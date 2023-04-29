Sox Populi Podcast 144 — Overthrowing Jerry

Malachi Hayes, Chrystal O’Keefe, Melissa Sage-Bollenbach, Adrian Serrano and Brett Ballantini took on the daunting task of immediately improving the White Sox by taking over the team on Friday night. We discussed changes major and minor, then predicted the next weird thing that will happen with the club.

Not to give the whole program away, but our “immediate change” answers include revamping the farm system, selling off assets, position changes, demotions from the big club, DFAing the despicable abuser, chasing the most coveted free agent in the land, and burning the entire executive class to the ground

Tweaks, mea culpas and fun changes? Restore retired player images to the outfield wall, bring back the Goose, make reparations via DV organization donations, free the 500 class, get the City Connects in greater circulation

As for the Next Weird Thing that’s going to happen, predictions vary from a quick return for Liam Hendriks to a future .500 club

We’ve got some fun shows to come as well, with a constant parade of Visiting Dugouts, Berto from the West Side guesting on Sharing Sox, and our Sox Populi Show-and-Tell, so keep tuning in — we’ll try to entertain

