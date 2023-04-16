White Sox Minor League Update: April 16, 2023

Charlotte Knights

Jonathan Stiever made it through the waiver process after being designated for assignment this week to make his next start for Charlotte. If you are wondering why he was DFA’ed and wasn’t claimed by another team, well, per Jeff Cohen of Future Sox, he was sitting at 89-90 MPH on his fastball. The Jumbo Shrimp jumped out at that lack of velocity and tagged him for three runs over his two innings. Stiever’s poor performance was just a trend for the Knights today, as the offense bailed out the arms multiple times and ended it all with a walk-off homer.

Nicholas Padilla was the only pitcher to go through his stint unscathed, but it was just an inning from him. Other notable bullpen arms like Alex Colomé and Franklin German played today, and they both allowed a run in their respective innings. Colomé was on tap to be the losing pitcher until this happened:

Skoug win an absolute no doubter on his walk off.



Great end to the series, as the Knights won the last three games of the series, taking the game 9-8. pic.twitter.com/yNG8WyDAAm — Jonathan Lee (@followmefor3) April 16, 2023

This was Evan Skoug’s first homer of the season and his first homer in Triple-A. He had one of the three homers on the Charlotte side in what was a power-hungry game. There were six total homers today, and the last one won it. Zach Remillard had another great day, too. He reached base all five times, and had one of the homers.

Behind-the-scenes look at that ZACH ATTACK! pic.twitter.com/WoPOLuKhpY — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) April 16, 2023

Jake Marisnick, one of the outfielders passed over by the White Sox when Adam Haseley was called up today, had the third homer. His did not have the dramatics of Skoug’s, but it did bring the Knights within one in the bottom of the eighth.

It's a JACK by JAKE!



Jake Marisnick with a two-run pic.twitter.com/2CV2sf2xNm — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) April 16, 2023

Birmingham Barons

The lone loser for the White Sox minor leagues came due to the offense leaving runs on base and a meltdown from Hunter Dollander in the fifth inning. Before we get to the other details of a 6-4 loss, Cristina Mena started today and had his breaking pitch working, for the most part, this afternoon.

Cristian Mena goes 3.0. Allows 2R on 2H and 2BB. He strikes out 6 on 39 of 61. #Barons #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/sAynIjN85e — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) April 16, 2023

Mena lost his command in his final inning, the third. A wild pitch was the first run he allowed; he walked that batter that led to the run. He walked a second batter later in the inning, and left with two runs on the board. Hunter Dollander tried to work through the middle innings, but really struggled in the fifth. He allowed two homers that inning, including a two-run shot that ended up being the game-winning runs. Outside of Mena and Dollander, the staff did do really well. Alejandro Mateo kept his scoreless streak intact this season, as it’s now up to 6 1⁄3 innings.

Now, it isn’t the easiest thing to do, score seven runs, but the Barons did have ample opportunities to get more than their four today. They were 3-for-11 with runners in scoring position, and they got 12 runners on base by the end of the game. Even in the ninth, Taylor Snyder was the first one up to bat and walked, so they had the tying run at the plate for those three outs. When all the hits are singles, though, it is going to be hard to tie games with a single swing. Tyler Osik and Adam Hackenberg led the team with two hits each. Snyder had two walks and one other stolen base, so three batters accounted for half of the runners on base. Luis Mieses isn’t hitting better than .600 any longer, but he did add a hit today, anyway.

Winston-Salem Dash

Sheesh, these Dash! The only thing that can stop them right now is the weather; they are now 5-2 on the season with this big win. There was a little bit of a scare near the end after an error from Wes Kath helped tie the game in the seventh inning, but the bats exploded for seven runs in the next two frames to seal the victory.

It was a long reliever-type of game for the Dash pitching staff. Tommy Sommer and Chase Plymell went three innings each, so they combined for a quality start. Their outings were very different, though. Sommer struck out eight — only one out came on a batted ball.

Tommy Sommer got the start for the #Dash today. He K's 8 on 35/62 for strikes in his 3.0 IP. He BB 2 and allows a solo shot. He struck out the side in the 2nd and 3rd (3rd with some noise including the HR). Full counts elevated the pitch count, but the stuff is there. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/7ghMsLVzaQ — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) April 16, 2023

On the other hand, Plymell did not strike out a single batter and relied on four fly outs to keep the Cyclones off the board. This was a game more about the offense though (10 runs scored), even without Loidel Chapelli Jr.

Each batter got on base at least once, with the lineup combining for 14 hits and three walks. There were three homers in the game, one from Wes Kath:

A HOME RUN by Kath and a perfect catch on the lawn!



Cyclones 2 | Dash 3 @AtriumHealthWFB pic.twitter.com/mQYEUZ8fdJ — Winston-Salem Dash (@WSDashBaseball) April 16, 2023

then one from Alsander Womack:

A 3 run HOME RUN by Womack and the Dash are no longer all tied up!



Cyclones 3 | Dash 6 @AtriumHealthWFB pic.twitter.com/UHFhdNjfLx — Winston-Salem Dash (@WSDashBaseball) April 16, 2023

and another from Womack.

Womack had five RBIs, and that three-run shot in the seventh proved to be the game winner. They were also two of the six Dash batters to have multiple hits today. Terrell Tatum was among them, as his hot start continues. One of his was a triple, so Tatum is still showing off those wheels despite a caught-stealing.

Wilfred Veras singled today, but his highlight came out of right field with an assist at third base. It was not a fantastic throw, but it is good to see him look somewhat comfortable out there.

The OF is putting in work in Winston-Salem. Wilfred Veras showing off his gun. #Dash #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/MoBU2MWwNk — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) April 16, 2023

Kannapolis Cannon Ballers

A close win for Kannapolis, after a tale of two different games for Peyton Pallette in his second start of the season. He was doing just fine through the first two — he did not have overwhelming stuff, but he is at the just go out and pitch and don’t get hurt again stage of his baseball career. The next two innings, Pallette allowed three runs, including two homers.

Peyton Pallette got the start for the #Ballers today. Stuff is trending upwards. He goes 3.2 IP on 31/48 for strikes. He allows 5H's, 3 of which were solo HR's, and 1 BB. He K's 1. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/rdbgEEJVl7 — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) April 16, 2023

His struggles in the third and fourth were after the bats got out to a 3-0 lead, so it was a bit deflating to lose the lead that quick.

The top hitting prospect on the team, Jordan Sprinkle, was responsible for two of those runs in the second. He doubled to left field, his only hit of the day. Troy Claunch took the lead back with a blast to left, his first homer of the season. He and two others in the lineup had at least two hits. Wilber Sánchez led the team with three hits, one of which was a double.

Troy Claunch launches this ball over the billboards in LF. #Ballers back up on top 4-3. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/0yx4VazpYo — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) April 16, 2023

Logan Glass would add that necessary fifth run for Kannapolis to keep the lead and grab its fifth win of the season.

