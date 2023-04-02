White Sox Minor League Update (April 1): Knights 5, Redbirds 4

It will just be Charlotte for three more games after tonight’s update, so buckle up.

The Knights haven’t got to the heart of their rotation yet (Davis Martin, AJ Alexy and Sean Burke), so Jesse Scholtens was on the bump for his first start. Scholtens was more of a long reliever than starter in 2022, and his performance tonight tracked with that record. He was cruising through the first three innings with no runs allowed and 30 strikes against just 11 balls. He was helped, in part, by Yolbert Sánchez with a nice play at third after a tough hop.

Hey, Yo! Great play by Yolbert Sánchez at 3rd. #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/XKUJ9FtqrA — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) April 1, 2023

However, Scholtens got into some major trouble in the fourth, including this two-run homer from Luken Baker:

It may be too soon to call it, but Luken Baker is on pace to hit 150 homeruns this season.



Birds up 3-2. Top 4. pic.twitter.com/beqX1esViM — Memphis Redbirds (@memphisredbirds) April 1, 2023

As you could tell from the scorebug, the Knights did have a couple of runs heading into the fourth inning. Victor Reyes, who signed a minor-league deal this past offseason after a few years with the Detroit Tigers, hit his first homer in the Sox organization. It was a 420-foot moon shot.

REY DAY! Víctor Reyes just launched a 420-foot blast onto Mint Street! pic.twitter.com/DIub1Yi2yH — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) April 1, 2023

After the four-run fourth inning, Reyes came up to bat the again with Lenyn Sosa in scoring position after singles from Sosa and then Erik González. It was not a bomb, but his single got the job done to bring in Sosa and cut the deficit to one. Reyes is off to a hot start in his first game of 2023.

Sammy Peralta, a lefty reliever who has an outside shot to see MLB time, came in to settle things down in the fifth with a 1-2-3 inning and another donut to his run total in the sixth. Tanner Banks, the most likely first lefty reliever up to the South Side if, say, Jake Diekman is unable to put together a good April, got the seventh. Kenyon Middleton and Lane Ramsey got the final two innings to bring the righty party back to the mound. They were just as good, with both adding donuts to the scoreboard for the Redbirds.

The bullpen was rewarded for its hard work in the end. The relievers combined for five shutout innings and just two hits allowed. The bats, besides Reyes, did not really show up for eight innings, but we are in Charlotte, where a swing of the bat can change the game quickly.

That happened in the ninth, with Adam Haseley at bat and Billy Hamilton on base.

An ADAM to win it! pic.twitter.com/IZHlEzRSFH — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) April 2, 2023

Haseley was 2-for-3 today and hit the second homer of the game for the Knights. He supposedly changed up his swing a bit heading into this season, so maybe this is a sign of things to come. The Knights are on the board in the standings, though, with their first win.

