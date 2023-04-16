 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bird App Recap: Orioles 8, White Sox 4

The first inning was pretty cool, at least

By Dante Jones
The White Sox look to get their first series win of the season as they take on the Baltimore Orioles on getaway day. Let’s see how everyone feels about today’s game.

We will start today a little late, as there’s some rain going on at game time.

Also, prior to the game, the team made several roster moves, as Hanser Alberto was moved to the 10-day IL with a left quad strain. The move means that outfielder Adam Haseley is back and utility player Nick Solak has been designated for assignment. Why he was signed to do just about nothing, we will never know.

And we are ready to begin after a wait of nearly 2 1⁄2 hours.

On the mound for the White Sox will be the ace of the team, Dylan Cease, who has started right where he left off last season.

After an eight-pitch first inning, it’s time for the South Siders to face off against Orioles rookie sensation Grayson Rodriguez, who promptly gives Luis Robert Jr. his first walk of the year.

And after three batters, the White Sox are up, 3-0, after a Gavin Sheets bomb.

And after one out, Jake Burger sends another one out.

And after a long top of the second, Dylan is able to strand the bases loaded. There were some pitch com issues as well, so that was fun to watch.

Rodriguez has begun to settle in, but it may prove to be too little, too late.

And after a long fourth inning, it’s now 4-3, so ignore the above statement. It was made before remembering that the White Sox are the team that we are talking about.

Despite all that, Dylan was dealing most of the afternoon: Two earned runs in six innings of work.

Meanwhile, Eloy Jiménez has continued to struggle, as he seems to just not have it early on this season. Fans have reached their breaking point, it seems.

And after a bad inning, it is now tied. Why the White Sox did not pull Cease, especially with someone warming up? Because we’re talking about the White Sox.

After all that, it’s bullpen time, and Keynan Middleton had a solid inning of work.

And after all this, Aaron Bummer allows the Orioles to take the lead and exits without getting an out AND loading the bases. Fans took the news well.

After pretty much nothing happening, the game ends, 8-4, and the White Sox are still looking for the seemingly rare series win this season.

More of the same from a team that seems to not be able to do the things that it takes to win. Great start but as usual, the “super” bullpen was anything but super — unless you want to say it was super bad.

The South Side Sox crew will be back with more of your tweets tomorrow, when the defending NL Champion Philadelphia Phillies come to town after putting up 14 on the Reds Sunday afternoon. Until then, try to wipe this game from your memories.

