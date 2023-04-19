Gamethread: Phillies at White Sox

The Pale Hose hope to snag their first series win of the year today in the rubber match against the 2022 National League Champion Philadelphia Phillies. Looking to piggyback on the outstanding six-inning, no-hit outing last night by Lucas Giolito, a win today would also qualify as the squad’s first winning streak of the season.

The fourth spot in the rotation is up for the South Siders. Last time out, he went six innings, gave up no runs on one hit, walked five, and struck out five.

The Phillies are sending Taijuan Walker to the bump today for his fourth start of the season. Walker, a Scott Boras client, signed with Philadelphia this past offseason for four years and $72 million. The 30-year-old righthander was picked 43rd overall by the Seattle Mariners in the 2010 draft and made his Major League debut in 2013.

Despite enduring Tommy John surgery in 2018, the veteran has been remarkably durable throughout his decade in the game. He was solid in 58 starts with the Mets over the prior two seasons, going 19-16 with a 3.98 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP in 316 1⁄3 innings. Walker earned the win with a quality start in his last outing on April 14 against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering only one run on four hits, two walks, and four strikeouts in six innings.

The White Sox can expect to see a mix of Walker’s six-pitch arsenal which includes: a split-finger (36.2%), 4-seam fastball (25.5%), sinker (16.2%), slider (13.1%), cutter (4.8%), and curveball (4.1%). Only four players on Chicago’s current roster have ever faced Walker, with Yasmani Grandal having the most success against him, going 6-for-12 with a double, home run, and four walks in 16 plate appearances.

Walker pitched in the World Baseball Classic for Team Mexico, paying homage to the roots of his mother’s family. He was magnificent in his only start of the WBC in Mexico’s 2-1 win over Great Britain on March 14, giving up no runs, one hit, one walk, and striking out eight in four innings.

Here is the starting lineup for the White Sox:

Your #WhiteSox starters in today's series finale vs. the Phillies! pic.twitter.com/RvsmQ3Y1XK — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 19, 2023

Here is the starting lineup for the Phillies:

The first pitch is scheduled to take place at 1:10 p.m. Central. Jason Benetti and Steve Stone will have the televised coverage on NBC Sports Chicago, and Len Kasper and Darrin Jackson get the radio call on WMVP 1000 AM.