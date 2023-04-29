Share All sharing options for: The Hybrid Recap: No

Will the White Sox finally break the losing streak, or hit 10 in a row? Let’s all set ourselves up for heartbreak now, just in case the Rays do what they do best.

The White Sox lineup:

And the Rays lineup:

Isaac put us up for good last night, and tonight he’ll hold down 1st pic.twitter.com/UlNr8lACpp — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) April 29, 2023

We’ve got some optimism.

25 game winning streak starts tonight! #whitesox

best time to have a terrible stretch is the beginning of the year because you have time to make it up!!! let’s go boys!!!! — SELL THE TEAM, JERRY (@zachsox) April 29, 2023

And a healthy dose of, “I’ve been burned enough this year.”

Y’all know what time it is (we’re gonna lose) pic.twitter.com/3OY2GFUGXT — ❄️ claire ❄️ (@xtheredberetx) April 29, 2023

Lance Lynn had a mostly clean first, facing just four batters and striking out three. The pitch count was already on the high end, and he walked Wander Franco. But, good overall.

Lance Lynn, K'ing the Side in the 1st pic.twitter.com/N3FM3EM5s0 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 29, 2023

That’s a 26-pitch first inning for Lance Lynn but a scoreless one so that’s a positive.



And he has 3 strikeouts already.#WhiteSox @dailywhitesox — Xavier Sanchez (@Xavier_Sanchez4) April 29, 2023

Luis Robert Jr. grimaces, slows down running to first, and is met with a little criticism.

the fans booing! LOUDER GUYS — Laura ⚢ (@laurachooksie) April 29, 2023

Calvin Faucher has an easy 1-2-3 11-pitch inning. But hey, Tim Anderson is doing something for Charlotte.

That’s more like it! Tim Anderson opens the bottom of the first with a 1st-pitch single.



⁦@FutureSox⁩ ⁦@whitesox⁩ ⁦@KnightsBaseball⁩ pic.twitter.com/ls0mRrk506 — jeff cohen (@TripleAJeff) April 29, 2023

Whew.

i hope one day the Chicago #WhiteSox become a big market team and have a great owner who can field a winning team, like the Pittsburgh Pirates — Chi-Guy Eric (@ChiTownEnuff) April 29, 2023

Lynn gets through the second, adding two more strikeouts to his total.

Locked in Lance Lynn — SoxNerd (@SoxNerd) April 29, 2023

We’ve got an early walk in the second, and Jake Burger at the plate to follow.

Good at-bat for Jimenez, who walks to open the second. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) April 29, 2023

Burger walks, too.

Faucher walks the first two of the second. Chirinos, who originally was starting today, is now warming up. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) April 29, 2023

Whoa, we’ve got a bases-loaded/no-outs situation.

one of the rare Yasmani Grandal outcomes just happened: an infield single — janice ✨ (@scuriiosa) April 29, 2023

THE WHITE SOX ARE UP BY TWO!!!!

After a two-run single from Elvis Andrus, Faucher is yanked off the mound. There is just one out from Adam Haseley striking out. Yonny Chirinos takes the mound for Faucher.

I was just wondering how the Sox were going to find a way to get out of this inning without scoring. Good on ya, Elvis. — Anthony Augustine (@Augustine_Sings) April 29, 2023

Romy González strikes out and Oscar Colás comes out to hit for Robert Jr. No dice, so on to the third.

Oscar Colás is in the game for Robert Jr., who is on the bench talking to Eloy Jiménez — James Fegan (@JRFegan) April 29, 2023

The White Sox made a few changes now that Robert Jr. appears to be out of the game. Lynn ends the inning early with a quick 1-2-3 inning.

Haseley moves from LF to CF, Colas in RF, Sheets from RF to LF. — Mark Gonzales (@MDGonzales) April 29, 2023

A little Robert update as we head into the fifth. No apparent injury, he was just playing like doo-doo.

Build the Pedro Grifol statue and put it on top of Luis Robert’s house. https://t.co/2WXRsbraeb — Brian Knights (@BrianKnights3) April 30, 2023

Meanwhile, Lynn is cooking! Currently sitting at eight Ks through five.

33% CSW through 70 pitches, eight strikeouts — janice ✨ (@scuriiosa) April 30, 2023

If Lance were to throw a no no I’d love for him to throw up the double birds at Stone and then house a cheeseburger. — Casey Boguslaw (@caseyboguslaw) April 30, 2023

Lance keeps on going! Another strikeout, a quick catch for another out, and a smiling Lynn walking off after Gavin Sheets gloves a ball at the track. We’re heading to the bottom of the sixth, where the White Sox can hopefully drum up some insurance runs.

Andrew Vaughn smacks the ball into left field for a double. The Big Baby brings Vaughn home, picking up a double himself. It’s 3-0, White Sox, if you can believe it.

Lynn is back out for the seventh, but the no-hit bid was disrupted by a Wander Franco home run. Randy Arozarena succumbs to strike 10, walking away bewildered. A gaffe from Sheets and a bad play by Yasmani Grandal make it just a one-run game, and it’s now 3-2, White Sox.

A catcher that can catch please #WhiteSox — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) April 30, 2023

Lynn is pulled with two on after a walk, but is still met with applause after a quality start.

Lance Lynn not hustling to the dugout. Must be why they pulled him. — White Sox Twitt3r (Is Baby Hippo) (@SoxTwitt3r) April 30, 2023

Aaron Bummer takes the mound with one out, two on, and the tying run at third.

Why do I feel like I’m about to be bummed out — jackie (@biebergotswaggy) April 30, 2023

Yep, it’s now a tie ball game, and Jackie called it. Lynn is still charged with the run, and no longer qualifies for the win. Laura, I’m with you.

Why is Aaron Bummer. — Laura (@EllaJay912) April 30, 2023

José Siri hits a double, bringing yet another Rays player home, and the Rays take the lead, 4-3, in the top of the seventh.

Let the Lynn’s runners score and get him in line for a loss. Leave the bases loaded for the next guy. Perfect Aaron Bummer outing. — BZ (@SoxInsane) April 30, 2023

You know it’s bad when Joe Resis is tweeting things like this:

It’s just funny in a really twisted way at this point https://t.co/qE6vbDgIMG — Joe Resis (@JResis) April 30, 2023

Some fuzzy friends somehow get through security to walk around right field. They’ve got to be better than Bummer, right? Oh, the bases are loaded and Jimmy Lambert comes in.

Let the ducks pitch, White Sox pic.twitter.com/O5BCIeUgnb — Josh Nelson (@soxmachine_josh) April 30, 2023

Celeste makes an unfortunate, but good point.

All White Sox fans have to live for are these two ducks on the field. — Celeste Spaghetti (Dong Bong Edition) (@C_Spaghett1) April 30, 2023

You know, he better. This team stinks.

If I am Pedro, I lose my shit on this team in the locker room after the game. #WhiteSox — Melissa Sage-Bollenbach (@soxmom72) April 30, 2023

Tale as old as time — ground ball, base hit, two driven in. The White Sox are collapsing in this long seventh inning, as it’s now 6-3. As I typed that, Randy Arozarena went deep for a three-run home run. Now it’s 9-3, and there are still only two outs.

It gets worse! The booth mentions everyone but Josh Lowe has scored in this inning. So Lowe hits a solo home run, and it’s 10-3, Rays.

Lance Lynn brought a no-hitter and 3-0 lead into the 7th. We are still in the 7th, and it’s 10-3 Rays. I cannot fathom the 2023 White Sox. This is pain. — Ashley Sanders (@Ashley22Sanders) April 30, 2023

Fans in attendance chanting “sell the team” as the Sox’ seventh inning from hell spins on. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) April 30, 2023

Isaac Paredes gets a base hit, and Grandal walks out to the mound to give Kenyan Middleton time to loosen up. Lambert gets the last out, and the nightmare seventh inning finally ends.

white sox baseball pic.twitter.com/AqeeJCxwg9 — Wet Bandit (@Wet_Bandit_) April 30, 2023

Even Rays fans feel for the White Sox.

Rays Fans For “SELL THE TEAM, JERRY” https://t.co/0fCKpqTAns — Catherine Tinker (@catherinetinker) April 30, 2023

I believe this theory.

i legitimately think the goose island goose cursed us when he was removed and that’s why we are so bad — lolo the clown (@vaginaspektor) April 30, 2023

Oh, it’s now 11-3.

Sell the team chant at White Sox gamepic.twitter.com/IDwbvWYndv — ✶Ⓜ️ ▶️ ✶ (@_MarcusD3_) April 30, 2023

Jake Diekman is in for the ninth. I’m signing off. This team is just not worth watching and writing about for more than three hours. It’s 12-3. We suck.