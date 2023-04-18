 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gamethread: Phillies at White Sox (nightcap)

It is already time for baseball again, and Lucas Giolito will take the mound

By Joe Resis
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh Pirates
On the bump: Lucas Giolito will try to continue his positive momentum from his last start, when he had great numbers.
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

For the second time today, the Phillies (7-10) will face the White Sox (6-11) at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Lucas Giolito, 28, will start on the mound for the South Siders. Giolito enters this game with a 6.00 ERA and a 3.93 FIP in 15 innings this season. Those numbers render him a 0.3-fWAR pitcher. While Giolito’s ERA is high, his last start went very well. Facing the Twins in Minneapolis, Giolito allowed one run (it was earned, though it probably should not have been earned) in six innings, he struck out seven, and he walked two.

Bailey Falter, 25, is set to take the mound for Philadelphia. Falter, a left-handed pitcher, has a 4.80 ERA and a 4.06 FIP in 15 innings this year. As a result, has has accumulated 0.3 fWAR so far. This will be his first game against the White Sox of his career.

Here are the starting lineups:

Once again, NBC Sports Chicago will televise the game, and WMVP 1000 AM will have the radio coverage. The first pitch is scheduled to happen at 6:40 p.m. CST. NBC Sports Chicago and WMVP 1000 AM will cover the game. We will find out soon if the White Sox can manage to split the doubleheader.

