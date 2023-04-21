 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Detroit Tigers v. Tampa Bay Rays
The Rays, including Manuel Margot, have been doing it all in April.
Mike Carlson/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Gamethread: White Sox at Rays

Just when you think all hope is lost, hey, maybe it’s not

By Brett Ballantini
/ new

Quickie coverage breakdown gamethread here, folks.

White Sox released footage of Tim Anderson taking BP, so he’s close to back.

Here’s the run-out of the lineup. One my esteemed SSS colleagues remarked that this is a want-to-lose lineup, but it looks like about the best one Pedro Grifol can run out there at the moment. But don’t ask me, I’m just Mr. Chisox Sunshine.

It’s a bullpen day for Tampa, which somehow ends up increasing the chances of a no-hitter, or at least a shutout, somehow:

More importantly (OK, not more important than the Jackie warmups) is whether Tampa is sporting their Devil Rays togs tonight/this weekend? Is there actual nostalgia for that? Weird.

Brian had it in his Know Your Enemy, sorry in a hurry not linking or getting the numbers exact, but the Rays regulars have 8.0 WAR already, and the White Sox have 1.8. That might be why the White Sox are huge underdogs for this series, probably even for tomorrow and the Dylan Cease start.

OK, that’s all I got. Might see you postgame, or someone else will.

Ballgame starts at 5:40 p.m. CT, on NBCSCH and ESPN-AM 1000.

Sox Populi Podcast

Sox Populi Podcast 143 — Why are we doing this?

Opinion

Take me out to the ballgame ... but forget the peanuts and Cracker Jack

In Memoriam

Why Humber’s perfect game means so much to me

Loading comments...