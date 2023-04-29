Nothing worth writing about

We are 30 days into the season, and I don’t have much to say. This team has lost nine games in a row, the offense can’t seem to string together consistent hits, and the pitching is anything but airtight. Then there’s the front office that continues to spew rhetoric that is far from believable. If that wasn’t enough, a certain team broadcaster has decided to chime in and ridicule fans on the internet yet again this season.

An extremely disappointing 2022 season has rolled right into a rock-bottom 2023 season. When you do accomplish anything in the offseason, the team’s plummet doesn’t come as much of a surprise. Even the most loyal of fans are turning away from the stink.

So, because I don’t have much to say about this team, I offer you this:

Baseball is a beautiful sport, of extreme highs and the lowest of lows. Teams go on historic streaks, both winning and losing, and right now, the White Sox are losing. Frustrated as a fan? Don’t attend a game. Have something better to do in the afternoon? Don’t watch the game. Still want to watch winning baseball? Turn on a different game this evening. It is draining to root for a team that is not producing in the way we were promised, and you as a fan deserve to take a break. Take a break for one game, or for a whole week.

The White Sox will still be losing when you are ready to come back. The ride you were told to enjoy will be ready to make a stop for you to get back on. This site will still be covering even the most painful of losses.

Till things get better, Pedro Grifol doesn’t deserve your attention, Rick Hahn doesn’t deserve your energy, and Jerry Reinsdorf surely doesn’t deserve your money.