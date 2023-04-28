 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Stone Pony not wanting to be on Lance’s bad side.

Bird App Recap: The accountability game

Eleven runs, one run ... they all count as another contest that ends up in the right-hand column

By Adrian Serrano
/ new

I can’t decide which went worse: the 2023 White Sox season so far, or the commissioning of this Juan Soto statue.

At least we know Lance Lynn isn’t going to beat up the color commentator. Small victories.

The White Sox scoreless inning drought ended at 25 innings. Can the losing streak end at eight?

I don’t know, I’m not a Hall of Fame Baseball Person.

BUT!

This is probably the best starting nine that the Sox have available at the moment.

So let’s see, shall we?

Something Something, lost focus defensively.

Hard to explain, so I will let Fegan do it, but #WhiteSoxDefense

Seriously, what is this and why is it an earned run for Gio?

I can’t tell you how glad I am to see Vaughn hitting homers at home.

Pedro has the fire, and guys and gals, I think he may also have the passion. Thrown out arguing after an Eflin HBP on Luis.

Maybe he’s just getting out while the getting is good?

You’re not the only one. Burger swinging an unreal stick at the moment. Seven homers on the year now.

Sure, it’s worth a try!

Regardless of what happens tonight, this is absolutely great to see!

Jake Ham-Burger-ler continues to punish baseballs with a single to start the fourth.

Could it be? Is that the 2023 White Sox music? Fourth inning rally mounting?!?!

Also, bunting is bad, but a walk loads the bases.

Aaaaaannddd they come away empty-handed.

Andrew “seventy-five mil” Benintendi ground out to end the threat.

Another game, and another almost collision in the outfield involving Luis Robert Jr.

When is it time for an intervention?

Your ideas are intriguing to me, and I wish to subscribe to your newsletter.

Giolito looking pretty solid tonight against the best team in baseball.

You know what that means?

I had to see this on my feed, now so do you if you want the REAL twitter experience.

I don’t know a lot about the kid, but If I know anything, he will get some innings in right field for the White Sox this season.

And a second basemen?!?!

This kid does a mean Pedro Grifol impression. Meanwhile, still 2-2 headed to the seventh.

Have a game, Lucas. Early hook by the bench coach Charlie Montoyo ends his night at 6 2⁄3 IP, 8 H, 2 ER, 6 K, and with a visibly peeved Giolito.

Me too, Chrystal

I like this Montoyo guy, 100% success rate on his bullpen decisions. Reylo gets out of it.

Can’t ever, in good faith, recommend it.

I just keep watching these games, who is really in the cage, White Sox fans?

White Sox do love to strand them some runners.

God, I hope not. Score a run please?

** Raises hand **

This would be a new one

The Hamburglar robbed of his second dinger by who else but:

Graveman in, Paredes out (of the park).

Presented without comment.

Certainly one way to put it:

Bottom of the ninth, down 3-2. Leave no stone un-turned, and no deity un-tapped.

This team needs smile power!

Pitch selection optional.

A warning is a warning, except when it’s not?

Tying run on second.

Vaughn walks. Men on first and second, two outs; let’s try that again, with a new pitcher.

Would be cool if it was though.

Sox lose, 3-2. Nine losses in a row, 13 games under .500

Excited for you on the next episode of Sharing Sox, Rob.

Your deities just got back to us, by the way

White Sox baseball!

See you all tomorrow!!!

