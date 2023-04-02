Today in White Sox History: April 2

1907

The best player in White Sox history (at least per his 77.5 career WAR), Luke Appling, is born in High Point, N.C. Exactly 20 years later, in Detroit, Billy Pierce is born. With their combined 127.3 WAR for the White Sox and universally beloved status, it’s safe to say there is no more important birthday on the franchise calendar than April 2.

1997

For the first time ever in Major League Baseball, one player’s salary is more than an entire team’s salary.

OK, cool factoid. Why is that a part of White Sox History?

The reason — you may want to sit down for this — is that the player was on the Chicago White Sox. Yes, Albert Belle made $10 million in the first year of his free-agent deal with the South Siders, while the entire Pittsburgh Pirates payroll totaled just $9,071,667.

The 1997 season represented the last time the White Sox fielded the highest-paid player in baseball on their roster.