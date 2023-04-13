Visiting Dugout Episode 5 — Baltimore Orioles

Can you believe the White Sox are heading to their fifth series already? Time flies when you’re not having fun.
I had the wonderful opportunity to talk to Dream from FTNBets about the super-fun Baltimore Orioles.
- Where does Dream see the O’s sitting by midseason, and again in September
- How does Dream feel going into this first series
- Keys for the O’s to take this series
- The biggest threat on the O’s right now (hint: it’s my favorite baseball name)
- Rules, rules, rules — are we in favor?
- How the season might just go
Find Dream on Twitter, and follow along at FTNBets.
Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:
or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Or, you can watch the podcast on the Sox Populi YouTube channel.
