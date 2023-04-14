Share All sharing options for: Six Pack of Stats: Orioles 6, White Sox 3

After Wednesday’s loss to the Twins, the White Sox looked promising through six innings, with two runs scored against the Orioles (who were coming off of a walk-off win against the Athletics). Unfortunately, the seventh inning is where the Orioles got hot, with four earned runs off of Reynaldo López.

The Starter

RHP Tyler Wells had a strong start despite a solo home run by White Sox third baseman Jake Burger in the bottom of the second inning. Wells had a quality start, going a little more than five innings with five hits, three runs, one walk, three strikeouts, and one home run. Wells finished his night with a no-decision, but his team ended up with a come-from-behind win.

Here is what Wells’ 85-pitch outing looked like:

Here’s Wells’ pitching mix, from Baseball Theater:

Pressure Play

With two outs in the top of the seventh and his team trailing, 3-1, Adley Rutschman clocked a bases-clearing double that would prove the game-winner. That at-bat, against Reynaldo López, carried 4.66 LI pressure.

Pressure Cooker

As you might guess from above, Reynaldo López faced some enormous (2.65 LI) pressure in the game. Given his game-worse -.498 WPA, you can surmise he crumbled.

Top Play

No surprise, Rutschman’s dramatic double carried a .459 WPA.

Top Performer

With .477 WPA fueled almost exclusively by his seventh-inning two-batter, Rutschman was tonight’s top performer, going 1-for-2 with a double, drew three walks, and three RBIs.

Smackdown

Hardest hit: Austin Hays’ double in the top of the eighth inning measured at 110.5 mph exit velocity.

Weakest contact: Terrin Vavra’s infield single to short in the top of the seventh inning measured at 44.5 mph EV.

Luckiest hit: With a .200 xBA, Vavra’s infield tapper was also the excuse-me safety of the game.

Toughest out: Elvis Andrus rocked the ball all night, with two doubles, but got ripped off on a .590 line out to left in the third inning.

Longest hit: Jake Burger hit his second home run of the season in the bottom of the second inning off of a 89 MPH cutter from Tyler Wells. The exit velocity was 103.6 mph, and landed 404 feet away.

