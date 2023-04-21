Visiting Dugout Episode 7 — Tampa Bay Rays

Without a series win, or even a back-to-back win, the White Sox face the best team in the league — the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays are atop in the American League at the moment with a record of 16-3, and way better than .500, at .842. Elizabeth Strom of fellow SBN site DRaysBay sits in the Dugout this time around, to talk about a magical start to the season.
- How far will the Rays go? Postseason?
- Devil magic and Cash
- How Elizabeth feels heading into the series
- Will there be a pitchers’ duel on Saturday?
- The biggest threat, and the keys to maybe just sweeping the White Sox
- Thoughts on the pitch clock
- Around the league
- Rules, rules, rules — stealing bases IS FUN
- How the season might just go
Find Elizabeth on Twitter and over at DRaysBay.
Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:
or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Or, you can watch the podcast on the Sox Populi YouTube channel.
