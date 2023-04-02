 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Visiting Dugout, Episode 2 — San Francisco Giants

Chrystal O’Keefe talks about last year’s partner in .500 with Britt from Willets Pen

By Chrystal O'Keefe
Happy Home Opener!

Throughout the season, I plan to preview our upcoming series with a fan from every team the White Sox face. We’ll chat about our game expectations, players to watch, and much more.

For the second episode of Visiting Dugout, I sat down with Britt of Willets Pen to chat about Chicago’s first homestand against the Giants.

  • Britt shares her thoughts on the not-great, but not-bad Giants
  • Saying goodbye to our old friend Carlos Rodón, and why he can’t be replaced
  • Britt shares her key to a series win and the biggest threat to the White Sox
  • The O’s might just be a fun team to watch this year, according to Britt
  • Chrystal’s sleep agents that might just go pretty far this season

You can find Britt on Twitter, Pitcher List, and Willets Pen.

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Or, you can watch the podcast on the Sox Populi YouTube channel.

