Gamethread: White Sox at Blue Jays

After losing yesterday’s game by a score of 5-2, the White Sox (7-16) have another chance against the Blue Jays (14-9) in Toronto. The South Siders have lost five consecutive games entering tonight’s matchup.

The starting pitcher for the White Sox will be [redacted]. He enters tonight’s game with a 3.26 ERA, a 6.16 xERA, and a 5.13 FIP, rendering him a 0.1-fWAR pitcher through 19 1⁄ 3 innings.

José Berríos, a right-handed pitcher, will start for the Blue Jays. Berríos has a 6.23 ERA, but luck has not been on his side. Berríos has a 5.04 xERA and a 2.68 FIP, rendering him a 0.7-fWAR pitcher through 21 2⁄ 3 innings (FanGraphs uses a FIP-based formula for pitcher WAR). Berríos, 28, has quite a history against the White Sox, as he has pitched 133 2⁄ 3 innings against them (more than he has pitched against any other team). In those innings, Berríos has a 3.43 ERA, and White Sox hitters are slashing .242/.295/.378 against him.

Here are tonight’s starting lineups:

The first pitch is scheduled for 6:07 p.m. Central. As usual, NBC Sports Chicago will televise the game, and WMVP 1000 AM will have the radio coverage. Can the White Sox finally get their eighth win of the season? We will find out soon.