South Side Sox Player of the Week (April 6-12): Luis Robert Jr.

A screaming line drive off the bat of San Francisco’s Joc Pederson roars toward the right-field gap. La Pantera bounds over, makes a casual leap and pulls it right back from the brink of disaster.

Yes, after three seasons of devastating injury blunted a budding career, Luis Robert Jr. is back in Gold Glove, Grade A, lemon-scented form.

Aside from his outfield credentials and showmanship, Robert has harnessed some power-hitting early in his season.

Take last week, for example, when he grabbed a hold of a curve and airmailed it to the bullpen, tying up the Twins in the ninth inning. Though those heroics were spoiled by a throwing error in extra innings, it reminded Sox fans for just a brief moment what this team is capable of when it’s healthy and functioning.

Let’s end with a healthy dose of statistical optimism: Robert has hit an average of 12 home runs over his three major league seasons. Three weeks into this season and he’s already halfway there, tied for third on the American League home run leaderboard alongside Aaron Judge.

As far as La Pantera is concerned: So far, so good.

2023 South Side Sox Players of the Week

Oscar Colás (February 25-March 2)

Andrew Vaughn (March 3-8)

Carlos Pérez (March 9-16)

Oscar Colás (March 17-22)

Cactus League MVP: Oscar Colás

Dylan Cease (March 30-April 5)

Luis Robert Jr. (April 6-12)

Top 10 MVP Standings

Seby Zavala (26.2)

Dylan Cease (19.8)

Lance Lynn (17.1)

Oscar Colás (16.8)

Zach Remillard (16.4)

Luis Robert Jr. (15.8)

Lucas Giolito (10.7)

Andrew Vaughn (10.0)

Jake Burger (9.9)

Carlos Pérez (8.8)

Top 10 Cold Cat Standings

Yasmani Grandal (-21.1)

Yoán Moncada (-16.1)

Gavin Sheets (-15.2)

White Sox Offense (-10.0)

Kendall Graveman (-9.9)

Jake Marisnick (-8.9)

Declan Cronin (-8.1)

Tristan Stivors (-7.9)

Joe Kelly (-7.8)

Keynan Middleton (-5.8)

POTW Luis Robert Jr. jumps from off the board to sixth overall in this latest survey, as Seby Zavala continues to hold down the fort as our season MVP. Is there a hidden message from SSS voters, as Seby is tops in MVP votes, while Yasmani Grandal holds steady as the Cold Cat?

Writer Standings

TONS of standings movement this week, including the shocking drop of two-time coverage champ Chrystal O’Keefe falling to the basement! We have a five-way tie at the top, so if you have a winning SSS coverage record, you’re tied for first place!

Also, Joe and Allie are trending oppositely, as Resis won his first four games and now has dropped three straight, and Wesel came in 0-3 and currently is running a four-game streak.