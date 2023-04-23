White Sox Minor League Update: April 23, 2023

Charlotte Knights

Charlotte almost blew this one. With a 6-1 lead entering the eighth, Franklin German allowed four runs (including two homers) to bring it to a one-run game. Thankfully, Nicholas Padilla put out the fire for his first save this season, and Charlotte’s 10th win.

Before all that, the Knights were rolling — especially the pitching. Nate Fisher had a great start: five innings, with just one run on the board. The lefty has a 2.78 ERA on the year.

Nate Fisher took the ball for the #Knights to start the game. He goes 5 IP and surrenders 1R on 5H and 1 BB. He K's 4 on 49/79 for strikes. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/NJuyjqyD1l — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) April 23, 2023

Alex Colomé came in for another inning in today, too, and another scoreless one. He has been pretty good in Triple-A, though that doesn’t always translate to MLB for older relievers.

The Knights did not have a heavy extra-base hit day (just one), but got 17 batters on base. Jake Marisnick’s double was that lone extra-base hit; he had a perfect day from the plate, no outs recorded. As a team, though, the Knights singled and walked their way to six runs. The middle of the lineup was up to that task. Victor Reyes, Carlos Pérez, and Evan Skoug combined for six hits, four runs scored, and three driven in. Pérez and Skoug have really struggled in the batter’s box, so maybe they just need to hit right next to each other to get going this year.

Evan Skoug drives in Mondou to put the #Knights up 6-1. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/txuAWJXRyT — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) April 23, 2023

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Carlos Pérez: 2-for-4, 2 R, 1 BB, 0 K

Evan Skoug: 2-for-5, 1 R, 2 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K

Victor Reyes: 2-for-5, 1 R, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K

Jake Marisnick: 2-for-2, 1 RBI, 2 BB, 0 K

Nate Fisher: 5 IP, 1 ER, 5 H, 1 BB, 4 K vote view results 0% Carlos Pérez: 2-for-4, 2 R, 1 BB, 0 K (0 votes)

0% Evan Skoug: 2-for-5, 1 R, 2 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K (0 votes)

0% Victor Reyes: 2-for-5, 1 R, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K (0 votes)

33% Jake Marisnick: 2-for-2, 1 RBI, 2 BB, 0 K (1 vote)

66% Nate Fisher: 5 IP, 1 ER, 5 H, 1 BB, 4 K (2 votes) 3 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Franklin German: 2⁄3 IP, 4 ER, 4 H, 2 BB, 2 K

Yolbert Sánchez: 0-for-4, 1 BB, 2 K, RBI streak snapped vote view results 100% Franklin German: 2⁄3 IP, 4 ER, 4 H, 2 BB, 2 K (3 votes)

0% Yolbert Sánchez: 0-for-4, 1 BB, 2 K, RBI streak snapped (0 votes) 3 votes total Vote Now

Birmingham Barons

The Barons rode a huge first inning (seven runs!) to an easy enough victory over the Blue Wahoos. Tyler Neslony started the onslaught with a two-run homer.

What a way to start!



Tyler Neslony sends a 2-run homer to center-field for the early lead!



Top 1st

Barons: 2

Blue Wahoos: 0 pic.twitter.com/tMm0pCj5aG — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) April 23, 2023

Luis Mieses doubled home a couple more just three batters later, and the Barons continued to gather up runs any way they could. The forced five walks that inning, including an RBI base on balls from Adam Hackenberg. The opposing pitcher, Zach King, was pulled from the game before he even recorded an out, yikes. After that, the Barons could have coasted with the starter out of the game and a 7-0 lead, but they tacked on four more runs. Hackenberg tacked on two more with one swing — his first homer.

Hackenberg sends his first homer of the season way outta there!



A 2-run shot to make it a six run ballgame.



Top 5th

Barons: 9

Blue Wahoos: 3 pic.twitter.com/i5h5qEHHnO — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) April 23, 2023

The pitching did not cost the Barons the game, clearly, but letting up five runs isn’t very good, either. Chase Solesky went five innings and allowed those first three. He did not pitch well, but just good enough to keep a big lead. He only struck out two and allowed eight runners on base. Luke Shilling struggled in his sixth inning, allowing a two-run homer. The pen did figure it out after that with Ben Holmes, Nash Walters, and Alejandro Mateo each recording a shutout inning to end the game.

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? Tyler Neslony: 2-for-5, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K

Luis Mieses: 2-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K

Adam Hackenberg: 1-for-4, 2 R, 3 RBI, 1 BB, 0 K vote view results 100% Tyler Neslony: 2-for-5, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K (3 votes)

0% Luis Mieses: 2-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K (0 votes)

0% Adam Hackenberg: 1-for-4, 2 R, 3 RBI, 1 BB, 0 K (0 votes) 3 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? Taylor Snyder: 0-for-5, 1 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Chase Solesky: 5 IP, 3 ER, 6 H, 2 BB, 2 K

Luke Shilling: 1 IP, 2 ER, 2 H, 1 BB, 0 K vote view results 0% Taylor Snyder: 0-for-5, 1 R, 0 BB, 1 K (0 votes)

0% Chase Solesky: 5 IP, 3 ER, 6 H, 2 BB, 2 K (0 votes)

100% Luke Shilling: 1 IP, 2 ER, 2 H, 1 BB, 0 K (2 votes) 2 votes total Vote Now

Winston-Salem Dash

Getting on base more than 20 times in a game will probably work out well for the offense, and that’s what happened on Sunday for Winston-Salem. The lineup had 13 hits and eight walks; eight runs does seem light, and that’s due to the lack of extra-base hits, just three. Wes Kath (who has been much better of late) and Taishi Nakawake led the team with three hits each. Kath had one of those extra-base hits (a triple, his first of the season). It was one of those rare games for Kath where he didn’t strike out or walk.

Wilfred Veras kept his hot season going with a couple of hits today, and his OPS is sitting at a healthy .973. The top of the lineup left something to be desired, especially Loidel Chapelli Jr. with no hits on the day, although he still had a .378 batting average. Terrell Tatum had more of a two-true outcome day, all outs recorded were strikeouts (three), and he walked a couple of times.

Jonathan Cannon got the start, and it was another decent one from him. He keeps going longer in games than his High-A peers. Cannon did show more of a knack for the strikeout today, with seven. The one walk is a bit misleading, he had 47 strikes against 32 balls, so the command was not entirely there.

The bullpen as a whole, over the last four innings, was leaky. However, Chase Plymell worked a scoreless seventh and eighth. He didn’t strike out anyone, but two scoreless is just what the Dash needed in the seventh and eighth while the Dash re-took the lead.

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Wes Kath: 3-for-5, 2 R, 2 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K

Taishi Nakawake: 3-for-5, 1 R, 2 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K

Jonathan Cannon: 5 IP, 2 ER, 3 H, 1 BB, 7 K vote view results 100% Wes Kath: 3-for-5, 2 R, 2 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K (3 votes)

0% Taishi Nakawake: 3-for-5, 1 R, 2 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K (0 votes)

0% Jonathan Cannon: 5 IP, 2 ER, 3 H, 1 BB, 7 K (0 votes) 3 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Wyatt Burns: 1 IP, 1 ER, 2 H, 0 BB, 1 K

Tristan Stivors: 1 IP, 2 ER, 2 H, 2 BB, 1 K vote view results 0% Wyatt Burns: 1 IP, 1 ER, 2 H, 0 BB, 1 K (0 votes)

100% Tristan Stivors: 1 IP, 2 ER, 2 H, 2 BB, 1 K (2 votes) 2 votes total Vote Now

Kannapolis Cannon Ballers

Top pitching prospect Peyton Pallette was on the mound today, and did very well compared to his first couple starts. He is on an innings limit, so three innings with a piggyback long reliever is the strategy, and everything ended up great. Pallette probably would have wanted more than two strikeouts, but the command was good overall.

Peyton Pallette pitches 3 scoreless innings today for the #Ballers before Manny Veloz takes over in the 4th. Peyton K's 2 on 23/36. He walks one and allows 1 H. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/LYdqkpqjmG — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) April 23, 2023

Manuel Veloz was the long reliever for Pallette this time. He got into some trouble in the fourth, and worked his way out of it. But the next time Veloz worked himself into trouble, in the seventh, he was bit; he allowed two runs to trim the Kannapolis lead to just one.

How did they get that one-run lead? Well, just one swing of the bat from Logan Glass. He hit his fourth homer of the season in the second, and it was a three-run shot, obviously.

Logan Glass lines one to the berm. Claunch (HBP) and Tapia (2B) score. #Ballers up 3-0. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/Q835YcgA0t — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) April 23, 2023

That was all the run-scoring Kannapolis needed. They really weren’t able to get much of anything else going, with just three hits. Two were from Layant Tapia, who pushed his average over .100. Of note: Brooks Baldwin had two steals today, but didn’t score.

Billy Seidl keeps solidifying himself as a late-inning option in the White Sox organization. He recorded his fourth save today (40% of the CBs wins involve a save from Seidl) and his ERA is down to 1.29.

Poll Who was the Kannapolis MVP? Layant Tapia: 2-for-3, 1 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Logan Glass: 1-for-3, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K

Peyton Pallette: 3 IP, 0 ER, 1 H, 1 BB, 2 K

Billy Seidl: IP, H, K, SAVE vote view results 0% Layant Tapia: 2-for-3, 1 R, 0 BB, 1 K (0 votes)

100% Logan Glass: 1-for-3, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K (2 votes)

0% Peyton Pallette: 3 IP, 0 ER, 1 H, 1 BB, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Billy Seidl: IP, H, K, SAVE (0 votes) 2 votes total Vote Now