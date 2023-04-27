 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Visiting Dugout Episode 9 — Tampa Bay Rays

Chrystal O’Keefe talks to Alicia Thompson about the best team in baseball

By Chrystal O'Keefe
Without a series win, or even a back-to-back win, the White Sox once again face the best team in the league — the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays are atop the American League at the moment with a record of 20-5, a cushy .800 winning percentage. Author and lifelong Rays fan Alicia Thompson sits in the Dugout this time around, to talk about the red-hot Rays.

  • First things first — buy Alicia’s book
  • Will the Rays crush our hopes even further?
  • How Alicia feels heading into the series
  • Wander Franco’s MVP race and Tyler Glasnow’s return
  • The biggest threat, and the keys to win
  • The depth of the Rays roster
  • The best ’stache in the league? Dylan Cease
  • Around the league

Find Alicia on Twitter.

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Or, you can watch the podcast on the Sox Populi YouTube channel.

