Sharing Sox Podcast 106 — A litany of mysteries

SSS duty geezer Leigh Allan and his son and current downtown Chicago correspondent Will (shameless plug — in town to perform in The Cherry Orchard at the Goodman Theatre), wander into the world of mysteries surrounding the 2023 White Sox, many of them mysteries that have baffled Sox fans for many years, to whit:

Why do the White Sox year after year have the worst plate discipline in the majors (well, OK, this year next to worst, thanks to Detroit, but do the Tigers even count as major league?) despite multiple changes of hitting coaches, bench coaches, and managers?

Why do the White Sox year after year have the least efficient pitching staff in the majors, consistently awful in how many pitches it takes to get through an inning?

If you always walk a passel of opposing hitters, is that really baseball, or just bad slow-pitch softball?

If the player meant to be your star designated hitter is very much not hitting anything at all, designated or otherwise, and his substitutes are hitting really well, how do you decide on your lineup? And how long do we get to enjoy Jake Burger’s hitting before the league figures out how to pitch to him?

Even Cats has finished its Broadway run. Is the horribleness of White Sox pitching a sign to end its own Ethan Katz run?

Is there a way out of this mess?

