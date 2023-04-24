Share All sharing options for: Bird App Recap: Blue Jays down White Sox, 5-2

In a test of newfound baseball allegiances, our Chicago White Sox (7-15, fourth in the AL Central) take on my new love, the Toronto Blue Jays (13-9, fourth in the AL East). On the mound for the Pale Hose is our Big Beautiful Bastard Lance Lynn, 0-2 with a 7.59 ERA. For the Jays, former White Sox hurler Chris Bassitt, he of a 2-2 record and a 5.40 ERA.

Here is how Pedro Grifol lines them up tonight:

The Sox head north of the border fresh off of being swept at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays at the Trop, while the Jays return home to newly renovated Rogers Centre after taking two of three from the Yankees in the Bronx. Toronto is 4-2 at home while the Sox are 4-9 on the road. Let’s see if the Pale Hole can manage to not lose in embarrassing fashion tonight!

In news I can’t honestly say is good or bad, Mr. “By the end of the season you’ll love him” Joe Kelly returns from the 15-day IL, adding a fresh arm to Chicago’s beleaguered bullpen.

Prior to tonight’s series opener at Toronto, the #WhiteSox placed right-handed pitcher Lucas Giolito on the Bereavement List and reinstated right-hander Joe Kelly from the 15-day injured list. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 24, 2023

White Sox activate Joe Kelly, while Lucas Giolito goes on the bereavement list, which carries a stay range of 3-7 days pic.twitter.com/QjoipFPP3U — James Fegan (@JRFegan) April 24, 2023

Joe Kelly on how excited he is to be back from the IL. #WhiteSox https://t.co/WuwuYP0GeB — White Sox Twitt3r (Is Baby Hippo) (@SoxTwitt3r) April 24, 2023

A bit of good news for a change:

Hendriks Throwing in Arizona, Could Visit Team in Chicago – NBC Chicago ❤️ https://t.co/avp0DulUYj — Melissa Sage-Bollenbach (@soxmom72) April 24, 2023

Pedro Grifol said Tim Anderson is very close to heading out on a rehab assignment. He’s currently taking ground balls with the rest of the team. Yoán Moncada, currently doing mobility drills with the training staff, is a bit behind Anderson — James Fegan (@JRFegan) April 24, 2023

Help on the way soon? Will it be enough? Will it even matter?

Lets get to the hot Tweet action!

A little touch of nostalgia to start us off:

"Let's Go Go Go White Sox" 45 record, 89 cents.

Chicago White Sox Program, 1966 pic.twitter.com/juoT2BVavN — Chicago TV Guides (@ChicagoTVGuides) April 24, 2023

I wasn’t born yet, but it sure feels like the last time White Sox were good was that long ago …

And speaking of nostalgia:

Here’s the Skydome opening extravaganza from 1989 that @JasonBenetti is talking about on the #WhiteSox telecast.



Alan Thicke, Andrea Martin and so, so much more.



It is … something. https://t.co/WdF8XIlM8H — Phil Rosenthal (@phil_rosenthal) April 24, 2023

And away we go!

Today is a beautiful day to hate on the #WhiteSox organization. — Baltimore Crawford (@Mattheius2783) April 24, 2023

Pregame vibes were on point today.

Luis Robert starting us off on the right foot ...

#WhiteSox 0 @ #BlueJays 0

[Top 1st, 1 out]:



Luis Robert Jr. strikes out swinging.



Bassitt: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 1 K [3 pitches, 3 strikes] — Blue Jays PBP (@BlueJaysPBP) April 24, 2023

#WhiteSox why lead off with your worst hitter Pedro? I’m starting to wonder about our new manager. @ChuckGarfien — Douglas Weisz (@weiszcovers) April 24, 2023

Yup.

Benny walk snaps a streak of 18 straight White Sox retired dating back to yesterday? Did I hear that correctly? #WhiteSox — Ryiin (@rfoto) April 24, 2023

I did indeed hear that correctly. The word inept feels inadequate when describing the offensive futility ...

Gonna be a long night if the Sox can’t pick up that 71 MPH sweeper down and in#WhiteSox — (@StonecoldSxnick) April 24, 2023

Indeed it was ...

Perfect gif usage to describe the top of the first …

Lance Lynn came out hot, retiring the Jays in order and striking out Varsho on a nasty cutter.

There's the Lance we know and love. https://t.co/DxC3dqB3WU — Kindableu (@kindableu) April 24, 2023

Sox go 1-2-3 in the second.

While I was asking #WhiteSox for a copy of their media guide, Chris Bassitt threw a six-pitch top2. #Bluejays — Mike Wilner (@Wilnerness) April 24, 2023

TOR announcers pretty positive opinions on the White Sox team/players overall.



Most of which aren't deserved for the way they've been playing.



I just think Canadians are very nice.#WhiteSox https://t.co/CJUW0xEJuj — White Sox Twitt3r (Is Baby Hippo) (@SoxTwitt3r) April 24, 2023

Those Canadians, so kind to say nice things about this dreck.

Luis Robert, Jr. just walked for only the 3rd time this season.



Progress.#WhiteSox — Ryan McGuffey (@RyanMcGuffey) April 24, 2023

After looking brutal in his first at bat, Robert walked with two outs.

Andrew Vaughn blisters a two-out, two-run two-bagger to leftish-center, and the White Sox have an early 2-0 lead in Toronto. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) April 24, 2023

Give me a lead.

Thank you Andrew Vaughn.

A 2-run double. Rally started with two outs.

2-0 White Sox. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) April 24, 2023

White Sox did a thing! A lead!

Andrew Vaughn gets us going! pic.twitter.com/NtGGaF2lNM — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 24, 2023

Andrew Vaughn now 9-20 (.450) this season with RISP. — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) April 24, 2023

Is this that thing people call a positive?

Speaking of positives:

Luis Robert Jr. With another sensational catch. Robs a homer from Matt Chapman pic.twitter.com/ivxEOgWycW — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) April 25, 2023

Holy shit, what a catch! #WhiteSox — Deidre VanHeirseele (@DVanheirseele) April 25, 2023

LUIS ROBERT JR. IS THE 2023 GOLD GLOVER pic.twitter.com/Fpfudz0p8c — CHGO White Sox (@CHGO_WhiteSox) April 25, 2023

About that White Sox lead ...

#WhiteSox 2 @ #BlueJays 4 [B4-2o]:



Cavan Biggio homers (2): fly ball to RF (3-run)



Hit: 362ft, 101mph, 29°



Pitch: 82mph Curveball (RHP Lance Lynn, 7) — Home Run Tracker (@DingerTracker) April 25, 2023

#WhiteSox this team figures out how to ruin a lead — hoosierncali (@paulonest87) April 25, 2023

[Narrator] He did not https://t.co/90pu3KBYkA — White Sox Twitt3r (Is Baby Hippo) (@SoxTwitt3r) April 25, 2023

The Sox have the lead. Will they hold it? — CHGO White Sox (@CHGO_WhiteSox) April 24, 2023

Answer, no, no they will not.

The thrill of Robert Jr.'s catch quickly covered up by the Jays going walk, single, RBI double and three-run homer from Cavan Biggio, all with two outs in the fourth. They lead 4-2 — James Fegan (@JRFegan) April 25, 2023

At a certain point you just become numb to it. I feel nothing. Emptiness. #WhiteSox — Jack Whalen (@whalja22) April 25, 2023

I hate this team right now #WhiteSox — MCOCGamer (@GamerMcoc) April 25, 2023

You’re not alone there …

Who knew that splitting their opening 4 game series with the #Astros would be the highlight of the #WhiteSox season? — Larry Lambert (@LarryLambert6) April 25, 2023

Yes, 2-2 will likely be the high-water mark …

It’s a 1-2-3 inning for Lynn in the fifth. Decent bounce-back inning. The bats, however ...

Wake the bats up!!! Take advantage of Bassitt this inning! #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/0SQJR6H5nV — The SouthSide Boys (@SouthSideBoys23) April 25, 2023

No such luck.

Lance Lynn: 5 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 4 K, HR, 59 of 101 pitches for strikes, with 14 swinging strikes.



The fourth inning was a bear. Lynn has a 7.52 ERA through five starts. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) April 25, 2023

One bad inning. Feels like every single game for this rotation.

Please, baseball gods, if you do exist, let this match-up happen. pic.twitter.com/v6zzNyG4qb — CHGO White Sox (@CHGO_WhiteSox) April 25, 2023

When you’re bad, we have time to think up these wonderful matchups.

White Sox and losing — Kindableu (@kindableu) April 25, 2023

Touché.

Around the seventh inning, fan apathy started setting in.

We stink #Whitesox — Ha Ha Benny Blades (@HaHaBennyBlades) April 25, 2023

Truth!

10 games below .500 here we come #Whitesox — ScoopaKoopa44 (@Azari44) April 25, 2023

Further down the spiral!

#WhiteSox 2 @ #BlueJays 5

[Bot 7th, 1 out, ]:



Matt Chapman doubles (11) on a sharp line drive to LF Andrew Benintendi. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scores.



Hit: 337ft, 108.4mph, 20°



Chapman: 1 for 4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 K — Blue Jays PBP (@BlueJaysPBP) April 25, 2023

LOLWhite Sox — pitch type unknown (@colleensullivan) April 25, 2023

Say It Ain't So playing while Diekman takes the mound is honestly so funny. That's exactly what I say when I see him. — Chrystal OK (@chrystal_ok) April 25, 2023

Apropos.

What is worse? watching the Sox play or listening to Gordon Beckham talk about the sox play? #WhiteSox — RickDenis35 (@nickssox12) April 25, 2023

If a tree falls in the woods …

Two Sox hitters would have to reach this inning, and John Schneider would have to ignore the fresh reliever he has ready, for Zach Pop to face Oscar Colás — James Fegan (@JRFegan) April 25, 2023

This is all we can hope for at this point.

Did Menechino do irreparable damage to this team? #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/uhw7Mxx3aQ — White Sox Sal ⚾⚾ (@kimcheesal) April 25, 2023

If not him, someone sure did.

society has progressed past the need for the Chicago White Sox — janice ✨ (@scuriiosa) April 25, 2023

Only if it were so ...

Final straw with Grifol, you just robbed us of Pop vs Burger. Only to have sheets face a lefty. #whitesox — Oriole Ike (@Ike134Johnson) April 25, 2023

When we have no hope for a win, this is what we root for.

My son checking the White Sox score: Yeah, that makes sense. — Chrystal OK (@chrystal_ok) April 25, 2023

It tracks.

Will the #whitesox win another game this year? — Kevin Goddard (@kuda708) April 25, 2023

Evergreen question.

Perfect microcosm of the #WhiteSox every high is followed by an inevitable ShitShow https://t.co/2o5aXkp1sF — Josh White (@jdwhite753) April 25, 2023

3 hits for the #WhiteSox tonight.



3.



Another game where their runs came in one inning. — Ryan McGuffey (@RyanMcGuffey) April 25, 2023

Guys, I think the Sox might be bad — Tyrone (@TheTyronePalmer) April 25, 2023

You might just be onto something there ...