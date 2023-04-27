Visiting Dugout Episode 9 — Tampa Bay Rays

Without a series win, or even a back-to-back win, the White Sox once again face the best team in the league — the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays are atop the American League at the moment with a record of 20-5, a cushy .800 winning percentage. Author and lifelong Rays fan Alicia Thompson sits in the Dugout this time around, to talk about the red-hot Rays.
- First things first — buy Alicia’s book
- Will the Rays crush our hopes even further?
- How Alicia feels heading into the series
- Wander Franco’s MVP race and Tyler Glasnow’s return
- The biggest threat, and the keys to win
- The depth of the Rays roster
- The best ’stache in the league? Dylan Cease
- Around the league
Find Alicia on Twitter.
Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:
or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Or, you can watch the podcast on the Sox Populi YouTube channel.
Loading comments...