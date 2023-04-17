Yosimar Cousín and White Sox agree to MLB contract

Unfortunately, tonight’s White Sox game has been postponed due to weather, but it will be made up tomorrow as part of a straight doubleheader. The good news is you get a two-for-one!

Tonight’s game between the #WhiteSox and Philadelphia Phillies has been postponed due to a forecast of high winds and cold temperatures.



The game will be made up as part of a straight doubleheader tomorrow starting at 3:10 p.m. CT. pic.twitter.com/aR0619mrAw — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 17, 2023

The bad news is you get a two-for-one!

However, don’t let the rainy day and Monday get you down. We have some news for you to ponder. The White Sox have reportedly signed Cuban right-handed pitcher Yosimar Cousín to a two-year, $2 million MLB contract, pending physical.

Source: Cuban RHP Yosimar Cousin (25) and the Chicago White Sox are in agreement on a two-year MLB deal, 2 million contract, pending physical.



Cousin left Cuba in January 2022. Potential starter with 92-95 mph, slider above the average (best pitch), change-up and curve. pic.twitter.com/NLKaSAyzvr — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) April 17, 2023

What is significant here is the MLB aspect of the deal, which means Cousín would immediately be added to the 40-man roster. And given the (two-year) nature of the deal, this would be an indication that the White Sox have plans for the hurler sooner than later — if not this summer, then deployed in the rotation come 2024 when as little as of two-fifths of the current rotation returns.

In January 2022, just days before the 61st National Series in Cuba, Cousín was discharged for “non-appearance” at the conference. Where exactly he went is uncertain, but he did not return to Cuban baseball. He has not played professionally since leaving Cuba in early 2022.

Cousín began his career in 2014 at age 16. The 25-year-old was considered one of Cuba’s top pitching prospects. He possesses a variety of pitches, including a slider, changeup, curve, and fastball that tops out at 95 mph. He struggled during his last professional season in 2021-22, going 7-6 with a 5.68 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 120 1⁄3 innings pitched. He owns a poor lifetime 3.8 K/9, although that would fit him right in with the current starting staff.

Here is a showcase video of Cousín from July 2022:

El derecho camagüeyano Yosimar Cousin tirando un BP live en RD. Durante su actuación la recta del antillano estuvo entre 94-97 mph.#pelotacubana #prospecto pic.twitter.com/w8tkZu8VtA — Yusseff305 (@yusseff305) November 25, 2022

There has not yet been an official release from the White Sox, but it appears that the Cuban Pipeline to Chicago has not suffered with José Abreu departed, and now extends to the mound (Norge Vera, now Cousín, and of course legacy countrymen like José Contreras and Orlando Hernández).