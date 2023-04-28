Share All sharing options for: Bird App Recap: The accountability game

I can’t decide which went worse: the 2023 White Sox season so far, or the commissioning of this Juan Soto statue.

Things are going worse out there for him than I realized pic.twitter.com/7ccuNipGZx — Liam Fennessy ☕️ (@LiamFennessy_) April 28, 2023

At least we know Lance Lynn isn’t going to beat up the color commentator. Small victories.

A few days ago I made a comment on radio about Lance Lynn and his weight as it pertained to endurance. I made a mistake and I take full responsibility. No excuses and no rationalizations. I was wrong. Lance and I spoke yesterday and I apologized. He accepted and we shook hands — Steve Stone (@stevestone) April 28, 2023

The White Sox scoreless inning drought ended at 25 innings. Can the losing streak end at eight?

I don’t know, I’m not a Hall of Fame Baseball Person.

BUT!

This is probably the best starting nine that the Sox have available at the moment.

So let’s see, shall we?

Something Something, lost focus defensively.

Hard to explain, so I will let Fegan do it, but #WhiteSoxDefense

The Rays just outwitted the White Sox defense. Lucas Giolito induced a shallow popup from Brandon Lowe with runners on the corner. As Lenyn Sosa caught it, Randy Arozarena took off for an unoccupied second, as the Sox scrambled in response, Yandy Díaz scored from third — James Fegan (@JRFegan) April 28, 2023

Seriously, what is this and why is it an earned run for Gio?

A 207' sac fly, a bump on the head, dugout warnings, an ejection...



The 1st was an adventure, but it started on a postive pic.twitter.com/JHv1HBHe1y — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) April 28, 2023

I can’t tell you how glad I am to see Vaughn hitting homers at home.

Pedro has the fire, and guys and gals, I think he may also have the passion. Thrown out arguing after an Eflin HBP on Luis.

That Eflin pitch was 100% international — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) April 28, 2023

I like Pedro getting thrown out. Finally showing some energy. — Mike (@ChiSoxFanMike) April 28, 2023

Maybe he’s just getting out while the getting is good?

After seeing this play, I too would have gotten myself ejected like Grifol. https://t.co/3LGi4Bl7Ps — Josh Nelson (@soxmachine_josh) April 28, 2023

Pedro Grifol on a 2-game ejection streak. — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) April 28, 2023

You’re not the only one. Burger swinging an unreal stick at the moment. Seven homers on the year now.

jake burger carrying my fantasy team — adam in black ⚪️⚫️ (@a_jb_m) April 28, 2023

Sure, it’s worth a try!

If we sell 142 million Jerry the Clown shirts we can and will buy the #whitesox. That’s a promise. https://t.co/vrxSP9IWaA — Chicago Sports Bums (@ChiSportsBums) April 28, 2023

Regardless of what happens tonight, this is absolutely great to see!

Meanwhile in Arizona...



Liam Hendriks strikes out FOUR! pic.twitter.com/3Z9PCEgRl2 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 28, 2023

Jake Ham-Burger-ler continues to punish baseballs with a single to start the fourth.

It screams Hamburglar to me! I’m a big fan! https://t.co/4szKsHwWPr — Ashlyn Burger (@AshlynCarmela) April 28, 2023

Could it be? Is that the 2023 White Sox music? Fourth inning rally mounting?!?!

Someone take me to the eye doctor because I think I'm seeing some flight in the White Sox which can't be right — Rob Wick (@FlickMythRob) April 29, 2023

Also, bunting is bad, but a walk loads the bases.

Wild idea: Let Seby swing the bat. — Kindableu (@kindableu) April 29, 2023

Aaaaaannddd they come away empty-handed.

Andrew “seventy-five mil” Benintendi ground out to end the threat.

Bases loaded with one out and these losers couldn’t score pic.twitter.com/JfQhakofmE — ⚫️ ⚪️ (@wsxmatt) April 29, 2023

Another game, and another almost collision in the outfield involving Luis Robert Jr.

Does the Sox outfield just not know how to communicate orrrrrr??? — N|CK (@PrahZoo) April 29, 2023

When is it time for an intervention?

Can we just admit now that Luis is the issue out there?



Guy does not want to communicate with his teammates.#WhiteSox — White Sox Twitt3r (Is Baby Hippo) (@SoxTwitt3r) April 29, 2023

Your ideas are intriguing to me, and I wish to subscribe to your newsletter.

I will die on this hill: baseball without the onscreen strike zone is a healthier way to consume the sport. — Cardboard White Sux (@SoxCardboard) April 29, 2023

Giolito looking pretty solid tonight against the best team in baseball.

You know what that means?

Giolito looks solid tonight. Trade value — BZ (@SoxInsane) April 29, 2023

I had to see this on my feed, now so do you if you want the REAL twitter experience.

I don’t know a lot about the kid, but If I know anything, he will get some innings in right field for the White Sox this season.

Got ourselves a Gator



Welcome to the squad, @GervonDexter! pic.twitter.com/b3mtLJ1iD1 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 29, 2023

And a second basemen?!?!

This kid does a mean Pedro Grifol impression. Meanwhile, still 2-2 headed to the seventh.

Have a game, Lucas. Early hook by the bench coach Charlie Montoyo ends his night at 6 2⁄3 IP, 8 H, 2 ER, 6 K, and with a visibly peeved Giolito.

Gorgeous start from Gio. He’s visibly pissed he didn’t get to finish that inning. We’re seeing some god damn heart outta this team tonight. — Brian Knights (@BrianKnights3) April 29, 2023

Me too, Chrystal

I am very proud of Gio. What a great outing! — Chrystal OK (@chrystal_ok) April 29, 2023

I like this Montoyo guy, 100% success rate on his bullpen decisions. Reylo gets out of it.

Montoyo Magic — Kindableu (@kindableu) April 29, 2023

Can’t ever, in good faith, recommend it.

All 3 kids finally in bed. House is peaceful, calm, quiet. Dare I put the White Sox game on?? — La Pantera Blanca (@whitesoxken) April 29, 2023

I just keep watching these games, who is really in the cage, White Sox fans?

White Sox do love to strand them some runners.

The White Sox, who have scored on 1st and 2nd inning home runs only, have stranded at least one runner in five consecutive innings.



Still tied, 2-2, headed to the top of the 8th. — Jared Wyllys (@jwyllys) April 29, 2023

God, I hope not. Score a run please?

this shit is going to extras. — Laura ⚢ (@laurachooksie) April 29, 2023

** Raises hand **

Anyone else simply waiting for the White Sox to lose in some horrific fashion? Just me? — Courtney Finnicum (@courtney883) April 29, 2023

This would be a new one

Can the Sox get walked off at home? — Menus (@LiamMenus) April 29, 2023

the 2023 sox can probably find a way — Cardboard White Sux (@SoxCardboard) April 29, 2023

The Hamburglar robbed of his second dinger by who else but:

some mf’er named randy — mr. anderson (@Sean_W_Anderson) April 29, 2023

Graveman in, Paredes out (of the park).

Oh my God are you fucking kidding me Graveman — Alexis ☾ (@lexlopez_) April 29, 2023

Presented without comment.

Certainly one way to put it:

The Sox are Soxing!! — L7 ‍♀️ (@whatsuplizard) April 29, 2023

Bottom of the ninth, down 3-2. Leave no stone un-turned, and no deity un-tapped.

Me: (To 27 year Catholic school teacher/wife) "Love, I'm praying for G*d's intervention. We're just down by 1 run!"



WIfe: "I think G*d has more important things to attend to..."



Me: "Are you frigg'n serious? Have you seen our record!!?"



Wife: "Idiot . . ." — Nathan Shiba (@nathan_shiba) April 29, 2023

if there is a baseball god, please let us score two runs — Cardboard White Sux (@SoxCardboard) April 29, 2023

This team needs smile power!

Call up Billy Hamilton. At least improve the vibes. — Celeste Spaghetti (Dong Bong Edition) (@C_Spaghett1) April 29, 2023

Pitch selection optional.

It bounced, Oscar. Come on. — Patrick Nolan (@SoxMach_pnoles) April 29, 2023

A warning is a warning, except when it’s not?

Both benches have already been warned and they just hit Beni. No ejection? @MLB @whitesox — (@BIGtimeDC) April 29, 2023

Tying run on second.

Andrew Vaughn legacy AB — jimmy (@JGRAD99) April 29, 2023

Vaughn walks. Men on first and second, two outs; let’s try that again, with a new pitcher.

Would be cool if it was though.

This would be Baseball Images that Precede Unfortunate Events if their opponent wasn't, you know. https://t.co/W9jlg1XeV1 — nassim (@stairedblanket) April 29, 2023

Sox lose, 3-2. Nine losses in a row, 13 games under .500

Excited for you on the next episode of Sharing Sox, Rob.

Poor Berto. — Silvy (@WaddleandSilvy) April 29, 2023

Your deities just got back to us, by the way

White Sox baseball!

Ain’t even worth saying I hate baseball anymore. #WhiteSox — Brandon DJ (@therealbdejesus) April 29, 2023

See you all tomorrow!!!