Gamethread: Phillies at White Sox (opener)

In a battle between two teams that are off to slow starts, the Phillies (6-10) are in Chicago to take on the White Sox (6-10). This will be the first of two games played today between these clubs.

Lance Lynn, 35, is set to start on the mound for the South Siders. In 16 innings this season, Lynn has a 7.31 ERA and a 7.07 FIP, rendering him a -0.2-fWAR pitcher. Strikeouts have not been problematic for Lynn, who is averaging 11.8 strikeouts per nine innings. However, walks (3.9 per nine innings) and home runs (3.4 per nine innings) have been major issues. On a positive note, the talented veteran is coming off a performance 10-strikeout game during which he issued zero walks. However, the White Sox lost to the Twins by a score of 4-3. Lynn allowed three runs (all earned) in six innings that game.

Zack Wheeler, a right-handed pitcher, will start for the Phillies. Wheeler, 32, has a 4.02 ERA and a 3.20 FIP in 15 2⁄ 3 innings rendering him a 0.5-fWAR pitcher. In two starts and 12 1⁄ 3 innings, Wheeler has a 2.92 career ERA against the White Sox.

Here are this afternoon’s starting lineups:

Today's #WhiteSox starters for Game 1 at Guaranteed Rate Field: pic.twitter.com/96kQB2Enwk — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 18, 2023

Earlier, the White Sox made an announcement regarding the 27th player on the roster.

The #WhiteSox have added right-handed pitcher Nick Padilla from Class AAA Charlotte to serve as the 27th player for today’s doubleheader vs. Philadelphia. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 18, 2023

Padilla has allowed one earned run on three hits in 7 1⁄ 3 innings for the Charlotte Knights this season.

The White Sox have also signed Luke Farrell, a right-handed pitcher, to a minor league deal. In 102 2⁄ 3 career MLB innings, Farrell, 31, has a 5.00 ERA and a 5.25 FIP, putting him at -0.5 fWAR.

The first pitch is scheduled to take place at 3:10 p.m. Central. As usual, NBC Sports Chicago will televise the game, and WMVP 1000 AM will have the radio coverage.