Visiting Dugout Episode 8 — Toronto Blue Jays

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement .

Chrystal O’Keefe sits down with Michael Waterloo of The Athletic and Fantasy Pros to discuss the upcoming series in Toronto. The Blue Jays are sitting in third place in a tough division — but were the first team to defeat the Tampa Bay Rays. How will the White Sox fare against the team up north? Give a listen below, and find out.

A rundown on the Blue Jays

Where will the Blue Jays sit throughout the season

Poutine hot dogs and ballpark updates

Series preview

The biggest threat, and the keys to winning the series

Around the league

How the season might just go

Find Michael on Twitter and follow along on The Athletic and FantasyPros.

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Or, you can watch the podcast on the Sox Populi YouTube channel.