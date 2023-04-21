Gamethread: White Sox at Rays

Quickie coverage breakdown gamethread here, folks.

White Sox released footage of Tim Anderson taking BP, so he’s close to back.

Here’s the run-out of the lineup. One my esteemed SSS colleagues remarked that this is a want-to-lose lineup, but it looks like about the best one Pedro Grifol can run out there at the moment. But don’t ask me, I’m just Mr. Chisox Sunshine.

It’s a bullpen day for Tampa, which somehow ends up increasing the chances of a no-hitter, or at least a shutout, somehow:

After a week on the road, we’re back to celebrate #JackieRobinsonDay at the Trop today #RaysUp pic.twitter.com/EKuqYITbPq — Tampa Bay Devil Rays (@RaysBaseball) April 21, 2023

More importantly (OK, not more important than the Jackie warmups) is whether Tampa is sporting their Devil Rays togs tonight/this weekend? Is there actual nostalgia for that? Weird.

Brian had it in his Know Your Enemy, sorry in a hurry not linking or getting the numbers exact, but the Rays regulars have 8.0 WAR already, and the White Sox have 1.8. That might be why the White Sox are huge underdogs for this series, probably even for tomorrow and the Dylan Cease start.

OK, that’s all I got. Might see you postgame, or someone else will.

Ballgame starts at 5:40 p.m. CT, on NBCSCH and ESPN-AM 1000.