Bird App Recap: Bloody hell ...

At what point do we get to fun bad, because this isn’t any fun ...

By Ryiin
The Chicago White Sox, (7-18, fourth in the AL Central), owners of the third-worst record in baseball and losers of seven straight, return home fresh off of back-to-back road sweeps to take on the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays, who sit atop the AL East, come to Chicago to open a four-game set boasting a league-best 20-5 record. Tampa Bay looks to rebound after dropping two of three against Houston, while the home team looks to break their seven-game skid, and perhaps even resemble a major league team in the process.

Here’s yet another head-scratchingly curious lineup from first-year skipper Pedro Grifol:

Big yikes. Benintendi leading off against McClanahan. What could possibly go wrong?

Shane McClanahan (4-0, 1.86 ERA, 1.03 WHIP) takes the bump for the Rays while the White Sox send Dylan Cease (2-0, 2.73 ERA, 1.18 WHIP) to the hill. Cease faced off against McClanahan a mere five games ago, with 4 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 5 K, while McClanahan went 6 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 10 K. The Sox lost that game in 10 innings, in embarrassing fashion, on their way to being swept.

The South Siders are 1-9 in their last 10 games, batting .167 as a team, with a 5.50 team ERA, while being outscored by 30 runs. Not pretty by any stretch of the imagination.

Rick Hahn addressed the media before the series opener this afternoon, here’s a snippet of what he had to say:

No, but really:

Hahn can’t even give bullshit answers with a straight face anymore. It would be nice to think he’s on the hot seat, but we all know better.

In other team news:

I say again, yikes:

Always love how cagey this team is with injuries and or their severity.

So which team breaks their losing streak tonight? Let us see where the tweets take us!

The vibes were definitely on point pre-game.

Warm Thursday evening against the best team in the league and the stadium looks empty.

Needless to say, fans weren’t feeling optimistic.

Bottom of the first:

(He struck out looking on three pitches.)

Sox put two on with one out, and you can guess what happened …

Top of the second, and the ugly begins.

Surely we are not ...

Are we starting to see tonight’s theme?

Fans were jumping ship pretty early.

It only took two innings for bad to arrive.

Answer: No.

At least there is beer.

Speaking of scoring runs.

Sox get one back, and of course …

I think Burger heard you, friend!

Burger leads off the 4th with a solo shot. His sixth.

Brutal.

Cease gave up plenty of hard contact. Tampa’s hits weren’t cheapies.

Top 5, Cease loads the bases, two singles and a walk:

And it’s 6-2 ...

No arguments from me …

Sure feels that way ...

Seven to two after five innings …

I can hardly remember when.

An Andrew Vaughn error allows the Rays to score their eighth run of the game. And the laugher continues …

Yeah, it was ugly …

A 10-run deficit in the sixth, and it just got silly after that.

Make that 11 ...

Starting to feel like my 78-win projection was incredibly generous.

If only ...

Seriously. Why is anyone still watching?

If it is, it sure isn’t funny ...

