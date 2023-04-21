White Sox Minor League Update: April 21, 2023

Friday's game was postponed from Louisville. We'll play 2⃣ on Saturday starting at 1:05 PM. — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) April 22, 2023

Avert your eyes: not only did the Barons get crushed by a double-digit margin, not only were they also outhit by a double-digit margin, they also were out-defensed by a three-error margin, leading to five total unearned runs scoring. They went 4-for-31 as a team with one walk and 16 strikeouts.

Their one run was generated in chaotic fashion. Moisés Castillo doubled with one out in the fourth, was singled to third by José Rodríguez’s ground ball to the catcher, then after Yoelqui Céspedes struck out for the second out, this happened:

Scored as a steal of home, for those wondering. That was actually the first run of the game, and perhaps incensed at the indignity of it all, the Blue Wahoos responded with an excessively crooked number bottom of the fourth and didn’t look back. A Rodríguez error started things off with the very first batter and the situation did not improve. Two singles, a triple, two walks, a pitching change, and a double later, Hunter Dollander and Nick Gallagher combined to let in six runs (all six attributed to Dollander, five of them earned). Dollander walked seven batters and threw just 43 of 84 pitches for strikes in 3 ⅓ innings.

Gallagher did not pitch well in the fifth either, but his ERA was saved by a pair of egregious errors and a nice play by catcher Adam Hackenberg. With the bases loaded and one out, a single drove in two runs, with a third runner thrown out at the plate by a Tyler Neslony-Castillo-Hackenberg relay.

Hackenberg’s second error of the inning came on the same play, and of the four runs Gallagher allowed that inning, only one was earned. Jerry Burke let in two of those runs on Gallagher’s behalf but was able to avoid further trouble. Vince Vanelle gave up a final Blue Wahoos run in the ninth, his 11th earned run in five innings.

Poll Who was the Barons MVP?

Moisés Castillo (2B): 1-for-4, 2B, R, K, SB (home)

José Rodríguez (SS): 2-for-4, E

Tyler Neslony (RF): 0-for-2, BB, 2 K, outfield assist (home)

Ben Norman (LF): 1-for-3, 2 K

Jerry Burke: 2 ⅓ IP, 5 H, R (0 ER), BB, 0 K, 1-1 inherited runners-scored

0% Moisés Castillo (2B): 1-for-4, 2B, R, K, SB (home) (0 votes)

16% José Rodríguez (SS): 2-for-4, E (1 vote)

0% Tyler Neslony (RF): 0-for-2, BB, 2 K, outfield assist (home) (0 votes)

0% Ben Norman (LF): 1-for-3, 2 K (0 votes)

16% Jerry Burke: 2 ⅓ IP, 5 H, R (0 ER), BB, 0 K, 1-1 inherited runners-scored (1 vote) 6 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? Travis Snyder (3B): 0-for-4, K

Yoelqui Céspedes (CF): 0-for-4, 4 K

Tyler Osik (DH): 0-for-4, K

Luis Mieses (1B): 0-for-3, 3 K

Adam Hackenberg (C): 0-for-3, 2 K, 2 E

Hunter Dollander: 3 ⅓ IP, 5 H, 6 R (5 ER), 7 BB, K, PO (1B) (L)

Nick Gallagher: 1 ⅓ IP, 2 H, 4 R (1 ER), BB, 2 K, 2 HBP, 3-3 inherited runners-scored

Vince Vannelle: IP, 2 H, R, BB, K

75% Yoelqui Céspedes (CF): 0-for-4, 4 K (3 votes)

0% Tyler Osik (DH): 0-for-4, K (0 votes)

0% Luis Mieses (1B): 0-for-3, 3 K (0 votes)

0% Adam Hackenberg (C): 0-for-3, 2 K, 2 E (0 votes)

0% Hunter Dollander: 3 ⅓ IP, 5 H, 6 R (5 ER), 7 BB, K, PO (1B) (L) (0 votes)

25% Nick Gallagher: 1 ⅓ IP, 2 H, 4 R (1 ER), BB, 2 K, 2 HBP, 3-3 inherited runners-scored (1 vote)

0% Vince Vannelle: IP, 2 H, R, BB, K (0 votes) 4 votes total Vote Now

This game was a rollercoaster but turned more into overkill near the end, as the Dash took advantage of a struggling As(s)heville bullpen. The Tourists got on the board early, two runs in the first coming off Dash starter Kohl Simas on a walk, balk, and pair of doubles. But the Dash surged to a 4-2 lead in the second, Jason Matthews and Keegan Fish both reaching with one out, then a Taishi Nakawake RBI single and Terrell Tatum’s second dong of the year gave them the lead.

Which was not quite relinquished in the very bottom of the second, but it was close, as Simas gave up a solo shot. It wasn’t until the fifth that the Tourists came back for a 6-4 lead, a three-run home run coming off Dylan Burns, who has now given up 12 runs in four innings this year.

Everhett Hazelwood and Adisyn Coffey were both excellent in relief and made sure the Tourists were done scoring, but the Dash certainly were not. The first of nine unanswered runs were scored in the top of the seventh as DJ Gladney went deep for three; the 21-year-old has reached in all 11 games he’s played this year and has hits in 10 of them.

This would have been enough for the win at 7-6 Dash, but insurance is never a bad thing (in baseball, at least. It is often an extremely bad thing in non-baseball situations such as the American healthcare system). Four more runs crossed the plate in the eighth; Nakawake came through with another RBI single, again scoring Matthews, then Loidel Chapelli Jr. singled in Keegan Fish from a double. Nakawake and Chapelli both scored (and Gladney took second) on the classic wild pitch/catcher error combo, 11-6 Dash.

Finally, in the ninth, Matthews and Nakawake both reached yet again, and Tatum obligingly doubled them both in. Chapelli walked for the second time, his fourth time reaching base, but the final score would remain 13-6. In eight games, Chapelli is 13-for-29 with five walks against eight strikeouts.

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Terrell Tatum (CF): 2-for-6, HR, 2B, 2 R, 5 RBI, K

Loidel Chapelli Jr. (DH): 2-for-4, 2 R, RBI, 2 BB, 2 K (1 pitch timer violation), SB

DJ Gladney (LF): 1-for-5, HR, R, 3 RBI, BB, 3 K

Shawn Goosenberg (1B): 1-for-4, BB, 2 K, SB

Jason Matthews (SS): 1-for-3, 3 R, 2 BB, SB

Keegan Fish (C): 2-for-5, 2B, 2 R, PB

Taishi Nakawake (2B): 2-for-4, 3 R, 2 RBI, BB

Everhett Hazelwood: 2 IP, H, 0 R, BB, 3 K, HBP (W)

Adisyn Coffey: 2 IP, H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

33% Loidel Chapelli Jr. (DH): 2-for-4, 2 R, RBI, 2 BB, 2 K (1 pitch timer violation), SB (1 vote)

0% DJ Gladney (LF): 1-for-5, HR, R, 3 RBI, BB, 3 K (0 votes)

0% Shawn Goosenberg (1B): 1-for-4, BB, 2 K, SB (0 votes)

0% Jason Matthews (SS): 1-for-3, 3 R, 2 BB, SB (0 votes)

0% Keegan Fish (C): 2-for-5, 2B, 2 R, PB (0 votes)

33% Taishi Nakawake (2B): 2-for-4, 3 R, 2 RBI, BB (1 vote)

0% Everhett Hazelwood: 2 IP, H, 0 R, BB, 3 K, HBP (W) (0 votes)

0% Adisyn Coffey: 2 IP, H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (0 votes) 3 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Wilfred Veras (RF): 0-for-4, BB, 2 K

Alsander Womack (3B): 0-for-3, 2 BB, 2 K

Kohl Simas: 4 IP, 6 H, 3 R, BB, 5 K, balk

Dylan Burns: IP, 3 H, 3 R, 0 BB, K, HBP

0% Alsander Womack (3B): 0-for-3, 2 BB, 2 K (0 votes)

25% Kohl Simas: 4 IP, 6 H, 3 R, BB, 5 K, balk (1 vote)

75% Dylan Burns: IP, 3 H, 3 R, 0 BB, K, HBP (3 votes) 4 votes total Vote Now

The Cannon Ballers recovered from a late RiverDogs rally to improve their record to 8-4. Depending on how you value things, Tanner McDougal managed to improve on the 3 ⅓ no-hit innings he threw last time out, because instead of walking five and striking out three, he walked none and struck out six (all swinging). He did allow three hits, but they were all harmless singles.

While McDougal was so occupied, the Ballers scraped up a couple of runs, both of those coming in the third: Logan Glass walked and stole second, then scored on Jordan Sprinkle’s fifth double (tied with last year’s first overall pick Jackson Holliday for second in the Carolina League). An error advanced Sprinkle to third, where Mario Camilletti was able to drive him in with a sacrifice for the 2-0 lead.

Mason Adams pitched in relief of McDougal and threw a clean fifth and sixth, but a single and back-to-back doubles to lead off the seventh tied it up for Charleston.

Luckily, Drake Logan was prepared. Leading off the bottom of the seventh, he singled, made the pitcher nervous enough to induce a pickoff error, then came around to score on a wild pitch, ultimately giving the Ballers a final 3-2 lead (and Adams the win). Johnny Ray and Billy Seidl both struck out two over a scoreless inning apiece.

Unfortunately, Tim Elko did not hit two home runs like he did last night, but he did single to extend his hitting streak to seven games and on-base streak to 12 (every game he’s played). Over those last seven games, he is 16-for-32 with three doubles and three home runs.

Poll Who was the Ballers MVP? Jordan Sprinkle (DH): 1-for-4, 2B, R, RBI, K

Mario Camilletti (2B): 0-for-2, RBI, BB, K, SF

Tim Elko (1B): 1-for-3, K

Drake Logan (RF): 1-for-3, R, 2 K

Logan Glass (LF): 0-for-2, R, BB, K, SB

Tanner McDougal: 4 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 6 K

0% Mario Camilletti (2B): 0-for-2, RBI, BB, K, SF (0 votes)

0% Tim Elko (1B): 1-for-3, K (0 votes)

0% Drake Logan (RF): 1-for-3, R, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Logan Glass (LF): 0-for-2, R, BB, K, SB (0 votes)

100% Tanner McDougal: 4 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 6 K (2 votes) 2 votes total Vote Now