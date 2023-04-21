Today in White Sox History: April 21

1900

The White Stockings played their first regular season game as part of the American League, at South Side Park. They’d drop a 5-4 decision in 10 innings to the Milwaukee Brewers, who were managed by Connie Mack. The 1900 season isn’t officially recognized by baseball because the American League wasn’t yet considered a part of organized baseball, instead designated as a minor league. Even so, Chicago would win the first American League pennant, with a record of 82-53.

1987

At Comiskey Park, the White Sox snapped Milwaukee’s MLB record-tying 13-0 start to the season, winning 7-1. Donnie Hill homered with one out in the first inning, and Chicago never looked back, improving to 5-8 on the season. Ozzie Guillén doubled and tripled in the rout, while Iván Calderon went 3-for-4 with three singles and a stolen base.

1991

After two losses to open their new ballpark, the White Sox won their first game at Comiskey II, and in thrilling fashion.

With two outs in the ninth and trailing, 4-3, Ozzie Guillén singled. Scott Fletcher followed with a deep fly to right-center that should have ended the game — but Tigers right fielder Rob Deer dropped the ball, tying the game as Guillén scampered all the way around to score. With Fletcher on second, Tim Raines was intentionally walked — and Lance Johnson dribbled a single right through the box for the game-winner.

1992

In the ninth inning of a 4-3 loss to the Yankees at Comiskey Park, shortstop Ozzie Guillén tore up his knee in a collision with left fielder Tim Raines. On a pop into short left by Mel Hall, Guillén’s knee slammed into the shoulder of Raines, who was attempting to make a diving catch. Ozzie had surgery and was lost for the rest of the year, but after intensive, offseason rehab work came back strong in 1993 to regain his starting spot at shortstop for the eventual Western Division champions. It would be Guillén’s only serious injury suffered over 13 seasons on the South Side.

2012

Philip Humber was a journeyman pitcher before this day, and he was a journeyman pitcher after it. But on this particular day, he was as good as any pitcher in history. Humber became only the third White Sox pitcher and the 21st in baseball history to throw a perfect game, shutting out Seattle, 4-0, at Safeco Field. He fanned nine Mariners in the game and threw only 96 pitches.

The closest a Mariners batter came to a hit was when Dustin Ackley lined out to Alex Rios in right field, as Rios had to jump to make the catch at the warning track.

There was some drama at the finish as the last Mariners hitter, Brendan Ryan, struck out but argued with the home plate umpire for a second instead of realizing the ball got past catcher A. J. Pierzynski, who had to retrieve it and throw it to first. A.J.’s throw just beat Ryan, who might have ruined the perfect game had he been more alert and immediately started running!