Six Pack of Stats: Rays 4, White Sox 3 (10 innings)

I am running out of ways to say the White Sox are bad, and the Rays are good. Sadly, I had moderate to high hopes for this game, because Dylan Cease was on the bump. Like this team, I’m out of gas, so let's just get into it.

The Starters

I really thought this would be a pitchers’ duel with the respective team's aces. However, Dylan Cease had a lousy day. He labored in all four innings he pitched and reached 101 pitches and couldn’t get an out in the fifth before being pulled out of the game. He allowed six hits, three earned runs were charged, with a walk and five strikeouts. His location was off all game, with the exception of his slider (41% CSW).

Cease’s 101-pitch outing looked like this:

Shane McClanahan was just swell. He got through six innings on a very efficient 88 pitches. McClanahan also struck out 10 and only allowed two hits, two runs, and one walk. There was not a single bad pitch, despite his velocity being down just a bit.

McClanahan’s 88-pitch outing looked like this:

Pressure Play

Randy Arozarena helped the Rays earn their 12th win at home with a 4.34 LI single in the 10th off of Jimmy Lambert, bringing Vidal Bruján home.

Pressure Cooker

Jimmy Lambert gave up a hit and a walk to not only end up with a loss, but also have a game-high 3.24 pLI.

Top Play

Yeah, it’s that walk-off again, .304 WPA.

Top Performer

Remember when the White Sox decided to walk Wander Franco (1-of-4 in the game) to get to Randy Arozarena? Well, Arozarena was the top performer today with a .585 WPA.

Smackdown

Hardest hit: Yandy Díaz hit a single in the seventh that was smoked at 109.6 mph.

Weakest contact: Of course, it’s White Sox. Elvis Andrus also singled, this time in the third. The hit left the bat at 65.9 mph.

Luckiest hit: Andrew Benintendi’s swinging-bunt single up the first-base line in the seventh clocked in with a .060 xBA.

Toughest out: Yandy Díaz is back, with a .720 xBA line out in the second.

Longest hit: Eloy Jiménez’s beautiful home run traveled 434 feet.

Magic Number: 0-6-1

Just a few fun little facts: The Rays are 12-0 at home, the White Sox are 7-14, and are now 0-6-1 in series play. Is that good? I feel like that might not be good.

Glossary

Hard-hit is any ball off the bat at 95 mph or more

LI measures pressure per play

pLI measures total pressure faced in-game

Whiff a swing-and-miss

WPA win probability added measures contributions to the win

xBA expected batting average

Poll Who was your White Sox MVP? Gavin Sheets: 1-for-1, 1 HR, 0.27 WPA

Santos/Lopez/Graveman/Middleton: 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 Ks (combined)

Yasmani Grandal: 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 0.08 WPA

Eloy Jiménez: 1 HR vote view results 22% Gavin Sheets: 1-for-1, 1 HR, 0.27 WPA (2 votes)

55% Santos/Lopez/Graveman/Middleton: 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 Ks (combined) (5 votes)

22% Yasmani Grandal: 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 0.08 WPA (2 votes)

0% Eloy Jiménez: 1 HR (0 votes) 9 votes total Vote Now