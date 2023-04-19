Today in White Sox History: April 19

1960

Minnie Miñoso made a triumphant return to the White Sox, blasting two home runs (including the game-winner in the ninth inning) for a wild 10-9 victory over the A’s on Opening Day. Minnie, reacquired from Cleveland over the offseason, also had a grand slam and drove in six runs. More ominous, however, was the fact that the vaunted American League champion Sox pitching staff gave up nine runs in the first place, and the team committed two errors. Those shortcomings would eventually lead to a third-place finish, at 87-67.

In 1960, Miñoso hit .311 with 20 home runs, 105 RBIs and 17 stolen bases, winning a Gold Glove and making the All-Star team. He also finished fourth in AL MVP voting — for the fifth time!

1961

In the home opener against Washington, owner Bill Veeck hired numerous little people to sell concessions throughout Comiskey Park. Why? Because Veeck received a number of complaints from fans that taller vendors were obstructing their view of the game! Given that the White Sox lost, 7-2, perhaps the fans would not have wanted to see more of the game, anyway.

1965

White Sox manager Al Lopez tied his own record by using five pinch-hitters in the seventh inning of a 7-2 win over the Orioles at Comiskey Park. The Sox trailed, 2-1, when Lopez began his maneuvering. By the time the inning was over, he used Don Buford, Danny Cater, Johnny Romano, Dave Nicholson and Gary Peters as pinch-hitters, with Romano and Peters both producing RBI singles. Peters’ hit would give the Sox the lead for good. Lopez first used five pinch-hitters in an inning on May 18, 1957, also at Baltimore.

1966

The White Sox defeat California, 3-1, in the first game the Angels ever played at Anaheim Stadium. The ballpark remains the home of the Angels, and is the fourth-oldest park in the majors.

2006

The White Sox beat the Royals, 4-0, handing Kansas City its 10th straight loss of the young season. Chicago pitching held the Royals to one run and 11 hits over the three-game sweep.

The win puts the White Sox at 10-5 and back in first place for the first time since Opening Day. The club will remain in first until May 15.