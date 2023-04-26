Bird App Recap: Blue Jays 8, White Sox 0

Well, good afternoon. If we are going to be miserable watching this team, we might as well do it together. Will the White Sox lose their seventh consecutive game? Some people are feeling quite optimistic.

Good morning #WhiteSox fans! 55 years ago today, the Sox ended their 10-game season-starting losing streak. THEY ARE WINNING FOR SURE TODAY! — SoxNerd (@SoxNerd) April 26, 2023

Luis Robert Jr. pummels a ball off of the wall ... and gets tagged out oversliding second base.

loooool — Limbo (@Lymb0) April 26, 2023

Robert can literally do nothing right on offense right now. — @larrold@mastodon.social (@Larry_Boa) April 26, 2023

Seby Zavala tempting fate with pickoff attempts in the second inning.

One of these throws to first is gonna end up in RF. Take it easy, Seby. — White Sox Twitt3r (Is Baby Hippo) (@SoxTwitt3r) April 26, 2023

What made you think this wouldn’t happen?

Truly shocked that Sox hitters are making Yusei Kikuchi look like prime Clayton Kershaw. — Mike (@ChiSoxFanMike) April 26, 2023

Afternoon naps are important. The sooner the White Sox disappoint you, the sooner you can get to the those important things.

urgently waiting for the jays to take the lead so i can hang it up and take a nap — hannah (@hannahlamotta) April 26, 2023

A two-out Bo Bichette RBI single will allow you to take that nap.

It was fun while it lasted.

Those two innings when we weren’t losing today. pic.twitter.com/h8hIxuHVWA — White Sox Exploding Scoreboard (@SoxScoreboard) April 26, 2023

Just when you thought Michael Kopech would get out of it with just one run allowed, Vlad Guerrero Jr. hits a two-run double.

Fire the White Sox into the sun. — Courtney Finnicum (@courtney883) April 26, 2023

Both RBI hits were to right field, and both times Romy González did not handle them cleanly.

Romy looks like a 3rd grader out in right — Brian Knights (@BrianKnights3) April 26, 2023

I am beginning to think we’re all using sarcasm to cope.

This is going to be such a cute little segment of the World Series DVD — White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) April 26, 2023

I, for one, am shocked that Luis Robert just struck out on a slider. — Billy (@b_hint1322) April 26, 2023

Another two-out, RBI single. Sounds about right.

*Checks in on how the White Sox are doing*



Welp pic.twitter.com/XumD6bb4aZ — Just Phil (@proos2) April 26, 2023

White Sox runners on first and second with one out in the top of the fifth, but nobody came around to score?

@ White Sox y'all are cursed pic.twitter.com/Pl7jSqELGP — YoYo's Bizarre Adventure (ᜋᜆᜒᜂ) (@The_Mendozer) April 26, 2023

It would seem, this team is not very good.

It would seem that the White Sox have not scored in their last 20 innings. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) April 26, 2023

My people will let your people know, but the early consensus is not looking great.

Has it ever been this bad being a Sox fan? — Bighamms (@JamesHammersmi4) April 26, 2023

The White Sox still haven’t scored, through six innings.

watching the sox hit is like watching paint dry …they are the most boring team in the history of baseball — Zach (@zachsox) April 26, 2023

I don’t even have words anymore.

“The White Sox haven’t scored since the third inning Monday” pic.twitter.com/CUfhbwmvP4 — Liddle Tina (@liddle_ktina) April 26, 2023

Bichette makes it 5-0 with a solo home run.

I'm at the "laughing when bad things happen" portion of my White Sox season.



it's April. — stoop kiid (@stoopkiid93) April 26, 2023

Jimmy Lambert gives up yet another two-out RBI to Whit Merrifield. We’ve stopped counting how many runs the Blue Jays have scored.

Sox are seriously bad. I’m actually sick. — Ali White Sox (@aliwhitesox) April 26, 2023

Starting our stages of grief early this year.

Think I'm still in the denial stage with the Sox. I can't believe they're *this* bad. — Dave Melton (@DMelt57) April 26, 2023

Teamwork makes the dream work.

With that strike out of Sosa, every single member of the White Sox starting lineup has at least one punch out this afternoon. Teamwork! — White Sox Twitt3r (Is Baby Hippo) (@SoxTwitt3r) April 26, 2023

It’s 8-0.

When does it end? — Brew Hand Luke (@BrewHandLuke) April 26, 2023

The White Sox might not win another game — Jeff (@JStrazz22) April 26, 2023

It really does feel like it.

Prohibition was still in effect the last time White Sox scored https://t.co/qMTsYDEBv5 — Bennett Karoll (@TheBennettK) April 26, 2023

The White Sox are headed home after a 0-6 road trip.

Pedro’s boys do quit. — GasMoneyBob (@GasMoneyBob) April 26, 2023