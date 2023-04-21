 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bird App Recap: White Sox snatch defeat from the jaws of victory

South Siders go walking, Rays walk it off...

By Ryiin
/ new

Our Chicago White Sox (7-12, fourth in the AL Central) take on the Tampa Bay Rays (16-3, first in the AL East and on the planet) at the Trop in downtown St Pete. On the bump for the beleaguered South Siders is one-time hot prospect Michael Kopech, he of an 0-2 record, 6.32 ERA, and a 1.66 WHIP. On the bump for the Rays: Calvin Faucher, 0-0, 4.15 ERA, 1.27 WHIP.

Tonight’s lineup:

Tampa Bay, 10-0 at home, look to remain perfect at home. While the road team (4-6 away from home) tries to look like semi-competent major leaguers against the best team in baseball in the first meeting of these two teams this season.

In what might be the highlight of the early season so far, star closer Liam Hendriks announced on his Instagram yesterday that he is cancer-free!!

Couldn’t be happier for Liam and Kristi! Can’t wait to see him back pitching for the White Sox!

And in a little blast from the past, on this day in 2012, Philip Humber threw the 21st perfect game in MLB history, third by a White Sox pitcher.

I’m not much of a stats person, but this seems less than ideal for your big free agent splash of last offseason.

Speaking of less than ideal …

Here’s to hoping!

So without further ado, let’s get to the hot tweet action!

Sox go in order in the top of the first, zero surprise there.

And this is about where I switched to the radio feed. Why do the White Sox hate us so?

Rough first inning, the fan base is coping appropriately I see ...

The game was quickly 2-0 ...

Make that 4-0 ...

Yes it is Joy, yes it is ...

The vibe is so strong I can’t even keep up.

Never fear, the FO doesn’t have any answers, either ...

It’s 4-0, Rays, after one inning. Yup, tonight is a vibe.

We are too, puppy …

Top 2, a Grandal single, a Burger double, a Colás infield single, and a Benintendi single get the South Siders right back in the game.

The $75 million man did something positive. Much to our surprise.

Yup, even when they do good things, they still find a way to still be bad.

Kopech with a nice bounce-back second, striking out two.

If it weren’t, it sure felt like it.

And then there was Eloy ...

Top 3, the White Sox put on their walking shoes.

Five walks in one inning? WHAT?

Sure seems that way!

In the most un-White Sox inning ever, the Sox draw six, yes six walks in one inning, tying the game, tacking on two more runs without the benefit of a hit. I don’t even know what’s going on any more.

Ah, there’s that classic White Sox tie-in. They’re not wrong, though!

The vibes sure seemed to be shifting ...

Kopech seemed to find his high end velocity again, even if he was a little wild.

Something tells me Eloy heard us talking shit ... Ha!

The vibes sure seemed like the were changing. Unfortunately, this still is the White Sox ...

Pedro trying to give us all ulcers with his pitching decisions ...

Bummer pitched a 1-2-3 eighth, which means hell was indeed freezing over.

And consider us thoroughly hexed ...

Foreboding ...

Reynaldo López on for the ninth ...

Leadoff homer, bottom 9 ...

Walk-off homer, ballgame ...

You knew it off the bat ...

Aren’t we all ...

Good night White Sox fans. They suck, they hate us, and they don’t even care.

What else needs to be said?

White Sox Game Recaps

Rays 8, White Sox 7: No Comment

White Sox Minor League Update

White Sox Minor League Update: April 21, 2023

Six Pack of Stats

Six Pack of Stats: Rays 8, White Sox 7

Loading comments...