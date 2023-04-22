Bird App Recap: Rays 4, White Sox 3 (10 innings)

How will the White Sox hurt us today? Well, here is the lineup.

Not off to a great start!

The Rays waste no time. 21st consecutive game with a HR. That's a MLB record to start a season. This one off Dylan Cease as Randy Arozarena goes deep in the first. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) April 22, 2023

Who is this Dylan Cease? Seems like the good Dylan now Ceases to exist.

30+ pitch inning for Dylan Cease is not ideal. Might be an open Saturday afternoon sooner than expected — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) April 22, 2023

At least Big Baby Eloy does his part.

Eloy’s 2nd 30+ degree HR in as many days. this one went much further than the last pic.twitter.com/FRfW8Trshc — Tim Ryder (@TimothyRRyder) April 22, 2023

Rays kryptonite, Eloy Jiménez.

The Rays have allowed just 10 home runs this season.



Eloy Jiménez is the only player so far in 2023 to homer twice against them. — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) April 22, 2023

Do I say nice? Because this is kind of not good.

Five strikeouts, 69 pitches for Cease through three — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) April 22, 2023

Oh hey, we’re tied!

MY CATCHER pic.twitter.com/1V8aWrAIph — White Sox UK #31 (@WhiteSox_UK) April 22, 2023

We’d probably be up right now, but one person is really not helping.

Wasnt Romy Gonzalez supposed to be somebody? — Lenford “Lenny” Leonard (@Leonard42) April 22, 2023

Cease finally peaced out, going four-plus and racking up 101 pitches.

Pedro doing that very #WhiteSox thing of leaving his starter in too long again... — Ryiin (@rfoto) April 22, 2023

Dylan Cease finally got pulled, but uh, this is the White Sox.

The word “relief” doesn’t exactly come to mind when I think of the pitchers that come in after our starters — Jake (@jakeswhitesocks) April 22, 2023

Meanwhile ...

Shane McClanahan has a remarkable 28 whiffs through his first 5 frames.



That is the most swing and misses ever recorded thru the first 5 frames In Statcast history. — Alex Fast (@AlexFast8) April 22, 2023

Pain.

Shane McClanahan's 30th, 31st and 32nd Whiffs



10Ks



Thru 6. pic.twitter.com/trhgVrJogY — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 22, 2023

Gregory Santos, on the other hand ... it’s still somehow 3-2, Rays in the eighth.

That was a sequence from Santos. 103, 102, 102, 95 slider. Well done. — Joe - YNWA (@dailycupofjoe14) April 22, 2023

I’m just glad someone is having fun.

trop it like it's hot pic.twitter.com/nlgUieOtSP — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 22, 2023

Romy is, thankfully, out of the game.

Gavin Sheets pinch hit — Gus Bus (@GusSolano44) April 22, 2023

Thank goodness! First-pitch swing! And a homer on the road. Tie ballgame!

Hit the sheets out of that one. — Southside Mofo (@OnmeDrinks) April 22, 2023

Like, how?

Pitch was at eye height. Mercy.



pic.twitter.com/s6I0LR2QzF — Father Zo (@SouthsideZo) April 22, 2023

Even the pups are getting excited. Go, Tuck, Go!

Gavin Sheets hit a HR and I yelled “Let’s Gooooo” and my once paralyzed dog ran over to me and I picked him up and he licked my nose. What a moment for a meaningless Saturday game. pic.twitter.com/fCMnyxIqKg — Ken Bud Sothman (@KenSothman) April 22, 2023

If only the rest of the team would follow his lead instead of chasing every ball.

Got to move Robert wayyyy down the lineup. — Casey Boguslaw (@caseyboguslaw) April 22, 2023

You know, the relief pitchers actually have been pretty good. Kendall Graveman has a 1-2-3 inning to finish the eighth.

Is Kendall Graveman back… to back? — Steve Kniss (@stevekniss) April 22, 2023

ReyLo is in. The game is tied. My stomach hurts just thinking about it.

The best part of this inevitable walk off is that I'll get to see everyone's reaction before I hear it in the heavily delayed radio stream. — Cardboard White Sux (@SoxCardboard) April 22, 2023

That Jake Burger is so hot right now.

BURGER WITH ANOTHER DEFENSE — Laura ⚢ (@laurachooksie) April 22, 2023

Quick redemption. We’ve got free baseball, folks.

ReyLo is so back — Zach (@zachsox) April 22, 2023

Off to an interesting start.

White Sox Plate Discipline Challenge. — Ian (@Ian_D23) April 22, 2023

Seby grounds to third and Lenyn strikes out. Terrible at bats in the 10th inning — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) April 22, 2023

Why? Just why?

Walking Franco to get to Randy... DUMB — Ryiin (@rfoto) April 22, 2023

What is the team even doing? This is insane. — kee 4 #3 (@Keelin_12ft) April 22, 2023

Rays win, 4-3.