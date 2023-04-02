Visiting Dugout, Episode 2 — San Francisco Giants

Happy Home Opener!
Throughout the season, I plan to preview our upcoming series with a fan from every team the White Sox face. We’ll chat about our game expectations, players to watch, and much more.
For the second episode of Visiting Dugout, I sat down with Britt of Willets Pen to chat about Chicago’s first homestand against the Giants.
- Britt shares her thoughts on the not-great, but not-bad Giants
- Saying goodbye to our old friend Carlos Rodón, and why he can’t be replaced
- Britt shares her key to a series win and the biggest threat to the White Sox
- The O’s might just be a fun team to watch this year, according to Britt
- Chrystal’s sleep agents that might just go pretty far this season
You can find Britt on Twitter, Pitcher List, and Willets Pen.
Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:
or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Or, you can watch the podcast on the Sox Populi YouTube channel.
Loading comments...