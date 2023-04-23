Bird App Recap: Rays 4, White Sox 1

After two brutal walk-off losses, the White Sox have Lucas Giolito on the mound to try to avoid the three-game sweep against the red-hot Tampa Bay Rays.

Deciding to watch the White Sox after two consecutive walk off losses. pic.twitter.com/Mtd6R9ma24 — kee 4 #3 (@Keelin_12ft) April 23, 2023

You know what day it is.

Gio day Gio day Gio day pic.twitter.com/UgHKIo3ZVl — Ali White Sox (@aliwhitesox) April 23, 2023

Evergreen question:

How will the White Sox disappoint today? — Josh Nelson (@soxmachine_josh) April 23, 2023

Luis Robert Jr. started the game off very nicely with a single. Many were worried he wouldn’t succeed in the leadoff spot, but he quickly proved the haters wrong.

Lead off base hit for Luis just how all of WST predicted. #whitesox pic.twitter.com/ZPuZ8qK3QR — Chicago Sports Bums (@ChiSportsBums) April 23, 2023

He even advanced to third on a throwing error down to second on a steal attempt.

Some might say he’s back.

Well, even if Luis IS back ... the White Sox are not.

White Sox strand Robert Jr. at third base, after he got there with one out — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) April 23, 2023

A much more positive Merk update to end the first:

For the first time in the three games, the Rays don't score in the first. Giolito strands two. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) April 23, 2023

Giolito hits the first batter of the second, and after a subsequent homer, the Rays go up, 2-0. The White Sox continue to assist in breaking terrible records.

the Rays have now homered in each of their first 22 games, EXTENDING the longest streak by a team to begin a season — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) April 23, 2023

Giolito has lost the belief that the numbers don’t define him — Joe Resis (@JResis) April 23, 2023

Sean is onto something here.

it is c) both. — mr. anderson (@Sean_W_Anderson) April 23, 2023

We’re all about the small wins these days.

Seby throwing base stealers out two days in a row. So the Sox have that working for them. ‍♂️ — Jeff (@JeffBartlett85) April 23, 2023

Seby had made a great play throwing out Randy Arozarena, but a Harold Ramírez bomb to put the Rays up, 4-0, anyways. Many are ready to jump ship.

for my mental health i think i will be ignoring the sox game today — jackie (@biebergotswaggy) April 23, 2023

Yeah see me at Wrigley this week https://t.co/FprohzVqN6 — Dante (@DontizzleJones) April 23, 2023

Your fourth inning, #SoxMath spoilers:

SELL THE TEAM #SoxMath — The Soxtrich (@MattOB2) April 23, 2023

Stop the presses! The Sox are on the board, and it’s 4-1, Rays.

Andrew Benintendi and Eloy Jiménez with doubles in the fourth inning, the second ending the Rays’ shutout bid. Sox shave the gap to 4-1. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) April 23, 2023

Eloy is starting to heat up at the plate



White Sox on the board. pic.twitter.com/siXiOTeTaF — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) April 23, 2023

Things are going really well since then, though.

Pathetic AB after pathetic AB. Consistency! #WhiteSox — Ryiin (@rfoto) April 23, 2023

Both offenses have been pretty dead, but at least it’s Dog Day at the park today?

It’s dog day at the ballpark pic.twitter.com/7DHCvnLo1y — WST Mom (@WhiteSoxJoy) April 23, 2023

Jake Burger has been a lock at third lately, with a couple, two, tree clutch plays today!

Seven innings today for Lucas Giolito! Please, White Sox, can we get some run support?

Today’s 7 innings of pitching by Lucas Giolito is the longest outing for a #WhiteSox pitcher this season. pic.twitter.com/vCwsTiBrp6 — Drew Bogs (@DrewBogs623) April 23, 2023

Tanner Banks comes in for the eighth and holds down the fort — we simply love to see it. Some runs would be nice, though.

nvm Tanner Banks is a clean inning Machine https://t.co/3leVg4dzSC pic.twitter.com/pSo7wU6oG8 — john (@w3stw3stw3st) April 23, 2023

But naturally, the top of the White Sox lineup goes 1-2-3 to drop three straight to the Rays, and giving me absolutely ZERO wins on my birthday weekend. Pretty rude if you ask me, White Sox!

“Hey at least they didn’t get walked off this time.” — Bennett Karoll (@TheBennettK) April 23, 2023

Now on to Toronto ... Joy!!