.

