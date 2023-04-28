White Sox Minor League Update: April 28, 2023

Box score link game one

Doubleheader game one, making up for last night’s rainout, brought the Knights back to .500 with their 6-3 comeback victory. At times, they trailed 2-0, 2-1, and 3-1, but a four-run fifth clinched it. Tim Anderson and Hanser Alberto began rehab assignments.

Offseason free agent signing Jesse Scholtens nearly pitched an abbreviated complete game, and probably wished he had while watching Alex Colomé pitch the last inning from the bench. Scholtens, who has a career 4.29 ERA over 644 innings (all minors) since being drafted by the Padres in 2016, struck out eight over six, walking two and allowing Orioles former prospect Kyle Stowers to ring the two-dong day alarm (both solo).

The Knights answered one the first two Tides runs immediately, Nate Mondou going deep for the second time this season to lead off the bottom of the second.

JUST DOU IT!



Nate Mondou goes YARD! pic.twitter.com/cza1IFrYRQ — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) April 28, 2023

Stowers made it 3-1 Norfolk with his solo shot in the top of the fourth, then Charlotte exploded in the bottom of the fifth: Jake Marisnick was hit by a pitch to lead off, then made it all the way to… third on Billy Hamilton’s double. Anderson grounded out on the second pitch of his at-bat, scoring Marisnick (3-2 Tides).

Zach Remillard singled in a run, then singles by Hanser Alberto and Víctor Reyes dropped in one more (5-3 Knights). Moundou walked and Carlos Pérez singled to load the bases with one out, but Erik González and Marisnick both made harmless outs.

Hamilton led off the sixth with a triple, then, after Anderson’s second-pitch ground out failed to drive him in, scored on Remillard’s (6-3 Knights).

Colomé handled the seventh (a doubleheader ninth), with the first batter reaching base on Remillard’s error at third and the second via single. Two outs later, Colomé walked a batter to load the bases with the go-ahead run at the plate, but a strikeout wrapped things up.

Anderson, who served as the designated hitter and batted leadoff, grounded out on the second pitch of all of his four at-bats except the second, in which he struck out swinging on three pitches. He saw nine pitches total. Alberto hit a double and two singles before being removed (lots o running).

Box score link game two

The Knights were spared having to face top Orioles prospect DL Hall and, indeed, scored four runs off Tides replacement starter Noah Denoyer; however, a late meltdown by Knights starter Nate Fisher was unrecoverable.

Game two started off with Tide Kyle Stowers going deep again two batters into the first inning, his third dong in seven innings of play. The Knights were able to retaliate by squeezing one run out of a situation laden with run potential in the bottom of the first: Remillard walked and Mondou singled to open the inning, and after Reyes grounded out, Evan Skoug drew a walk to load the bases with one out. Yolbert Sánchez singled to tie it 1-1, but new addition (as in, signed today) Clint Frazier and González both struck out swinging.

It’s important Denoyer rights, but Reyes is a switch hitter, so his bases-clearing double in the second came as a lefty.

Reyes CLEARS THE BASES!!! pic.twitter.com/02QMxLHptc — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) April 29, 2023

Sánchez and Frazier walked back-to-back to load the bases with two outs before González grounded out to end the inning with no further damage, 4-1 Knights.

This lasted until the fourth. Fisher clogged up the bases with a hit batsman and single, then got through two outs before letting a run in on a single, making it 4-2.

Then the main event started in the fifth: four singles and a walk in six batters chased Fisher from the now-tied game and left the bases loaded with one out. Franklin German was tasked with damage control, and he did induce an inning-ending double play, but only after surrendering two singles to put the Tides up 7-4 (all runs credited to Fisher).

German also pitched the sixth, which featured rough pitching and rough defense by Franklin German. He gave up two singles to the first two batters, and the third reached on a fielder’s choice (the fielder was him, and the choice was to not get an out). After a steal of third, a strikeout, and a walk, German was done, ceding to Lincoln Henzman for the final out of the inning. Henzman also wrapped up the seventh, striking out two.

Anderson and Alberto did not play. Stowers only hit the one home run in this game, but he was 2-for-2 with two RBI and three runs scored after being plunked in the fourth.

Box score link

Cristian Mena had the cushion of an eight-run third inning to support him in his fourth start for the Barons this year, but it was far more than enough: for the second straight outing, his line started 6 IP, 6 H, 2 R. The only differences were that tonight, he walked two instead of zero, but he also struck out 10 instead of six. Both runs he allowed were in the second on a two-run blast from Cubs prospect Andy Weber.

The bottom of the third, which opened with the Barons down 2-0, can speak for itself: Taylor Snyder leadoff triple. Alsander Womack RBI single (2-1 Smokies). Moisés Castillo single, Womack to third. Tyler Neslony RBI single (2-2). Luis Mieses deflected infield single (bases loaded). Yoelqui Céspedes run-scoring walk (3-2 Barons). Ben Norman sacrifice fly (one out, 4-2). Adam Hackenberg single (bases loaded). Xavier Fernández sacrifice fly; Céspedes to third on error (5-2). Merciful pitching change. Snyder two-run double (7-2). Womack RBI double (8-2). Castillo ground out, inning over.

Taylor Snyder with the stand-up triple! pic.twitter.com/s443GIvdRF — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) April 29, 2023

Norman added onto it with a two-run home run in the seventh, his first in eight games with the Barons after two in five games with the Dash (and 10 in 63 games last season). The dong scored Céspedes, who had singled, and put the final score at 10-2.

MOONSHOT FROM BEN NORMAN! pic.twitter.com/SLnHldxxBj — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) April 29, 2023

In relief, Edgar Navarro, Gil Luna, and Caleb Freeman each tossed a scoreless frame.

Womack, who turned 24 in March, had a 3-for-5 Barons debut from the leadoff spot, playing second. An undrafted free agent signing in November 2021, Womack struggled over seven games in Kannapolis to start his pro career last season, but he hasn’t seemed overwhelmed ever since. In 76 games with the Dash to finish the year, he hit .272/.363/.396 with 38 walks and 47 strikeouts. He started in High-A again to start this year, but was bumped up after 14 games and a .298/.344/.474 line.

Tonight’s game has been cancelled due to field conditions. All tickets from tonight’s game will be exchangeable, of equal or lesser value, to a future date in the 2023 season.



Info on how to exchange your tickets can be found here ➡️ https://t.co/K9ETHo4YRU pic.twitter.com/21QHlQUjEC — Winston-Salem Hyphens (@WSDashBaseball) April 28, 2023

Instead of Jared Kelley making his season debut against Kumar Rocker, those things instead did not happen. This is the 51st rainout of the Dash’s season.