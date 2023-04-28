Gamethread: Rays at White Sox

It has been an ugly stretch for the Chicago White Sox (7-19), who hope to turn things around in the second game of this four-game series versus the Tampa Bay Rays (21-5). This time, the Rays will face the recently-reinstated Lucas Giolito (1-2, 4.50 ERA), who fared decently against the Rays a week ago, pitching seven innings while striking out five and giving up four runs. Even so, the Rays remain one of the hottest teams in baseball, with a 7-3 record in their last 10 games. Here is the Rays lineup for tonight’s game:

Meanwhile, the White Sox face off against Zach Eflin (3-0, 2.81 ERA), who pitched well against the Pale Hose last time (granted, who hasn’t?). Perhaps with a new mobster-themed celebration in tow and the continued hot hitting of Jake Burger, the offense can trend upward and improve from its current fourth-worst OPS in MLB of .662. Take a look at the rest of today’s lineup as the Sox hope to bring the lumber for this Arbor Day game.

First pitch is at 6:10 p.m. Central on NBC Sports Chicago, with ESPN AM 1000 carrying the radio coverage.