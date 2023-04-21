 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Visiting Dugout Episode 7 — Tampa Bay Rays

Chrystal O’Keefe talks to Elizabeth Strom of DRaysBay

By Chrystal O'Keefe
Without a series win, or even a back-to-back win, the White Sox face the best team in the league — the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays are atop in the American League at the moment with a record of 16-3, and way better than .500, at .842. Elizabeth Strom of fellow SBN site DRaysBay sits in the Dugout this time around, to talk about a magical start to the season.

  • How far will the Rays go? Postseason?
  • Devil magic and Cash
  • How Elizabeth feels heading into the series
  • Will there be a pitchers’ duel on Saturday?
  • The biggest threat, and the keys to maybe just sweeping the White Sox
  • Thoughts on the pitch clock
  • Around the league
  • Rules, rules, rules — stealing bases IS FUN
  • How the season might just go

Find Elizabeth on Twitter and over at DRaysBay.

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Or, you can watch the podcast on the Sox Populi YouTube channel.

