White Sox Minor League Update: April 27, 2023

Garrett Davila pitched well, but Ben Brown of the Tennessee Smokies pitched better, striking out eight Barons and walking zero en route to a 5-1 victory. Davila came one inning away from a quality start, the two runs he allowed over five innings both coming on a single blast in the third inning.

In relief, Alejandro Mateo ceded a run, the first he’s allowed this year in nine overall innings. Nash Walters did not, keeping his three-inning season scoreless streak alive. Hunter Dollander gave up two, a bloop and a blast in the eighth before getting his first out of the inning.

Embarrassingly, despite four Smokies errors, only one led to a run, the Barons going 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position and only scraping together seven hits anyway.

Tyler Neslony’s two hits, both singles, were the only multi-hit performance of the night. The Barons walked once and struck out 15 times.

Tim Elko failed to reach base for just the second time in 17 games played this season as the Cannon Ballers record dropped to 11-6, which still seems pretty good right now. Elko, 24, still hasn’t been promoted to Winston-Salem for some reason, despite batting .385/.446/.708 with six home runs entering this game. It’s common for early-season minors hot starts to cool off before long, but Elko is three years older than league average and played 17 OK games there last year as well.

Anyway, he did not get a hit, that honor belonging solely to Jordan Sprinkle, Luis Pineda, and Caberea Weaver, all singles. Sprinkle and Mario Camilletti were the only players to reach twice, thanks to a smattering of walks. Like the Barons, their only run was unearned; in the seventh, Weaver hit a three-bag single thanks to an error, thus able to score on Wilber Sánchez’s sacrifice fly.

Drew McDaniel gave up more earned runs in four innings than he had in his previous eight combined; nothing really went catastrophically wrong, just little things piling up in conjunction with extra-base things for three runs total.

Frander Veras pitched his second and third straight scoreless innings, and Kole Ramage pitched a scoreless seventh, Ballers trailing 3-1. He went out for the eighth, but unlike during McDaniel’s tenure, here things did go catastrophically wrong — partially due to Ramage’s own error on a pickoff attempt — to the tune of four runs. It could have been worse: Elko at first and Pineda behind the plate teamed up for a force out at home for the second out of the inning. Pauly Milto had to come in for the final Mudcats out.

