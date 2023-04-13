White Sox Minor League Update: April 13, 2023

Box score link

Charlotte woulda had this one if it had been called after three batters in the bottom of the first, but unfortunately, that was the high point of a long game. Zach Remillard, at shortstop today, led off with a walk, then was balked to second. Victor Reyes singled him in, then was thrown out at second. Carlos Pérez singled as well, which did not generate momentum; Charlotte would not have another hit until the fifth.

Fast-forwarding to that inning, Erik González singled and was error’d to second, made it to third on a ground ball by Sebastian Rivero, patiently waited for Remillard to walk again, then scored on Adam Haseley’s double. At this point, the score was 3-2, but Remillard was thrown out at the plate in the same sequence to end the inning.

Adam Haseley pulls one down the 1B line. Erik Gonzalez scores, but Remillard is out at the plate. 3-2 the #Knights trail. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/jOEzUy0mXR — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) April 14, 2023

New depth signing Daniel Ponce de Leon’s first start with the organization served as an apt inauguration as a Charlotte Knight; the 31-year-old righthander was signed yesterday and assigned the loss today after walking four and giving up three runs without making it out of the third. He hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2020 with the Cardinals, and struggled in the minors last year while bouncing around between three different farm systems (Mariners, Nationals, Tigers).

In relief, Ricardo Sánchez turned in a relatively good performance, going three and responsible for just two runs. Declan Cronin pitched two-thirds of an inning that also included a three-run home run (just one run credited to him, though, the other two to Sánchez).

Franklin German continued his strong start to the season with two scoreless innings, notably walking zero and bringing his 2023 line to 6 ⅓ IP, 7 H, 2 R, 5 BB, 8 K. Lane Ramsey struck out one, walked none, and gave up a single and triple for one run in the ninth.

The Knights are 5-7.

Not a ton to say about this prodigious loss for the Barons. Garrett Schoenle’s starting struggles returned in full, and he walked three en route to a two-run first inning that he did not complete. Nick Gallagher escaped the bases-loaded situation with a strikeout, then gave up three runs of his own in a messy second. Vince Vannelle, who was fantastic in limited appearances in the lower levels last year (and not-so-great with Project Birmingham), did not record an out in the third, but did allow three singles, two walks, and a double, supplementing a Moisés Castillo error at short. By the time Yoelvín Silven was out of it in relief, one more run had scored and it was 10-0 Trash Pandas after three.

Luke Shilling pitched a much-needed scoreless fourth, then the bottom part of the Barons lineup took over from there. Tyler Osik abandoned his designated hitter post for the mound, throwing his second and third career innings (one run), then transitioned to third base so original third baseman Taylor Snyder could switch to second in accommodation of original second baseman Andy Atwood’s turn to pitch. Atwood, who’s mopped up sporadically in his career, threw two innings with one unearned run on Osik’s error. Osik, who was having a very full few innings, then rotated to second base so that Snyder could pitch (his debut, scoreless ninth), with Atwood sliding into place at third base. Everyone had to calculate the Pythagorean theorem with each move, which contributed to the game taking longer than three hours to complete.

At the plate, Duke Ellis tripled and scored the first Barons run when Castillo hit a well-placed (or, perhaps, poorly-defended) infield single in the third. Their second run was a Yoelqui Céspedes dinger leading off the fourth, and they capped it off with a final run in the seventh, Snyder scoring after a double, Atwood single, and Ellis force out.

The Dash bravely clung to sweet victory through bullpen woes for a 7-5 win, improving their record to 3-1 on the young season. Loidel Chapelli Jr., who at age 21 is having just the start expected of him after coming from the Dominican Summer League all of last year straight to High-A ball, was a dong away from the cycle. Intriguing prospect Kohl Simas, who started in Kannapolis but pitched out of the bullpen in Project Birmingham last year, threw 4 ⅔ shutout innings and a third of an inning of one-run ball. Terrell Tatum reached base three times and stole two bases as part of a four-steal night for the team, bringing his own season total to five. A lot was happening!!

Catcher Iván González had an early RBI, tripling in Wilfred Veras after a double in the second. The Dash made it 3-0 in the third; Tatum doubled and scored on Chapelli’s triple, then DJ Gladney hit a sacrifice fly.

In the fifth, after Simas finished up his sharp start (74 pitches, 54 strikes), the Dash took back the one run he’d allowed. Tatum, acting as this year’s Duke Ellis, walked to lead the inning off, stole second, took third on a ground out, then scored on Gladney’s double, making it 4-1, Dash.

DJ Gladney doubles down the 3B line. Tatum (BB) comes in to score. #Dash up 4-1. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/mrq9sKb0JI — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) April 14, 2023

They added a couple more in the sixth, turning out to be crucial: Back-to-back doubles by González and Ben Norman opened the frame, Shawn Goosenberg singled Norman to third and stole second, and a wild pitch brought Norman home.

Back-to-back doubles by Gonzalez and Norman to add another!



Cyclones 1 | Dash 5 pic.twitter.com/djCpypAXhc — Winston-Salem Dash (@WSDashBaseball) April 14, 2023

In the Cyclones half of the seventh, Jonah Scolaro entered his second inning of work in relief of Simas, having allowed singles to his first two batters faced the previous inning before striking out the next three swinging. He’d given two runs by the time he exited with two outs, the products of a triple, walk, and double, making it a 6-3 game. This year so far, Scolaro’s line is 1 ⅔ IP, 4 H, 2 R, BB, 5 K; last year he was mostly with Kannapolis, but in two appearances with Winston-Salem, his line was 1 ⅔ IP, 4 H, 3 R, BB, 3 K. The pattern is in the right direction.

The eighth was a fairly wild inning at the plate and on the basepaths; Norman walked and was force out-swapped by Goosenberg; Jason Matthews was hit by a pitch and suffered the indignity of being caught at second on a double steal that saw Goosenberg safe at third. Tatum also walked, then stole second; Chapelli singled to drive in Goosenberg and make it 7-3 Dash, but Tatum was out at home in the same sequence to end the inning, something of a trend in the system today.

Ernesto Jaquez made his third appearance with the team, all three of those scoreless. Tristan Stivors, last year’s 16th Round pick, threw his sixth professional inning, which included a walk, single, double, hit by pitch, and two runs scoring, but nothing further.

Of the team’s 11 hits, seven were doubles, two were triples, and two were singles. Chapelli, who is listed as an outfielder on MiLB dot com despite having played exclusively at second base in the field, is 8-for-17 to start the year with a double, triple, and two home runs. He’s slashing .471/.500/1.000. Tatum, meanwhile, is 4-for-11 with a line of .364/.611/.727.

If the Dash bravely clung to sweet victory tonight, the Cannon Ballers barely did, but did it they do’d.

Top pitching prospect Tanner McDougal (listed 6´5´´, 185) was resurrected from Tommy John surgery for his first professional appearance since his short-season debut in 2021, and though there was some rust to shake off, none of it came around for any damage. McDougal threw half of his 60 pitches for strikes, walking five and throwing two wild pitches, but striking out three and giving up zero hits and zero runs over 3 ⅓ innings. Zach Cable, who missed the second half of last year with an injury, came on for the second time and tied up scoreless outings for them both.

Tanner McDougal gets out of the first with no damage. 2nd K. #Ballers #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/Cvbvi63eZs — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) April 13, 2023

Through the first five innings of this game, the Ballers were busy scraping away at the Shorebirds, adding runs here and there. They scored in the first, loading the bases with one out for catcher Troy Claunch to force in a run with a walk, although they were unable to capitalize further.

One more came in the second, Caberea Weaver walking, grounded over to second, stealing third, and scoring on a deflected infield hit off the bat of Jordan Sprinkle (they also loaded the bases in this inning but, again, came away with just one).

In the fifth, Tim Elko drew TDLW, Chris Lanzilli singled, and a wild pitch advanced them both a base; Elko scored on a Bryce Willits single (despite having two on with one out, they scored no more).

Then it turned into a whole new ballgame. Mason Adams took the mound for a scoreless fifth, then continued into the sixth. With two outs and two on, he gave up the inning’s third single for one run, then a walk and passed ball led to another, cutting the lead to 3-2. He was left out for the seventh as well, and after a single and home run, the Shorebirds took the lead, 4-2.

Until the top of the eighth, when Wilber Sánchez drew a one-out walk, stole second, and was tripled home by Sprinkle (the only extra-base hit of the game for Kannapolis). Designated hitter Mario Camilletti contributed an RBI single, putting the Ballers back on top, 5-4.

Jordan Sprinkle triples into the RC gap to tie it up at 4. #Ballers #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/VQSzOfAW0w — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) April 14, 2023

With two outs in the bottom of the ninth and on an 0-2 count, Billy Seidl was on the verge of pitching around a leadoff walk, but instead allowed a game-tying single. The Ballers were able to retake the lead in the 10th, though, a walk, error, and force out giving Camilletti the opportunity to drive in Wilber Sánchez with a sac fly. Seidl redeemed himself with a 1-2-3 bottom half, securing the always-classic BS-W combo.

The team was 4-for-17 with runners in scoring position. They struck out 11 times and walked 10. On the mound, they both walked and struck out nine.

