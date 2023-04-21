White Sox Minor League Update: April 20, 2023

Box score link

The Knights lost. They had seven hits. Four of those were evenly split between Zach Remillard, who’s batting .305, and Victor Reyes, who’s at .339. Their third-inning doubles sandwiched a Yolbert Sánchez single for one run, then Evan Skoug’s sacrifice fly scored Sánchez for the only other Charlotte run of the game. Carlos Pérez went 0-for-4 and is batting .200.

JB Olson had a terrible opening stint, allowing three runs to score with two outs in the first. Lincoln Henzman wasn’t much better behind him, giving up two more in the third. Declan Cronin kept the Knights in it with two scoreless, but Franklin German let in a final Bats run in the seventh. Alex Colomé lowered his ERA to 1.80 with a scoreless eighth (one earned run in five innings).

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Zach Remillard (2B): 2-for-4, 2B, R, BB, SB

Yolbert Sánchez (3B): 1-for-5, R, RBI

Victor Reyes (RF): 2-for-3, 2B, BB, outfield assist (2B)

Evan Skoug (DH): 0-for-3, RBI, 2 K, SF

Nate Mondou (1B): 1-for-4, 2B, K

Erik González (SS): 1-for-3, BB

Jake Marisnick (CF): 1-for-4

Declan Cronin: 2 IP, H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K, pitch clock violation

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Carlos Pérez (C): 0-for-4, K PB

Billy Hamilton (LF): 0-for-4, K

JB Olson: 2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, BB, 2 K (L)

Lincoln Henzman: IP, 2 H, 2 R, BB, 0 K, HBP

Box score link

Barons bats slept in this one, although there was still some action on the basepaths. Xavier Fernández singled to lead off the third and was wild-pitched to second; as Blue Wahoos second baseman José Devers made an error allowing Ben Norman to reach, Fernández attempted to score, and was thrown out by Devers in what must have been an emotional rollercoaster for him.

There were a handful of other opportunities — Pensacola handed them a couple with their defensive play — but the Barons were unable to capitalize. Two of their four hits were in the ninth, Luis Mieses hitting a two-out double and Adam Hackenberg singling him to third, but nothing doing.

On the mound, Garrett Schoenle continues to struggle as a starter, hitting 84 pitches before being removed partway through the fourth with four runs in on seven hits and four walks. Ben Holmes and Yoelvín Silven both gave up runs in their appearances, Nash Walters standing alone as the only Barons pitcher not to be scored upon.

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? Luis Mieses (RF): 1-for-3, 2B, BB, 2 K

Adam Hackenberg (C): 1-for-4, K, E, PB

Xavier Fernández (1B): 1-for-4

Ben Norman (LF): 1-for-3, SB

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? Travis Snyder (3B): 0-for-4, 3 K

Moisés Castillo (SS): 0-for-4

José Rodríguez (2B): 0-for-4, K

Tyler Neslony (DH): 0-for-3, BB, 2 K, PO/CS

Garrett Schoenle: 3 ⅔ IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 BB, 5 K (L)

Box score link

The Dash had their chances but let them slip away for a one-run loss, just their third overall on the season. Drew Dalquist kept the Tourists in the park, but still gave up two runs in a three-double inning. He exited having thrown 43 pitches after two frames.

Brooks Gosswein, normally a starter himself, was hung with what feels like an unjust loss; he threw 4 ⅔ innings in relief, giving up not one but two home runs to the hated Logan Cerny. Also another run in which Cerny was not involved. Gosswein’s control was otherwise sharp, 55 of 76 pitches for strikes and six strikeouts against no walks. Chase Plymell brought his ERA closer to three with a perfect 1 ⅓ innings.

Wilfred Veras and Loidel Chapelli Jr. continue to set the world on fire at the plate, and for the first time, so does Wes Kath. The first two Dash runs scored in the fourth when Veras went deep for the third straight game, scoring Chapelli from a double to put the Dash on the board and tie the game for the time being. Veras was a triple away from the cycle.

Another run scored in the sixth after Terrell Tatum singled and eventually scored on a wild pitch, then in the seventh, Kath doubled (his first of the year) and scored on a Taishi Nakawake single. Kath started the season 0-for-11 over three games, and tonight gave him a six-game hitting streak over which he’s 8-for-27 (with 11 strikeouts).

Over 10 games, Veras is batting .366/.386/.707 (yes, the slugging percentage is .707, three home runs and five doubles) and Chapelli, who missed a few with an injured hand, is at a neat .440/.500/.850 in seven games (two doubles, a triple, and two home runs).

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Terrell Tatum (CF): 1-for-4, 2 K

Loidel Chapelli Jr. (2B): 1-for-4, 2B, R, K

Wilfred Veras (RF): 3-for-4, HR, 2B, R, 2 RBI

Wes Kath (3B): 1-for-4, 2B, R, 2 K

Chris Lanzilli (LF): 1-for-4, K

Taishi Nakawake (SS): 1-for-3, RBI, K

Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? DJ Gladney (1B): 0-for-3, BB, K, CS

Michael Turner (DH): 0-for-4, 3 K

Ivan González (C): 0-for-3, HBP, GIDP, PB

Drew Dalquist: 2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 3 K

Box score link

Kannapolis didn’t exactly cover themselves with glory en route to an 8-5 loss to the Charleston RiverDogs; despite 11 hits, they were 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position and made three errors (although none led to runs scoring).

One Baller who did have a decent night was Tim Elko, who could have done more by hitting home runs in all four of his at-bats instead of just two of them, but can be forgiven for not doing so. He also drew a walk. It’s easy to overreact to early-season small sample sizes, especially the lower in the minors you go, but Elko is 24, he’s a switch hitter, and he’s batting .413/.491/.739 in 11 games (46 at-bats). If he simply keeps it up for a couple more weeks, he could be one of the more significant early promotions.

Tim Elko gets the #Ballers back to even at 1 with this moon shot. Foreshadowing by the camera. #WhiteSox #TheCaptain pic.twitter.com/9UDP9slaZa — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) April 20, 2023

Feels like a while since we mentioned Tim Elko right? HR#2 on the night for The Captain. #Ballers trail 6-3. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/c4HlAf7PMS — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) April 21, 2023

Logan Glass hit a singular dinger, his third of the season, driving in two. Glass has yet to walk this year in six games, but he’s already a third of the way to his 2022 home run total (70 games, nine home runs, 18 walks).

All Ballers runs came via the long ball. Jordan Sprinkle went 2-for-4 with his fourth double, raising his average to .300, but did not score.

Drew McDaniel walked his first batter of the year during this game, his third appearance, and unsurprisingly, it was his worst outing to date with three runs allowed over four innings. Kade Mechals, who had Tommy John just before he was drafted in 2020 and threw just one inning last year, emerged for the third time as a pro and gave up a double, balked, was homered off of, gave up another double, struck a guy out, balked again, induced a pop up, balked a third time, walked a batter, and got out of the inning with a line out and two runs in. Kole Ramage was also ineffectual in a multi-inning stint, although one of his runs was allowed in by Emerson Talavera in an ultimately successful effort to finish the ninth.

Poll Who was the Ballers MVP? Jordan Sprinkle (2B): 2-for-4, 2B, K, SAC, E

Tim Elko (DH): 4-for-4, 2 HR, 2 R, 3 RBI, BB

Layant Tapia (3B): 1-for-4, R, K

Logan Glass (LF): 1-for-4, HR, R, 2 RBI, 3 K

