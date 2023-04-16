Bird App Recap: Orioles 8, White Sox 4

The White Sox look to get their first series win of the season as they take on the Baltimore Orioles on getaway day. Let’s see how everyone feels about today’s game.

We will start today a little late, as there’s some rain going on at game time.

Due to rain, the start of today's game will be delayed. We will provide more information as we receive it. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 16, 2023

Hello Os Twitter, welcome to the Jerry Reinsdorf Experience https://t.co/lj4eJBIyGN — Celeste Spaghetti (Dong Bong Edition) (@C_Spaghett1) April 16, 2023

Also, prior to the game, the team made several roster moves, as Hanser Alberto was moved to the 10-day IL with a left quad strain. The move means that outfielder Adam Haseley is back and utility player Nick Solak has been designated for assignment. Why he was signed to do just about nothing, we will never know.

Prior to today’s series finale vs. Baltimore, the #WhiteSox placed INF Hanser Alberto on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to 4/15) with a strained left quad, selected the contract of OF Adam Haseley from Class AAA Charlotte & designated INF/OF Nick Solak for assignment. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 16, 2023

And we are ready to begin after a wait of nearly 2 1⁄2 hours.

After a delay of 2:20, the White Sox and Orioles are ready to play. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) April 16, 2023

On the mound for the White Sox will be the ace of the team, Dylan Cease, who has started right where he left off last season.

Dylan Cease's first 3 starts this season:



24 strikeouts

6 hits allowed



That's what aces do. — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) April 16, 2023

After an eight-pitch first inning, it’s time for the South Siders to face off against Orioles rookie sensation Grayson Rodriguez, who promptly gives Luis Robert Jr. his first walk of the year.

Grayson Rodriguez has walked the first batter in each of his first three MLB starts. — Jacob Calvin Meyer (@jcalvinmeyer) April 16, 2023

And after three batters, the White Sox are up, 3-0, after a Gavin Sheets bomb.

Guess Gavin heard us talking all that shit this morning — Adam at High Altitude (@A_C_Green88) April 16, 2023

Never doubted Gavin Bonds. — Chrystal OK (@chrystal_ok) April 16, 2023

And after one out, Jake Burger sends another one out.

And after a long top of the second, Dylan is able to strand the bases loaded. There were some pitch com issues as well, so that was fun to watch.

Watching Cease’s pitch com device fall off his glove every time the catcher throws him back the ball has made me chuckle every single time — Bradford Bambusch (@eastcoastcrumbs) April 16, 2023

Dylan Cease loaded the bases with a two-out walk, his second free pass of the second inning before getting a check-swing strikeout to dance out of danger. He’s north of 30 pitches after two, but no runs on the board. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) April 16, 2023

Rodriguez has begun to settle in, but it may prove to be too little, too late.

1-2-3 third inning for Grayson Rodriguez with 2 strikeouts #orioles — Roch Kubatko (@masnRoch) April 16, 2023

And after a long fourth inning, it’s now 4-3, so ignore the above statement. It was made before remembering that the White Sox are the team that we are talking about.

Mullins putting on the jets ‍ pic.twitter.com/JgHf8WURh6 — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) April 16, 2023

Despite all that, Dylan was dealing most of the afternoon: Two earned runs in six innings of work.

Dylan Cease, Wicked 86mph Slider. pic.twitter.com/ay9MnwCWVk — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 16, 2023

Meanwhile, Eloy Jiménez has continued to struggle, as he seems to just not have it early on this season. Fans have reached their breaking point, it seems.

Grayson Rodriguez has retired 12 of 14. 2 more strikeouts in 5th. Shouts into his glove after fanning Eloy Jimenez for the 3rd time #orioles — Roch Kubatko (@masnRoch) April 16, 2023

Either take Eloy out of the cleanup spot or sit him down for a few games to gather himself. He is not seeing pitches. Yikes. — Mark Hoger (@HogerMark) April 16, 2023

And after a bad inning, it is now tied. Why the White Sox did not pull Cease, especially with someone warming up? Because we’re talking about the White Sox.

Unlucky wild pitch ruined a great Cease day — d. (@_312DARIUS) April 16, 2023

weird inning there.



cease facing mullins and rutschman there is odd. same with middleton warming.



bummer threw 8 pitches yesterday, why not throw him? would have forced mullins to face a lefty and rutschman to flip sides. — mr. anderson (@Sean_W_Anderson) April 16, 2023

It has been a rough series for Mountcastle. But the Orioles tie the game at 4-4 on a wild pitch. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) April 16, 2023

After all that, it’s bullpen time, and Keynan Middleton had a solid inning of work.

keynan middleton with filthy stuff today — Roxy (@chi_rox_) April 16, 2023

And after all this, Aaron Bummer allows the Orioles to take the lead and exits without getting an out AND loading the bases. Fans took the news well.

Maybe don’t guarantee Aaron Bummer $5.5 million in 2024! — Nick (@Nick_BPSS) April 16, 2023

Checked the game for a second pic.twitter.com/CmIOXNz7QN — Yermin's 'Hahn’s a failure' Dumper (@TheBigDyl1) April 16, 2023

Aaron Bummer doing that can’t get anyone out thing again is so tired… — Ryiin (@rfoto) April 16, 2023

yeah so Aaron Bummer still sucks



where are the nerds who got mad at me for pointing this out? — stoop kiid (@stoopkiid93) April 16, 2023

After pretty much nothing happening, the game ends, 8-4, and the White Sox are still looking for the seemingly rare series win this season.

16 games down. White Sox still have yet to win a regular season series lmao — d. (@_312DARIUS) April 16, 2023

Didn't check the score after the first inning lololol. pic.twitter.com/5BegSeU41X — kee 4 #3 (@Keelin_12ft) April 16, 2023

The Chicago White Sox fan experience, 2022-Present: pic.twitter.com/2rjbCv3bKk — Rob Mack-o-wiak (@OwiakBob) April 16, 2023

More of the same from a team that seems to not be able to do the things that it takes to win. Great start but as usual, the “super” bullpen was anything but super — unless you want to say it was super bad.

The South Side Sox crew will be back with more of your tweets tomorrow, when the defending NL Champion Philadelphia Phillies come to town after putting up 14 on the Reds Sunday afternoon. Until then, try to wipe this game from your memories.