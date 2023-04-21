Bird App Recap: White Sox snatch defeat from the jaws of victory

Our Chicago White Sox (7-12, fourth in the AL Central) take on the Tampa Bay Rays (16-3, first in the AL East and on the planet) at the Trop in downtown St Pete. On the bump for the beleaguered South Siders is one-time hot prospect Michael Kopech, he of an 0-2 record, 6.32 ERA, and a 1.66 WHIP. On the bump for the Rays: Calvin Faucher, 0-0, 4.15 ERA, 1.27 WHIP.

Tonight’s lineup:

Tampa Bay, 10-0 at home, look to remain perfect at home. While the road team (4-6 away from home) tries to look like semi-competent major leaguers against the best team in baseball in the first meeting of these two teams this season.

In what might be the highlight of the early season so far, star closer Liam Hendriks announced on his Instagram yesterday that he is cancer-free!!

Liam Hendriks is cancer free.



We’re so happy for you, Liam and Kristi! pic.twitter.com/8wlOP5SwL0 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 20, 2023

Couldn’t be happier for Liam and Kristi! Can’t wait to see him back pitching for the White Sox!

And in a little blast from the past, on this day in 2012, Philip Humber threw the 21st perfect game in MLB history, third by a White Sox pitcher.

#OTD in 2012: Philip Humber threw the 21st perfect game in MLB history, third by a White Sox pitcher.#WhiteSox x @GuaranteedRate pic.twitter.com/dEdiegkZYK — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 21, 2023

I’m not much of a stats person, but this seems less than ideal for your big free agent splash of last offseason.

Speaking of less than ideal …

Today is the 11-year anniversary of the last time the White Sox, Cubs, Bulls & Blackhawks all won on the same day.



The White Sox win that day was Philip Humber's perfect game. — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) April 21, 2023

MICHAEL KOPECH WILL LEAD THE SOX TO VICTORY #whitesox pic.twitter.com/gqnm5fM6TQ — Blackout Show (@BlackOutShowCHI) April 21, 2023

Here’s to hoping!

So without further ado, let’s get to the hot tweet action!

#WhiteSox work a nice 12 pitch inning against a pitcher that can’t touch the zone — Matt Crawford (@Mattheius2783) April 21, 2023

Sox go in order in the top of the first, zero surprise there.

Gordon Beckham its difficult to listen to you #whitesox #shutup — JOE SOX (@JOESOX3) April 21, 2023

And this is about where I switched to the radio feed. Why do the White Sox hate us so?

And I made it half an inning listening to Gordon Beckham stumble and bumble through simple on air reads... #WhiteSox — Ryiin (@rfoto) April 21, 2023

#whitesox first pitch swinging on SLIDERS. CMON ALREADY. These guys are going to drive me to drink..........more..... — Paw Paw Joe (@Chruszczyk25) April 21, 2023

Rough first inning, the fan base is coping appropriately I see ...

The #WhiteSox see 13 pitches in the top of the first.



Michael Kopech: Hold my beer — Mailman Jack (@MailmanJack65) April 21, 2023

Michael Kopeck has thrown 15 pitches, nine balls. Two walks with one out in the first. .....I think I figured out why they are 7-12...#Rays #WhiteSox — Kristie Ackert (@ByKristieAckert) April 21, 2023

The game was quickly 2-0 ...

#WhiteSox 0 @ #Rays 4 [B1-2o]:



Harold Ramírez homers (4): line drive to CF (2-run)



Hit: 415ft, 109.5mph, 20°



Pitch: 86.4mph Slider (RHP Michael Kopech, 8) — Home Run Tracker (@DingerTracker) April 21, 2023

Make that 4-0 ...

Watching this team is like a same loop over and over again. Walk the yard, give up a hit. Walk the yard, give up a hit. It’s maddening. #WhiteSox — Melissa Sage-Bollenbach (@soxmom72) April 21, 2023

the white sox man pic.twitter.com/uMxYEJ9FdC — Dolores (@Dolores_1812) April 21, 2023

hahahahahaha i hate baseball so much — Chrystal OK (@chrystal_ok) April 21, 2023

This is going to be a LOOOOONG game ‍♀️ — WST Mom (@WhiteSoxJoy) April 21, 2023

Yes it is Joy, yes it is ...

vibe check. pic.twitter.com/udyjXukWuL — Laura is enjoying the ride (@laurachooksie) April 21, 2023

The vibe is so strong I can’t even keep up.

This team continues to regress to a bottomfeeder... Embarrassing... What are we doing here? #WhiteSox — Jsert (@Jsert85) April 21, 2023

Never fear, the FO doesn’t have any answers, either ...

Live look at me tuning into tonight’s #WhiteSox game. Good luck boys. pic.twitter.com/KgeznJy8UJ — Mike Hogan (@BigDaddyHogan12) April 21, 2023

Really glad Hahn didn’t do anything to improve the club this offseason #WhiteSox — l (@whitemexi99) April 21, 2023

It’s 4-0, Rays, after one inning. Yup, tonight is a vibe.

We are too, puppy …

Top 2, a Grandal single, a Burger double, a Colás infield single, and a Benintendi single get the South Siders right back in the game.

HELLO WHITE SOX? SCORING RUNS? WHAT IS GOING ON? — Brett Haffner (@brett_haffner) April 21, 2023

Benintendi with a single? pic.twitter.com/e5fzv0Cusa — Lenford “Lenny” Leonard (@Leonard42) April 21, 2023

The $75 million man did something positive. Much to our surprise.

So very #WhiteSox to fall down by 4, come right back to score 3, then strand runners in scoring position... — Ryiin (@rfoto) April 21, 2023

Yup, even when they do good things, they still find a way to still be bad.

Kopech with a nice bounce-back second, striking out two.

Vaughn walked! Is that the first #whitesox walk in a week?! — bobbysouthside (@bobbysouthside2) April 21, 2023

If it weren’t, it sure felt like it.

And then there was Eloy ...

Top 3, the White Sox put on their walking shoes.

OMG TWO INNINGS OF PLATE DISCIPLINE AND OFFENSE??????????????? — Laura is enjoying the ride (@laurachooksie) April 21, 2023

The White Sox are getting a week’s worth of walks this inning and I am loving it! — Lenford “Lenny” Leonard (@Leonard42) April 21, 2023

White Sox hitters have FIVE walks this inning.



After being down 4-0, they take a 5-4 lead. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) April 21, 2023

Five walks in one inning? WHAT?

I think the #WhiteSox have walked more in this inning than they have all season so far. — Dan Day (@CushingLee) April 21, 2023

Sure seems that way!

In the most un-White Sox inning ever, the Sox draw six, yes six walks in one inning, tying the game, tacking on two more runs without the benefit of a hit. I don’t even know what’s going on any more.

Never get the 2 out hit. #WhiteSox — Andy Vaughns Eyeballs (@ChicagosButt) April 21, 2023

Ah, there’s that classic White Sox tie-in. They’re not wrong, though!

White Sox score three runs without putting a ball in play the entire inning.



6 walks.

3 strikeouts.

1 wild pitch.



One of the oddest innings I’ve ever seen. White Sox take a 6-4 lead. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) April 21, 2023

That was my favorite inning of the year and it’s not particularly close. 6 walks! #WhiteSox — Strap it Down CWS (@StrapItDownCWS) April 21, 2023

White Sox shocks its fans. pic.twitter.com/ZJSwYEtGpp — Laura is enjoying the ride (@laurachooksie) April 21, 2023

The vibes sure seemed to be shifting ...

Kopech seemed to find his high end velocity again, even if he was a little wild.

#WhiteSox 7 @ #Rays 4 [T4-1o]:



Eloy Jiménez homers (1): fly ball to LCF (solo)



Hit: 395ft, 105.6mph, 37°



Pitch: 76.7mph Slider (RHP Cooper Criswell, 1) — Home Run Tracker (@DingerTracker) April 21, 2023

Something tells me Eloy heard us talking shit ... Ha!

What is happening? Are we having fun? We're having fucking fun!#WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/3sDag1Exma — Chi-Town Darksider (@ChiTownDarkside) April 21, 2023

HI MOM! BYE BASEBALL! pic.twitter.com/7vXlKqHchW — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 21, 2023

That’s my large adult son! pic.twitter.com/nzY1cFMSJF — Chrystal OK (@chrystal_ok) April 21, 2023

The vibes sure seemed like the were changing. Unfortunately, this still is the White Sox ...

Pedro doing that very #WhiteSox thing of leaving his starter in too long again? — Ryiin (@rfoto) April 22, 2023

Bummer coming in in the 8th? pic.twitter.com/7t1mNmEkw2 — FitzMagic (@CheapSeats411) April 22, 2023

NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO https://t.co/lUEubSWWKJ — Laura is enjoying the ride (@laurachooksie) April 22, 2023

Aaron Bummer about to come in and blow this. He’s certainly done his family proud by living up to his last name. #WhiteSox — Isaac Simpson (@Isaac__NBA) April 22, 2023

Stop putting Bummer in the game when we have a lead?!?! #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/NMG4dILeIR — Lo Wiggins (@little_LOTWEETS) April 22, 2023

Pedro trying to give us all ulcers with his pitching decisions ...

A 123 8th inning for Bummer? What is even happening?! #WhiteSox — Ryiin (@rfoto) April 22, 2023

Bummer pitched a 1-2-3 eighth, which means hell was indeed freezing over.

There’s 4 outs to go for the Best Win Of The Season. Don’t fudge it up #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/SSxst0tVW8 — Lenford “Lenny” Leonard (@Leonard42) April 22, 2023

And consider us thoroughly hexed ...

Nothing like a solid 0-6 with 8 left on from the next Mike Trout. #whitesox — Oriole Ike (@Ike134Johnson) April 22, 2023

Luis Robert 3 for his last 34 … ouch. #WhiteSox — WinkelJones (is right) (@MWSoxFan) April 22, 2023

Don't let the 7 runs fool you, the Sox are 3-11 w/RISP w/ 13 LOB tonight... #WhiteSox — Ryiin (@rfoto) April 22, 2023

Foreboding ...

Reynaldo López on for the ninth ...

I'm scared. — Dos Can Sox (@DosCanSox) April 22, 2023

This White Sox bullpen gives me heartburn #WhiteSox — Don (@UfcFan_1) April 22, 2023

#WhiteSox 7 @ #Rays 6 [B9-0o]:



Christian Bethancourt homers (4): fly ball to RCF (solo)



Hit: 371ft, 101.6mph, 33° , OPPO



Pitch: 98.6mph Four-Seam Fastball (RHP Reynaldo López, 3) — Home Run Tracker (@DingerTracker) April 22, 2023

Leadoff homer, bottom 9 ...

You’ve got to be kidding #WhiteSox — Lanky & Cranky (@1sevenfooter) April 22, 2023

Walk-off homer, ballgame ...

#WhiteSox 7 @ #Rays 8 [B9-0o]:



Brandon Lowe homers (6): fly ball to RCF (2-run)



Hit: 374ft, 100.4mph, 25°



Pitch: 86.2mph Slider (RHP Reynaldo López, 4)



WALK⚾FF — Home Run Tracker (@DingerTracker) April 22, 2023

You knew it off the bat ...

I'm seriously numb to the fuckery at this point #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/FUMTYOth0S — This is for you Jerry (@JACKHAMMER5399) April 22, 2023

Aren’t we all ...

Unreal. The Rays stay perfect at home with 3 runs in the bottom of the 9th off Reynaldo Lopez, capped by Brandon Lowe's 2-run walkoff homer. #WhiteSox fans, your thoughts? — Josh Frydman (@Josh_Frydman) April 22, 2023

Good night White Sox fans. They suck, they hate us, and they don’t even care.

What else needs to be said?