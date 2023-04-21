Share All sharing options for: Sox Populi Podcast 143 — Why are we doing this?

Dante Jones, Chrystal O’Keefe, Melissa Sage-Bollenbach and Brett Ballantini sat down to pull the camera back a bit on our White Sox fandom, and reassess our purpose here. Yeah, there is some origin story background for each of us, but also equal parts sweetness and cynicism. There is a love for the White Sox and what (we feel) they stand for present in all. Joe Resis again tries and fails to catch on to the podcast, and his hunger for those green room snax is getting alarming.

In the second half, we also bring back our Good Vibes (hey Jacki!) segment.

It’s sad, and it’s a tough way to open the show, but the White Sox just don’t care. How to we stomach and play through that? There are a variety of reasons, and they keep us going

That includes directly confronting the issue of an unsavory player in a prominent role — and making the very best of a horrible situation, as Chrystal and Colleen Sullivan are doing by donating to domestic violence organizations for each start

Burying the lede because this was an overarching podcast that examines our fandom, Liam Hendriks is cancer-free! Other Good Vibes topics: Jake Burger, Reynaldo López, Chrystal’s Visiting Dugout podcast on Sox Populi, and some bright spots on the farm

Only after the podcast did we run our show-and-tell gear segment, with Dante rocking Padres and White Sox, Brett in the SSS Juggling Vices Dick Allen tribute, Melissa repping the FAR South Side, and Chrystal going all Sky

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. You can also watch the podcast on the Sox Populi YouTube channel.