Visiting Dugout Episode 7 — Tampa Bay Rays

Without a series win, or even a back-to-back win, the White Sox face the best team in the league — the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays are atop in the American League at the moment with a record of 16-3, and way better than .500, at .842. Elizabeth Strom of fellow SBN site DRaysBay sits in the Dugout this time around, to talk about a magical start to the season.

How far will the Rays go? Postseason?

Devil magic and Cash

How Elizabeth feels heading into the series

Will there be a pitchers’ duel on Saturday?

The biggest threat, and the keys to maybe just sweeping the White Sox

Thoughts on the pitch clock

Around the league

Rules, rules, rules — stealing bases IS FUN

How the season might just go

