Today in White Sox History: April 26

1925

The White Sox forfeited a game to Cleveland. It happened in front of a Comiskey Park-record crowd of 44,000 fans. So many fans were at the game that owner Charles Comiskey allowed them on the field, behind roped-off sections of the outfield. With the Sox losing, 7-2, with two outs in the ninth inning, Willie Kamm grounded to shortstop, apparently ending the game. But Cleveland first baseman Ray Knode couldn’t hold onto the ball for the out. Many fans broke through the ropes, thinking the game was over — but because order was never restored, a forfeit was declared, and Cleveland got its win.

Incidentally, the home plate umpire for the game was former White Sox manager, and 1917 World Champion, Pants Rowland.

1968

So you think the start to the 2023 season has been bad? After a franchise-record 10 straight losses to open the year, the White Sox won their first, a 3-2 game at Minnesota. This White Sox mustered just four hits, but never trailed in the game; Tommy Davis homered to open scoring, sac-flied another run home, and the eventual decider came in the next at-bat, on a single from Pete Ward. The White Sox enjoyed a solid pitching day from starter (and winner) Tommy John, Bob Locker (hold) and Wilbur Wood (save).

This tight game also featured three plays at the plate:

In the fourth, Cesar Tovar tried to score from first on Tony Oliva’s single to center, but Ken Berry gunned him down at the plate

gunned him down at the plate Ward’s single to score John in the sixth drew a throw home

The top of the eighth inning ended when Luis Aparicio was out at home trying to score from first on Tommy McCraw’s double

Starting with this game, the White Sox got hot into May, running up wins in 15 of 22 games to draw to 15-17 and six games of first place. Alas, the club soon blew out that tire and slumped for the rest of the summer. At 67-95, the 1968 White Sox rank tied for ninth-most losses ever in franchise history, and were tied for 15th-worst by winning percentage. It also was the start of the second-worst three-year run in franchise history.

1990

If not for a check-swing pop-up single over first base from Ron Kittle in the second inning, Nolan Ryan would have had a record sixth no-hitter. Instead, he had to settle for a record-tying (with Bob Feller) 12th one-hitter. Ryan struck out 16 (and his Rangers themselves had just three hits) in a 1-0, 127-pitch winner at Arlington Stadium. It was Ryan’s 293rd career win.

2019

It was one of the wildest games in team history as the White Sox beat the Tigers in come-from-behind fashion, 12-11, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Sox trailed 8-1 and 9-2 at various points in the game, before making a major comeback to win it.

The South Siders thought they had a 12-10 lead after José Abreu hit what was believed to be a three-run home run in the seventh inning. However, his towering drive caused Tim Anderson at first base to hesitate before running, and Abreu momentarily passed him on the bases. A three-run home run became a two-run single, an 11-10 lead — and an out for José.

After Detroit tied the game, Anderson then hit a slider into the seats to win it in walk-off fashion in the last of the ninth inning.