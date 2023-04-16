White Sox Minor League Update: April 15, 2023

Box Score Link

Jesse Scholtens was on the bump for the Knights on Saturday, and after a brief stint up in the majors, he settled back in Charlotte quite nicely, having a significantly stronger outing than his previous start. Throughout his five innings, he rung up 11 batters, walked none, and gave up just two runs and three hits. OK, sure ... two of three hits were home runs ... but who’s counting? Davis Martin also put up 11 K’s the night before — I’m not sure what’s in the water in Charlotte, but it would be pretty great if they could send some up to Chicago.

It didn’t really matter how many homers Scholtens gave up today, though; the offense was there to back him up, putting up 13 hits in a 6-3 win, with five different Knights recording an RBI — truly a team effort all-around. Carlos Pérez lead the team this evening at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a home run and a walk. He was the only batter to draw a walk, and was one of two starters who didn’t leave any runners on base, the other being Adam Haseley.

Team-leading 4th home run of the season for Carlos Pérez! pic.twitter.com/DnuQHq8i2p — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) April 16, 2023

The Knights are now 2-3 in the series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, and will play the finale of the six-game set on Sunday, in efforts to get the series split.

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Carlos Pérez: 3-for-3, 3 H, 2B, HR, 2R, BB

Jesse Scholtens: 5 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 2 HR, 11 K

Erik González: 2-for-4, 2 H, RBI, K, 2 LOB

Jake Marisnick: 2-for-4, 2 H, RBI, 2 K, 2 LOB

Sammy Peralta: 1 IP, 0 ER, 2 H, 2 K, Hold vote view results 100% Carlos Pérez: 3-for-3, 3 H, 2B, HR, 2R, BB (4 votes)

0% Jesse Scholtens: 5 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 2 HR, 11 K (0 votes)

0% Erik González: 2-for-4, 2 H, RBI, K, 2 LOB (0 votes)

0% Jake Marisnick: 2-for-4, 2 H, RBI, 2 K, 2 LOB (0 votes)

0% Sammy Peralta: 1 IP, 0 ER, 2 H, 2 K, Hold (0 votes) 4 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Cold Cat for the Knights? Laz Rivera: 0-for-4, K, 2 LOB

Sebastián Rivero: 1-for-4, H, R, 4 LOB vote view results 75% Laz Rivera: 0-for-4, K, 2 LOB (3 votes)

25% Sebastián Rivero: 1-for-4, H, R, 4 LOB (1 vote) 4 votes total Vote Now

Down in Birmingham, the Barons started the game fairly well, as they jumped to an early lead after an RBI double from Yoelqui Céspedes to drive in the first run of the game. Unfortunately, the offense went dormant for a few innings, and the pitching wasn’t able to hold it down today.

Chris Shaw was SO CLOSE



Barons are still up 1 at the top of the 3rd. pic.twitter.com/paz1ZrXdp5 — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) April 15, 2023

Austin Warner went scoreless the first three innings, but he worked himself into a jam in the fourth that would eventually lead to him being tagged with the loss in his first outing of the year. In his three innings, he struck out three, but walked two batters and gave up two hits to be accountable for two earned runs.

Righthander, Yoelvín Silven, had an even tougher time on the mound today and struggled to maintain any sort of dominance. In his 1 2⁄3 innings, he gave up four hits and five runs. His April has been subpar at best, and he seems to have a hard time keeping runs from scoring in the short periods that he is pitching. Vince Vannelle came in for Silven in the seventh, but also had a hard time getting the final out.

Even with the pitching being what it was, the bats didn’t start to spark until later in the game, and by then, the Barons were already at a nine-run deficit. The only home run of the day came from José Rodríguez, who blasted one to left-center. Rodríguez ignited a mini-rally in the eighth, but Birmingham still came up short, falling to the Rocket City Trash Pandas 10-4.

The defense, however, did this today, which is kind of fun:

Exactly how we drew it up! pic.twitter.com/aDq5PiEN7H — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) April 16, 2023

The Barons are now 2-6 to start the year.

Poll Who was the MVP for the Barons? Yoelqui Céspedes: 1-for-2, H,R, RBI, 3 BB, 2 LOB

José Rodríguez: 1-for-4, H, R, RBI, HR, BB, K

Garrett Schoenle: 1 IP, 0 H, BB, 2 K

Edgar Navarro: 2 IP, H, BB, 2 K vote view results 50% Yoelqui Céspedes: 1-for-2, H,R, RBI, 3 BB, 2 LOB (2 votes)

0% José Rodríguez: 1-for-4, H, R, RBI, HR, BB, K (0 votes)

0% Garrett Schoenle: 1 IP, 0 H, BB, 2 K (0 votes)

50% Edgar Navarro: 2 IP, H, BB, 2 K (2 votes) 4 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Cold Cat for the Barons? Moisés Castillo: 0-for-4, 2 K, 1 LOB

Luis Mieses: 1-for-4, K, 5 LOB

Austin Warner: 3 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

Yoelvín Silven: 1 2⁄3 IP, 4 H, 5 ER, BB, K

Vince Vannelle: 1⁄3 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, BB vote view results 0% Moisés Castillo: 0-for-4, 2 K, 1 LOB (0 votes)

0% Luis Mieses: 1-for-4, K, 5 LOB (0 votes)

0% Austin Warner: 3 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K (0 votes)

100% Yoelvín Silven: 1 2⁄3 IP, 4 H, 5 ER, BB, K (3 votes)

0% Vince Vannelle: 1⁄3 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, BB (0 votes) 3 votes total Vote Now

Brooks Gosswein made his debut start for the Dash on Saturday, and he performed fantastically over his five innings, giving up just one run one two hits — one being a home run — but still struck out seven in the process. After his first start, his ERA is sitting at a pretty 1.80.

The Brooklyn Cyclones’ starter had a similar outing, unfortunately, as the Dash weren’t able to scrape together more than a single run in the second. The one run was a solo blast from DH Shawn Goosenberg, so I’m definitely not complaining.

Dash righthander Dylan Burns, was awarded the win tonight, which is somewhat ironic given that he had the worst performance of any Dash. In his two innings, Burns gave up three runs on five hits, striking out just one batter, and blowing the W-S advantage, as the Cyclones took a 3-1 lead.

The Dash offense exploded in the seventh to come all the way back and then some, after a pair of home runs from DJ Gladney and Wes Kath. Just like that, there was a five-spot on the board, and a miraculous two-run cushion for Burns.

Adisyn Coffey and Jake Palisch shut down the Brooklyn bats for the final six outs, and the Dash were able to secure the 6-4 victory.

BACK-TO-BACK HOME RUNS and the Dash take the lead!



Cyclones 4 | Dash 6 @AtriumHealthWFB pic.twitter.com/AmxAu5PPOW — Winston-Salem Dash (@WSDashBaseball) April 16, 2023

Poll Who was the MVP for the Dash? Brooks Gosswein: 5 IP, 2 H, ER, HR, 7 K

Adisyn Coffey & Jake Palisch: 2 IP,2 K, BB, Hold, Save

DJ Gladney: 3-for-5, R, 2 RBI, 3B, K, Game-tying HR

Wes Kath: 1-for-4, R, 2 RBI, 2 K, Go-ahead HR

Alsander Womack: 3-for-5, RBI, R vote view results 0% Brooks Gosswein: 5 IP, 2 H, ER, HR, 7 K (0 votes)

16% Adisyn Coffey & Jake Palisch: 2 IP,2 K, BB, Hold, Save (1 vote)

66% DJ Gladney: 3-for-5, R, 2 RBI, 3B, K, Game-tying HR (4 votes)

16% Wes Kath: 1-for-4, R, 2 RBI, 2 K, Go-ahead HR (1 vote)

0% Alsander Womack: 3-for-5, RBI, R (0 votes) 6 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who is the Cold Cat for the Dash? Dylan Burns: 2 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, K, W

Wilfred Veras: 1-for-5, 3 K, 5 LOB

Taishi Nakawake: 1-for-4, H, R, K, 5 LOB vote view results 50% Dylan Burns: 2 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, K, W (1 vote)

50% Wilfred Veras: 1-for-5, 3 K, 5 LOB (1 vote)

0% Taishi Nakawake: 1-for-4, H, R, K, 5 LOB (0 votes) 2 votes total Vote Now

Kannapolis truly Cannon Balled right into Saturday’s game, as the bats erupted in the first three innings, knocking the Delmarva starter out of the game after 2 2⁄3 innings of demolition. The Cannon Ballers put up nine runs on 10 hits, including a solo blast from Luis Pineda in the third, his first of the year.

Jordan Sprinkle and Caberea Weaver paved the way for the Saturday’s win, alongside starting pitcher Tyler Schweitzer, combining for five hits, two doubles, and seven RBIs. Outstanding performance all around.

This game proves just how important run support really is, as Pauly Milto came in for the eighth and promptly gave up four runs on four hits. In this case, it didn’t matter much because the offense already pummeled Shorebirds pitching, but as we know baseball games can flip on a dime — thankfully the Cannon Ballers came out unscathed this time.

Zach Cable successfully closed things down in the ninth, snagging the win and bringing Kannapolis’ record to 4-3.

It wouldn’t be right if we didn’t share the beautiful baseball sky from this evening.

REMINDER: Baller baseball skies return to Atrium Health Ballpark next week! pic.twitter.com/HpQ5Ys187j — Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (@Kcannonballers) April 15, 2023

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers MVP? Tyler Schweitzer: 5 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 7 K

Jordan Sprinkle: 3-for-4, 3 RBI, 2B, BB, SB

Caberea Weaver: 2-for-4, 4 RBI, K

Luis Pineda: 1-for-4, RBI, HR, BB, 2 K

Kade Mechals: 2 IP, 0 H, 3 K vote view results 0% Tyler Schweitzer: 5 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 7 K (0 votes)

100% Jordan Sprinkle: 3-for-4, 3 RBI, 2B, BB, SB (2 votes)

0% Caberea Weaver: 2-for-4, 4 RBI, K (0 votes)

0% Luis Pineda: 1-for-4, RBI, HR, BB, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Kade Mechals: 2 IP, 0 H, 3 K (0 votes) 2 votes total Vote Now