White Sox Minor League Update: April 14, 2023

The Knights scored one run in the second inning, Evan Skoug coming around from a leadoff single after a two-base error and Billy Hamilton ground ball, and for a while, it looked like that was going to be enough. Davis Martin impressed again on the mound, walking the same number of batter as his last start with three, but striking out over twice as many (11) in one more inning (six). With 64 of 101 pitches for strikes, he exited with a 1-0 lead.

It didn’t last, as Lincoln Henzman worked through a chaotic four-batter sequence in the seventh; with one out, a walk, single, hit batter, and bases-loaded walk tied the game. The bases were still loaded with one out, but a slick pickoff by Carlos Pérez and Zach Remillard at first limited the damage to just the one run. Nick Padilla then had to pitch around his own three walks in the eight, but he kept the status quo.

Victor Reyes was the hero in the bottom of the eighth with his third blast of the year putting the Knights back on top, 2-1, but that lead also didn’t last. In the top of the ninth, Jake Mangum singled against the recently re-signed Alex Colomé and ended up circling all ‘round the bases on a Laz Rivera error at third and subsequent single, re-tying it at two. A liner/double-off double play helped Colomé out of the jam.

Unable to score in the ninth, JB Olson escaped the zombie runner and a two-on, nobody out situation in extras with a fielder’s choice (the choice being Erik González choosing to throw the runner out at home) and the third double play turned by the Knights.

By amazing coincidence, Billy Hamilton was Charlotte’s zombie runner in the bottom of the inning, and unsurprisingly, he ended up at third one pitch later thanks to Rivera’s sac bunt. With one out, no force at home, and Hamilton’s speed at third, the Jumbo Shrimp had some tough choices to make. Intentional walks to Remillard and Adam Haseley set up the potential force out situation at the plate, but also brought up Reyes again, fresh off his game-saving dong two innings earlier and with Hamilton going on contact. His walk-off single could not have been better placed in the infield as it spiraled down the line, pitcher Anthony Maldonado making a valiant but ultimately futile effort to *snort* throw out, again, literally Billy Hamilton.

Sure, it’s true that Matthew Thompson walked five and couldn’t get out of the first inning (11 of 35 pitches for strikes), and it’s true that the Barons only had four hits (all singles, two by third baseman Travis Snyder), but it’s also true that they lost 11-0.

Thompson’s start went like this, presented without further comment: walk, wild pitch, ground out, run-scoring wild pitch, walk, walk, fly out, walk, walk.

Garrett Davila was able to get out of the bases-loaded situation in relief of Thompson in the first, but he and Ben Holmes both gave up multiple runs over multiple innings. Caleb Freeman also give up multiple runs, but in just ⅓ of an inning before being ejected along with manager Lorenzo Bundy on an apparently questionable hit by pitch. Really, it was Gil Luna who contributed most to Freeman’s ERA, giving up a single and then a three-run dong to his second batter faced. Alejandro Mateo then threw a very nice 1 ⅓ scoreless with three strikeouts; alas.

There was just nothing doing at the plate. Snyder and Yoelqui Céspedes were both picked off. Snyder, 28 years old and with 99 games of Triple-A experience, is hitting .353/.542/.412 through his first six games with the Double-A Barons.

Today was not a banner day for formerly hyped pitching prospects, as Drew Dalquist, still just 22 and young for the league, also struggled mightily in his first start of the season in High-A. Although he walked only one batter over an inning and two thirds, he almost immediately gave up his first dinger of the year; last season, in 104 innings, he allowed 23 home runs, including two in his first start (and next start).

Exactly like last year, Dalquist’s first soft serving of the year was deposited into the stands by the third batter he faced. Unlike last year, the first two batters singled, so he was down 3-0 before getting an out. He was removed after a two-out walk in the second inning and a pitch count of 37 (20 strikes).

Liam Jenkins made his season debut and had to go back to the bench without retiring a batter; he walked three, threw three wild pitches, and allowed four runs in addition to the one attributed to Dalquist. That was it for the Cyclones; after leading 8-0 through their first two half-innings, they did not score again. Jerry Burke led the charge with six of his 10 outs coming via strikeout; Everhett Hazelwood and Haylen Green also impressed.

The Dash scraped up just five hits, but two of them were of the long ball variety. Ben Norman hit a two-run shot to score himself and Wes Kath from a walk in the second, and DJ Gladney led off the sixth inning with his first of the season.

Second baseman Loidel Chapelli Jr. started the game with his accustomed 1-for-1 from the two-spot, but was removed after hurting his hand stealing second in the first inning. He didn’t come out until the defensive top half of the second was in progress, indirectly following two steals of second earlier in that inning.

Kannapolis gave up two runs in the bottom of the ninth and were faced with a bases-loaded, one out situation, something that would be potentially devastating in most games, but they entered the inning with a 12-run lead to work with, so it worked out alright. The Ballers went 10-for-22 with runners in scoring position as they unleashed a 19-hit, 16-single barrage behind a stellar debut starting performance from Drew McDaniel.

The Ballers scored in six different half-innings, putting up crooked numbers in five of those. Every single batter had at least one hit, with five of 19 belonging to first baseman and team anchor Tim Elko. Other team anchor, second baseman Mario Camilletti, batted second, doubled, and walked three times, contributing the “R” to two of Elko’s five RBI.

The game opened with right fielder Drake Logan reaching on error, setting a tone for the next nine innings. Catcher Troy Claunch ended up with the first of many run-scoring singles, driving in Camilletti and Elko from a force out and single, respectively; Bryce Willits backed him up with a single that scored Layant Tapia from a walk, giving the Ballers an early 3-0 lead.

Logan Glass went deep to open the second; although he was drafted in 2019 and is in his fourth season in the system, he just turned 22 on April 9, and so far, at least, is much improved from last year’s line of .192/.288/.379. After he finished rounding the bases, (Drake) Logan was hit by a pitch, Camilletti walked, and Elko singled Logan in, 5-0 Ballers.

After resting for an inning, they came back with two more in the fourth. Logan again led off, this time reaching base more traditionally with a ground ball single to third. Camilletti drew his second walk, and Elko again singled Logan in, 7-1 Ballers.

In the fifth, Willits and Johnabiell Laureano both reached on deflected singles, Glass advanced them a station with a base hit, and Logan’ sac fly made it 8-1. After Camilletti walked again, Elko singled again, this one bringing in two runs and putting it into double digits at 10-1.

Claunch got in on the action again in the sixth, reaching on error and scoring on another Glass single, making it 11-1. They took the next two innings off again before putting up three more in the ninth: after nearly nothing but singles all game, Camilletti and Elko hit back-to-back doubles (12-2), Luis Pineda singled, Tapia singled in Elko (13-2), Claunch was hit to load the bases, and Willits walked in a final run (14-2).

On the mound, McDaniel, an undrafted free agent signed last summer, almost physically could not have been more efficient. Over five innings, he threw 41 of 54 pitches for strikes, walking—unsurprisingly—none, and whiffing six. Of the four hits he allowed, just one left the infield. One run scored on a leadoff single to third, stolen base, infield single to short, and sacrifice fly.

By pitch count alone, McDaniel could have gone much deeper, but it’s April and Kole Ramage took over in the sixth. He quickly ran into some trouble with a single, wild pitch, and single putting another run on Delmarva’s board, but he also induced each out that inning via swinging strikeout, a feat he repeated in the seventh around a double.

Frander Veras was the architect of the two-run ninth, the wheels coming off a little with some hard contact and a pair of walks (overall, those were the only two walks by the Ballers against 14 strikeouts). A double play mercifully ended it for everyone, time of game 2:41.

