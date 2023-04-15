 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bird App Recap: White Sox 7, Orioles 6

The South Siders prevailed?

By Allie Wesel
/ new

Michael Kopech and friends are back at Guaranteed Rate Field on a sunny afternoon in Chicago. It is also a beautiful day to celebrate Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier in the National League.

It does feel like that, doesn’t it?

A live look at me writing this on my couch after last night’s loss.

Kopech worked out of a leadoff single and walk in the top of the first inning. Now, Jack, what makes you think this is doable?

Andrew Benintendi leads the game off with an infield single and gets to third on a throwing error. Morale is HIGH.

There’s a reason morale is the way it is. They did not score.

Jorge Mateo opens scoring for the Orioles with a solo home run.

The bases are empty. Nobody is out. Lenyn Sosa just wanted to try something in the bottom of the third. We’re here to let you know maybe he shouldn’t have done that. Especially if you’re going to do it right back to the pitcher.

You’ll have to find something else to make your Saturday because he lined out on the warning track.

We’re just as shocked as you are.

Now there are runners on second and third with one out in the bottom of the fourth.

Jake Burger did it! A real-life sacrifice fly!

Strike him out, throw him out to start the top of the fifth. Yaz was just hiding his magical powers.

It’s amazing what happens when you play baseball the way it was intended.

Andrew Vaughn is starting a band? No, he’s just grounding into inning ending double plays with a runner on third.

If I could, I would. Kopech ends his day in the top of the sixth after giving up a game-tying home run and a walk.

If you decided not to nap, it’s Keynan Middleton time.

Surely, this will end well.

After last night’s showing and the start to today, I am also wondering this.

The game was no longer tied after another Jorge Mateo hit. Bases still loaded, Bummer in.

The Orioles draw their 15th walk of the series and go up, 4-2.

Do not fret. Jake Burger is here to save the day. We are tied, 4-4, in the bottom of the sixth.

Is this good?

That’s 16 walks in 1+ games for the Orioles. This one was given out by a one Kendall Graveman.

This has happened twice in two series? Not a reputation I’d like to have. We hope Urias is OK.

And just like that, the Orioles have the lead again on a walked-in run.

Andrew Vaughn wanted to make sure you weren’t sad for long, and hit a two-out, RBI double. We’re not even overexaggerating when we say this.

Tanner Banks was in for the top of the eighth, and you will never guess what he issued. You start to wonder.

No worries, Banks got out of it with a double play and a fly out. Now on to Reynaldo López. Turns out, you can pitch a scoreless inning after giving up back-to-back singles.

John, you make a great point. Let’s hope the 2-3-4 hitters can get it done.

We’re headed to extras, and we’re here to remind you of some darker times to lighten the mood.

Jimmy Lambert is in to pitch the 10th, and sometimes you just can’t make this stuff up.

The Orioles take the lead in the top of the 10th. Now would be a nice time for a walk-off.

Yaz did not provide a walk-off, but he did provide a game-tying RBI double on the first pitch he saw.

Really I don’t mean to beg, but the game would be over if you did it.

Oscar Colás gets his first career walk-off. Everyone can get off the rollercoaster now and go home.

There is a high chance tomorrow’s game is met with some rain, so take a breather and hope Dylan Cease gets an opportunity to secure a series win.

Six Pack of Stats

Six Pack of Stats: White Sox 7, Orioles 6 (10 innings)

White Sox Gamethreads

Gamethread: White Sox vs. Orioles

Gavin Sheets

The Gavin Sheets issue

Loading comments...