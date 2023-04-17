Visiting Dugout Episode 6 — Philadelphia Phillies

Will the White Sox finally be evenly matched as they head into a series with the Phillies? The two clubs sport identical records heading into this week’s series, so listen to Kevin Seamus as he breaks down Philadelphia’s season thus far with Chrystal O’Keefe.

The 1993 team and Kevin’s love for the Phillies

Bryce Harper rumors

Where does Kevin see the Phillies sitting by midseason, and again in September

How does Kevin feel going into this first series

Keys for the Phillies to take this series, and will it be another 4-0 ballgame?

The biggest threat to the White Sox right now

Rules, rules, rules — stealing bases IS FUN

How the season might just go

Find Kevin on Twitter and check out his blog on the 1993 Phillies.

