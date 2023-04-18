 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gamethread: Phillies at White Sox (opener)

Lance Lynn looks to help the South Siders start the doubleheader off strong

Plenty of seats still available!
In a battle between two teams that are off to slow starts, the Phillies (6-10) are in Chicago to take on the White Sox (6-10). This will be the first of two games played today between these clubs.

Lance Lynn, 35, is set to start on the mound for the South Siders. In 16 innings this season, Lynn has a 7.31 ERA and a 7.07 FIP, rendering him a -0.2-fWAR pitcher. Strikeouts have not been problematic for Lynn, who is averaging 11.8 strikeouts per nine innings. However, walks (3.9 per nine innings) and home runs (3.4 per nine innings) have been major issues. On a positive note, the talented veteran is coming off a performance 10-strikeout game during which he issued zero walks. However, the White Sox lost to the Twins by a score of 4-3. Lynn allowed three runs (all earned) in six innings that game.

Zack Wheeler, a right-handed pitcher, will start for the Phillies. Wheeler, 32, has a 4.02 ERA and a 3.20 FIP in 15 23 innings rendering him a 0.5-fWAR pitcher. In two starts and 12 13 innings, Wheeler has a 2.92 career ERA against the White Sox.

Here are this afternoon’s starting lineups:

Earlier, the White Sox made an announcement regarding the 27th player on the roster.

Padilla has allowed one earned run on three hits in 7 13 innings for the Charlotte Knights this season.

The White Sox have also signed Luke Farrell, a right-handed pitcher, to a minor league deal. In 102 23 career MLB innings, Farrell, 31, has a 5.00 ERA and a 5.25 FIP, putting him at -0.5 fWAR.

The first pitch is scheduled to take place at 3:10 p.m. Central. As usual, NBC Sports Chicago will televise the game, and WMVP 1000 AM will have the radio coverage.

