Bird App Recap: White Sox 7, Orioles 6

Michael Kopech and friends are back at Guaranteed Rate Field on a sunny afternoon in Chicago. It is also a beautiful day to celebrate Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier in the National League.

Today, and every day, we honor the impact that Jackie Robinson made on both the game we love and on our society. #Jackie42 pic.twitter.com/yaAmUd0nwP — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 15, 2023

It does feel like that, doesn’t it?

April 15th and in must win mode? #WhiteSox — La Pantera Blanca (@whitesoxken) April 15, 2023

A live look at me writing this on my couch after last night’s loss.

Kopech worked out of a leadoff single and walk in the top of the first inning. Now, Jack, what makes you think this is doable?

Kopech gets out of the first unscathed. My challenge to him in the next inning, under 11 pitches. Let’s get some runs! #WhiteSox — Mailman Jack (@MailmanJack65) April 15, 2023

Andrew Benintendi leads the game off with an infield single and gets to third on a throwing error. Morale is HIGH.

I bet they don’t score — Yermin's 'Hahn’s a failure' Dumper (@TheBigDyl1) April 15, 2023

There’s a reason morale is the way it is. They did not score.

Me when the Sox have a runner on third with no outs and fail to score: https://t.co/jlr4Wgh0Nn — Ian (@Ian_D23) April 15, 2023

Jorge Mateo opens scoring for the Orioles with a solo home run.

i think a lot of players own the white sox, it's more like a time share https://t.co/2QFJPPYYTR — Cardboard White Sux (@SoxCardboard) April 15, 2023

The bases are empty. Nobody is out. Lenyn Sosa just wanted to try something in the bottom of the third. We’re here to let you know maybe he shouldn’t have done that. Especially if you’re going to do it right back to the pitcher.

You’ll have to find something else to make your Saturday because he lined out on the warning track.

A home run after getting hit in the hand would've made my Saturday — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) April 15, 2023

We’re just as shocked as you are.

YAZ DOUBLE?? — James (@TacVomit) April 15, 2023

Now there are runners on second and third with one out in the bottom of the fourth.

Ball in air challenge #WhiteSox — Husky Bardo (@HLombardo22) April 15, 2023

Jake Burger did it! A real-life sacrifice fly!

Y'all at the game better give @Burgatron13 a standing ovation for a Sac Fly. — LosingUgly: Obviously frankly Hahn edition (@losingugly) April 15, 2023

Strike him out, throw him out to start the top of the fifth. Yaz was just hiding his magical powers.

Wow Grandal. Where has that been. — 2023 (@southsideburn3r) April 15, 2023

It’s amazing what happens when you play baseball the way it was intended.

A walk leads to a run….what a novel concept. Don’t stop now boys.#WhiteSox — Strap it Down CWS (@StrapItDownCWS) April 15, 2023

Andrew Vaughn is starting a band? No, he’s just grounding into inning ending double plays with a runner on third.

Andrew Vaughn and the Two Hoppers — @larrold@mastodon.social (@Larry_Boa) April 15, 2023

If I could, I would. Kopech ends his day in the top of the sixth after giving up a game-tying home run and a walk.

I’m going back to my nap instead of watching this game — paige (@paigeyb88) April 15, 2023

If you decided not to nap, it’s Keynan Middleton time.

Surely, this will end well.

Middleton gives up a hit to the first batter he faces, walks the second, and the O’s have the bases loaded with nobody out in a tie game. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) April 15, 2023

After last night’s showing and the start to today, I am also wondering this.

white sox bullpen pic.twitter.com/652vuTB6Rz — Cardboard White Sux (@SoxCardboard) April 15, 2023

The game was no longer tied after another Jorge Mateo hit. Bases still loaded, Bummer in.

I love the White Sox bullpen. Absolutely f*cking love it. pic.twitter.com/RlhYAMEvWi — Father Zo (@SouthsideZo) April 15, 2023

The Orioles draw their 15th walk of the series and go up, 4-2.

Aaron, what a Bummer. — Jeff (@JeffBartlett85) April 15, 2023

More like blowpen. — White Sox Exploding Scoreboard (@SoxScoreboard) April 15, 2023

Do not fret. Jake Burger is here to save the day. We are tied, 4-4, in the bottom of the sixth.

Rake burger — Celeste Spaghetti (Dong Bong Edition) (@C_Spaghett1) April 15, 2023

I only need a Burger

Better yet, make it 2 — Southpaw (@Southpaw) April 15, 2023

Is this good?

Exit velocities on Jake Burger's hits this season

116.5 MPH double

106.4 MPH home run

104.6 MPH double

103.6 MPH home run

106.7 MPH home run



5 hits, 5 extra-base hits. Burger continues to supply badly needed power for White Sox. — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) April 15, 2023

That’s 16 walks in 1+ games for the Orioles. This one was given out by a one Kendall Graveman.

(in the style of "Shots" by Lil John)



walks walks walks walks walks walks — stoop kiid (@stoopkiid93) April 15, 2023

This has happened twice in two series? Not a reputation I’d like to have. We hope Urias is OK.

I don’t know much about baseball, but I don’t think your suppose to pitch at heads — Kristine (@KJotter13) April 15, 2023

And just like that, the Orioles have the lead again on a walked-in run.

Even a pitch clock can’t make this bullpen watchable. — Steve Kniss (@stevekniss) April 15, 2023

Mother trucking walks. — Father Sean (@sean_janko) April 15, 2023

Andrew Vaughn wanted to make sure you weren’t sad for long, and hit a two-out, RBI double. We’re not even overexaggerating when we say this.

Andrew Vaughn is quite possibly the greatest first baseman in all of baseball history. — White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) April 15, 2023

Tanner Banks was in for the top of the eighth, and you will never guess what he issued. You start to wonder.

Did this bullpen just completely forget how to throw strikes? — Jon (@jonklemke) April 15, 2023

No worries, Banks got out of it with a double play and a fly out. Now on to Reynaldo López. Turns out, you can pitch a scoreless inning after giving up back-to-back singles.

ReyLo got out of that jam pic.twitter.com/oSbCdmKJLA — White Sox Exploding Scoreboard (@SoxScoreboard) April 15, 2023

John, you make a great point. Let’s hope the 2-3-4 hitters can get it done.

If a team (and a fan base) ever needed a walk off. This is it. — John Carney (@JohnCarney3) April 15, 2023

We’re headed to extras, and we’re here to remind you of some darker times to lighten the mood.

Remember when Tony had Liam Hendriks ghost run? Good times — White Sox UK #31 (@WhiteSox_UK) April 15, 2023

Jimmy Lambert is in to pitch the 10th, and sometimes you just can’t make this stuff up.

As Jimmy Lambert warmed up to "Knuck If You Buck," a fight broke out in the stands along the left field foul line. Poetry. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) April 15, 2023

The Orioles take the lead in the top of the 10th. Now would be a nice time for a walk-off.

After a sac bunt moved the free runner to third, Lambert walked Cedric Mullins, then got a grounder from Rutschman. Sox tried to turn two on Rutschman for the third straight AB, but he legs this one out and the O’s get a run. Sox down 6-5 as they head to the bottom of the 10th. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) April 15, 2023

Yaz did not provide a walk-off, but he did provide a game-tying RBI double on the first pitch he saw.

I need Yas walk-off like I need air to breathe. — BeefLoaf (@MrDelicious13) April 15, 2023

pic.twitter.com/t1Lph4CYEA — This is for you Jerry (@JACKHAMMER5399) April 15, 2023

Really I don’t mean to beg, but the game would be over if you did it.

Please. SCORE THE RUN FROM 3RD — Israel S. (@lito2313) April 15, 2023

Oscar Colás gets his first career walk-off. Everyone can get off the rollercoaster now and go home.

Thanks Oscar, Sox needed the win! — Kelly McCarthy (@mcKmarth) April 15, 2023

There is a high chance tomorrow’s game is met with some rain, so take a breather and hope Dylan Cease gets an opportunity to secure a series win.