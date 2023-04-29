Share All sharing options for: Six Pack of Stats: Sell the team, Jerry

Welp. The White Sox suck and fall to 7-21. I’m not wasting anyone’s time, so let's just get into it.

The Starters

Lance Lynn has had a tough month, and with a 7.52 ERA coming into this game, he needs to get back on track. Guess what? Lynn did just that. He went into the seventh without any hits and nine strikeouts, getting ahead of nearly every batter. Unfortunately, Aaron Bummer screwed everything up, making Lynn’s final line less than ideal. But in this house, we don’t care about Bummer. Lynn was great!

Lynn equals a season-high with 10 strikeouts. His 24th career game with double-digit strikeouts, and second this season per @RayG_Garcia — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) April 30, 2023

Lynn’s 103-pitch outing looked like this:

Calvin Faucher, we hardly knew ye. Faucher exited the game after only 1 2⁄3 innings after giving up back-to-back walks, was charged with an error, and gave up a two-run single to Elvis Andrus. His first inning was great, knocking out a 1-2-3 inning on 11 pitches, but the hurler soon faltered. He ended the day with one hit, one strikeout, two walks, and two earned runs in 39 pitches.

Faucher’s 39-pitch outing looked like this:

Pressure Play

Aaron Bummer was under a ton of pressure that he made for himself in the seventh. Manuel Margot singled to second on a grounder, and Isaac Paredes scored. Taylor Walls advanced to second. The LI for the play was 3.64.

Pressure Cooker

Aaron Bummer’s abysmal and horrible seventh inning gave him a 2.99 pLI.

Top Play

Isaac Paredes had a .210 WPA double to left, scoring Josh Lowe, and Lance Lynn’s unfortunate error allowed Paredes to advance to third.

Top Performer

Wander Franco busted the seventh inning wide open, triggering an avalanche of hits and runs. His WPA was .258.

Smackdown

Hardest hit: Randy Arozarena’s seventh-inning home run was launched at 111.8 mph.

Weakest contact: Yasmani Grandal reached first on a fielding error after hitting the ball 60.4 mph.

Luckiest hit: José Siri’s double in the seventh had a .040 xBA.

Toughest out: Andrew Vaughn had a fly out in the third with an .890 xBA.

Longest hit: Randy Arozarena’s seventh-inning home run traveled 433 feet.

Magic Number: 41

The White Sox are on pace for a 41-121 season record.

Glossary

Hard-hit is any ball off the bat at 95 mph or more

LI measures pressure per play

pLI measures total pressure faced in-game

Whiff a swing-and-miss

WPA win probability added measures contributions to the win

xBA expected batting average

Poll Who was your White Sox MVP? Lance Lynn

Elvis Andrus

The "sell the team chant"

The ducks in right field vote view results 9% Lance Lynn (4 votes)

2% Elvis Andrus (1 vote)

59% The "sell the team chant" (25 votes)

28% The ducks in right field (12 votes) 42 votes total Vote Now