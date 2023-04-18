Bird App Recap: Doubleheader Edition

All sharing options for:

Buckle up. Today we may have two games, but there is only one Bird App Recap. Let’s get the not so great news out of the way first.

Pedro Grifol said Yoán Moncada is "feeling better," but emphasized they want him to return when he's 100 percent. Joe Kelly threw a bullpen yesterday. Tim Anderson has graduated to doing some jogging. Hanser Alberto's quad has been a nagging issue since spring. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) April 18, 2023

Game one. It is PACKED.

It's so empty in here. Also, Lance Lynn's entrance music was not what I expected but as Ernie Banks would say, let's play two pic.twitter.com/SpNfiusm1C — Dante (@DontizzleJones) April 18, 2023

The Phillies take an early 1-0 lead in the first.

And here we go again — Luigicizo (@WhitesoxLuigi) April 18, 2023

Just like that, the score is 3-0. It’s going to be a long afternoon.

Lynn starting to into Dallas every 5th day. Bless his heart and his arm — Positive Husky Bardo (@HLombardo22) April 18, 2023

It’s early in the game and early in the season, but this doesn’t even feel dramatic.

Sox will do well to win 65 games at this point. — @larrold@mastodon.social (@Larry_Boa) April 18, 2023

Yeah, I can’t imagine this was pleasant to turn on.

Turning on the Sox game just now. pic.twitter.com/QOQLiFOQe8 — Father Zo (@SouthsideZo) April 18, 2023

Old friend Josh Harrison twists the knife in the third.

Josh Harrison having a better year than Hanser in one swing. — White Sox Twitt3r (Is Baby Hippo) (@SoxTwitt3r) April 18, 2023

Got really excited for this update and then remembered Josh Harrison doesn’t play for us anymore. pic.twitter.com/Qfh1F3XVUd — Steve Kniss (@stevekniss) April 18, 2023

Hey, runners on first and second with no outs to start the bottom of the third!

white sox rally time pic.twitter.com/phm0EvBJTX — mr. anderson (@Sean_W_Anderson) April 18, 2023

Five straight hits. We’re back in business.

Thank you Robert Jr and Vaughan — Dan Reyes (@SiempreElReyes) April 18, 2023

Now, don’t get too ahead of yourself.

Is this…hope? — White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) April 18, 2023

Let’s just hope this trend continues.

@whitesox with six straight hits in one inning AND didn’t leave bases loaded. Are we living in some alternate universe?? pic.twitter.com/IRcaVO51af — WST Mom (@WhiteSoxJoy) April 18, 2023

It’s 5-4 after three?

A pitcher’s duel but they’re both v. bad. — Chrystal OK (@chrystal_ok) April 18, 2023

Josh Harrison just wanted to roll in the grass while Andrew Benintendi doubled.

Lynn leaves the game after 5 1⁄3 innings. Enter Jimmy.

jimmy lambert enters the game to face schwarber with two runners on pic.twitter.com/cyktID2Nqq — CHGO White Sox (@CHGO_WhiteSox) April 18, 2023

Made him look a little silly, in fact.

James Michael Lambert absolutely worked Kyle Schwarber — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) April 18, 2023

Jimmy Ks Brandon Marsh to get out of the inning.

Stupid Sexy JimLamb keeping us in this!! pic.twitter.com/K5HWMhEH7L — Ethan Katz’s Pen (@EthanKatzsPen) April 18, 2023

Jimmy was doing so well.

BREAKING: The Chicago White Sox bullpen is still abysmal — Liddle Tina (@liddle_ktina) April 18, 2023

Josh Harrison two-run home run.

Josh Harrison continues to kill the White Sox. He did the same when he played for them last year. — Steve Stoned (@SteveStoned_SOX) April 18, 2023

Another old friend has shown up.

I felt really bad about this and then Craig Kimbrel showed up — LosingUgly: Obviously frankly Hahn edition (@losingugly) April 18, 2023

Yeah, that didn’t go well.

NOBODY PANIC. Steve Stone ate a churro.

Excuse me, but did Steve eat something on tv? I feel honored to have witnessed this rare phenomenon. pic.twitter.com/vGpQuwKkca — Laura | Jake Burger Stan (@EllaJay912) April 18, 2023

We have that effect on people.

The #WhiteSox have managed to cure the Philadelphia bullpen — Patrick Nolan (@SoxMach_pnoles) April 18, 2023

There was one fun inning. The rest of the game has had this vibe.

sox vs a fast ball in the middle of the zone pic.twitter.com/OCWgpQArNX — Cardboard White Sux (@SoxCardboard) April 18, 2023

Top of the ninth. Thanks, Jake.

DIEKMAN DIDNT GIVE UP A RUN!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/mfMxFclJeC — Zach (@zachsox) April 18, 2023

Say it ain’t so, Lenny. (It is so.)

400 000 000

040 000 000

004 000 000

000 400 000

000 040 000

000 004 000

000 000 400

000 000 040

000 000 004



The Sox will lose 9 games this year scoring 4 runs in one lone inning. pic.twitter.com/gTcUkZ9QHn — Lenford “Lenny” Leonard (@Leonard42) April 18, 2023

We’ll see you soon, for the nightcap.

see you in 30 pic.twitter.com/w3xcjvFGZC — Al (@baseballgalal) April 18, 2023

While we’re waiting, enjoy this little tid-bit.

In the first 7 games at Guaranteed Rate Field this season:



White Sox: 5 HR, 18 Walks

Opponents: 16 HR, 53 Walks — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) April 18, 2023

If you didn’t like that, you probably won’t like hearing that Eloy is playing right field.

Get the bubble wrap — Tino (@tinotime1996) April 18, 2023

What could go wrong?!?



*Plenty https://t.co/1egzgaWE9v — Courtney Finnicum (@courtney883) April 18, 2023

I hope you’re ready to watch another one, because the Poo Sox are underway.

Big things are happening.

Luis Robert, Jr Walk #WhiteSox — Nick Murawski (@Nick_GGTB) April 18, 2023

Eloy beat out an infield single. We’re just as shocked as you are.

How did Eloy not blow a hammy there? — Trooper Galactus (@TrooperGalactus) April 18, 2023

And then Jake Burger did Rake Burger things.

WHO ORDERED A TRIPLE PATTY LFG — White Sox UK #31 (@WhiteSox_UK) April 18, 2023

Let’s just say: Burger hits balls very hard.

Hardest hit batted balls in MLB this season



118.6 Matt Olson HR April 11

118.2 JAKE BURGER HR Tonight

117.8 Giancarlo Stanton HR April 2 — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) April 18, 2023

And now, a 108 mph ball off of Luis Robert Jr.’s bat. We’re wondering the same thing.

How the heck did that not leave the ballpark ? #Whitesox — ScoopaKoopa44 (@Azari44) April 19, 2023

Gio no-hitting the Phillies through four innings got us feeling like.

I hope he’s here to stay.

Ghost of Giolito is back — CHI's Black & White (@NUFCCOMO) April 19, 2023

Giolito is at 86 pitches after five, but he’s yet to give up one of those things called a hit.

Don’t look now but Giolito might be good again — Rick Hahn’s Burner (@RickHahnBurner) April 19, 2023

Gio’s elbow after pitching a 150 pitch no hitter pic.twitter.com/DLcvTB76Im — ⚫️ ⚪️ (@wsxmatt) April 19, 2023

With the way the bullpen has been pitching, you might be on to something.

I mean, let's just leave Gio in all game. — Jacklyn Hilligoss (@JackHill43) April 19, 2023

Gio MIGHT be back.

Giolito's last two starts: 12 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 14 SO... ZERO HRs

That'll do, that'll do just fine. #WhiteSox — Nick Murawski (@Nick_GGTB) April 19, 2023

You love to see it.

I rarely get to roll this one out, but: pic.twitter.com/XBpQaiFyJ2 — Bennett Karoll (@TheBennettK) April 19, 2023

Look, I didn’t say anything.

White Sox pitching through 7 — Father Sean (@sean_janko) April 19, 2023

I’ve already called my (nonexistent) sons and daughters. The #WhiteSox have given up no hits through 7 innings — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) April 19, 2023

Jake Burger draws a walk to start the bottom of the seventh.

Pitching around Jake Ruth is smart — The Soxtrich (@MattOB2) April 19, 2023

I can’t help but not feel great about the last two innings.

Aaron Bummer warming up to ruin the team no hitter pic.twitter.com/VpbJqSlCoK — Josh Kal (@BportStrangler) April 19, 2023

I can promise you that no one on this silly little app is shocked.

Leave it to Aaron Bummer to ruin all of our fun… Shocker! — Courtney Finnicum (@courtney883) April 19, 2023

Romy González is catching line drives in left field like he’s been doing it his whole career.

It’s a beautiful day to be in love with Romy Gonzalez — missy (@messycarroll) April 19, 2023

The White Sox have not scored since the first inning.

White Sox Losing My

Offense Virginity



Scoring early

followed by

prolonged awkward

silence. — Lenford “Lenny” Leonard (@Leonard42) April 19, 2023

We’re heading to the ninth after another Andrew Vaughn fly out. You start to wonder.

Real fans want to know when Andrew Vaughn will hit his first home run this season. — Jacklyn Hilligoss (@JackHill43) April 19, 2023

Yes, he is. He is also striking out against Reynaldo López for the first out in the ninth.

Jake Cave is really still playing baseball? — Chrystal OK (@chrystal_ok) April 19, 2023

ReyLo gets the four-out save, White Sox get the split. Goodnight, everyone.

The White Sox have won pic.twitter.com/YNqqItVQqn — Roxy (@chi_rox_) April 19, 2023